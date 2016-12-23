Anadarko Petroleum - Shedding Marcellus Assets, Price Looks Soft

After a continued run higher this year, while debt continues to be very elevated and investors have seen some dilution, I would be very cautious at current levels.

While it makes sense to focus on the most profitable operations, it seems that the selling price for these non-core assets looks a bit light.

Anadarko is selling its operations in the Marcellus in a move which hurts production, but brings little monetary benefits.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) decided to sell its assets in the Marcellus Shale, delivering on its promise to divest a substantial portion of its non-core assets this year, despite the expansion in the Gulf of Mexico, which was announced in September.

While I liked the deal with Freeport (NYSE:FCX) in the Gulf, I am much more cautious now. Since that announcement, shares have risen 25%, outpacing the much more modest gains seen in oil prices themselves. The sale of the Marcellus assets takes place at low multiples, making me very cautious, as the deal does involve a significant reduction in the asset base and production, yet does little to reduce leverage.

As such, I think it is a prudent move to remain on the sidelines at this point in time, as Anadarko has a lot to prove before I can see appeal for investors.

Moving Out Of The Marcellus

Anadarko announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its assets in the Marcellus Shale for $1.24 billion. CEO Al Walker rationalizes the sale by pointing towards the fact that Anadarko is focusing on oil, including the Delaware and DJ basin, both hot areas in today's environment.

That being said, the assets involved in the sale are quite sizable. Some 195,000 net acres will be sold at just $6,500 per acre. Production from these assets totaled 470 million cubic feet per day in the most recent quarter, equivalent to 78,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In other words, Anadarko has just sold 13% of its Q3 production at little over $1.2 billion.

Lots Of Moving Parts

This deal comes just days after Anadarko closed the purchase of Freeport-McMoRan's assets in the Gulf of Mexico. That deal doubled the production of the company in the Gulf region to 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The cash flows from these assets and the sale of the assets in the Marcellus will be used to expand capital spending in the DJ basin and Delaware basin; assets which are expected to deliver returns of 35-60%, even in this oil price environment.

The purchase of the assets from Freeport was originally announced in September at a cost of $2 billion, in a deal which added 80k barrels of oil equivalent, of which 80% oil. The real appeal from that deal resulted from the cash flow prospects, after Freeport had invested a lot into those assets already in recent years, allowing Anadarko to reap the benefits of these investments.

Even after including half a billion in environmental obligations, I called the deal a steal on the back of the added production, the cash flow generating properties, as Freeport was a motivated seller at the point in time. To offset the incurred leverage, Anadarko issued 35.25 million shares in the mid-fifties, raising $1.9 billion in gross proceeds.

Financial Position Remains Challenged, Liquidity Is Sound

Anadarko ended the third quarter with $3.98 billion in cash following the equity issuance ahead of the Gulf of Mexico deal. The company still has to fork over $2 billion to Freeport, while it will receive roughly $1.2 billion from the sale of the Marcellus assets. Including the $1 billion divestment of Carthage, the pro forma cash position will be flattish around $4 billion.

With debt standing at $15.9 billion, net debt is seen close to $12 billion - still a sizable amount. Given the issuance of shares in September, Anadarko has roughly 550 million shares outstanding. At a price of $70 per share, equity is valued at $38 billion, which values the entire firm at $50 billion.

To put that number into perspective: the $1.24 billion sales of the Marcellus is equal to just 2.5% of the enterprise valuation of the firm, while the move reduces current production by 13% on a pro forma basis. This comparison is, of course, not really fair, as Marcellus is all natural gas, while the entire Anadarko has split production pretty evenly between natural gas and oil & natural gas liquids. At the same time, natural gas benchmark prices trade at just $3.50 per thousand cubic feet, equivalent to roughly $21 in terms of barrels of oil equivalent, marking a 60% discount compared to WTI prices.

Not A Great Play At Current Levels

With WTI averaging at $45 in the third quarter, and Anadarko producing roughly 600k barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company still reported an adjusted loss of $459 million in the third quarter. This is equivalent to +$8 per barrel of oil equivalent produced during the quarter. Worse, the losses actually exceeded the adjusted loss of $304 million, which the company reported for Q2.

While I was upbeat on the prospects for Anadarko in September when it announced the purchase of Freeport's assets in the Gulf of Mexico, on the back of the excellent risk-reward of that particular deal, I am a lot more cautious now. Shares have risen 25-30% ever since, in a time period of just three months, as the gains for WTI benchmark prices has been much more modest. After this run, and given the low multiples at which the assets in the Marcellus are being sold, I am a lot more cautious now on the risk-reward for the overall company.

This is despite the solid recovery in terms of WTI pricing versus the average seen in Q3, allowing Anadarko to post pretty flattish adjusted earnings at these levels in all likelihood in Q4. Yet, awarding a $50 billion valuation to that business seems a bit rich given the fact that the company is shrinking, while leverage is elevated and no real earnings are in sight yet. This comes at a time when many other shale players have already been profitable since the mid-forties.

As such, plenty of reasons for caution after shares have risen nearly 50% so far this year.

