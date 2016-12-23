10 Big Theme Predictions For 2017

This is something I like to do. It is meant to be fun and makes us think about recent trends and how they can impact the following year.

Here comes 2017, and this year I wanted to put out my top 10 predictions for 2017. This is something I like to do. It is meant to be fun and makes us think about recent trends and how they can impact the following year.

1) The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) crosses over 2500. The logic here is that there is going to be a world filled with easy money, even if the Fed does raise rates. Europe and Japan seemed determined to keep the metal pedal, and with QE and NIRP in place, there will be plenty of liquidity to go around. Finally, investors in those two regions of the world will be looking for a return and will be forced to come to the US to find it.

2) The Fed raise rates once in 2017. The Fed raised rates in December, I don't see it doing this again until September 2017. The economy, although improving, is sluggish. Additionally, Yellen may want to hold off raising rates until she sees what kind of policies the new Trump administration starts to put together.

3) 10-year Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) rise to 3%; yes, that is where yields will be in 2017. Yields have broken out of a bearish long-term trend this past summer, and it would seem there is nothing to stand in the way of the market pushing yields higher. With rising inflation expectation and a return to faster GDP growth, the market will take the 10-year to levels not seen in some time.

4) The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) will break parity. It will fall below parity of 1:1 with the US dollar. NIRP and QE in Europe and rising yields in the US cause the dollar to continue to strengthen, pushing the euro down.

5) The yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) will rise to 130 versus the dollar. The yen is in a very similar boat as the euro. The BOJ has one of the most aggressive monetary policies around, and because of a steeper and rising US yield curve, the yen will weaken.

6) As result of a weakening yen, the Japanese stock (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) market will be one of the best-performing equity markets in 2017. Japanese exporters and multinationals will have the benefit of a cheap yen making Japanese products cheaper, thus raising sales for these companies. As a result, the country will have one of the top-performing markets in 2017.

7) Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) falls below $1000. Sticking with the strong dollar theme, gold will likely break $1000. Due to an inverse relationship the yellow metal has with the dollar and an improving US economy, investors will be dumping gold to put their money into investments that have a return.

8) Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are the best-performing sector. These are likely to be the best-performing stocks in 2017, as a steepening yield curve allows banks to make money. Additionally, deregulation comes about, and banks have less red tape to deal with.

9) Biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB) are the bounce sector of the year. The whole drug pricing concerns will abate when investors begin to see that Trump is going to try to deal with drug prices by increasing competition and deregulation rather than by putting a cap on prices.

10) Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) are the worse-performing sectors in 2017. Rising yields will pressure these stocks all year round. These stocks tend to be more defensive in nature and have higher dividend rates. With yields rising, investors will be selling their slow-growing dividend stocks to find better returns elsewhere.

Hope you enjoy! Have a great long weekend.

- Mike

