Is Trump Destined To Mirror The Hoover Depression?

Dan Oliver, Michael Oliver, Gwen Preston and Eric Coffin are returning guests this week.

Drawing from Roman history, Dan was one of the few financial analysts who predicted a Trump victory. But be careful what you wish for, Mr. Trump, because in many ways, you are inheriting a mess similar but exponentially greater than that inherited by President Hoover. Can Trump avoid the same outcome? Dan will opine.

Michael will provide his usual momentum and structural insights into the markets, while Gwen and Eric share the microphone to tell us about some of the exciting gold and silver mining companies that will be exhibiting at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on January 20th and 21st. We will also ask Gwen and Eric for their views on the state of the gold markets and if there are any other metals markets they think look attractive as we enter 2017.

Dan Oliver is the Director of Committee for Monetary Research and Education, a non-profit educational organization that seeks to promote greater public understanding of the nature of monetary processes and of the central role that a healthy monetary system plays in the well-being, indeed in the very survival, of a free society. He is also the founder and Managing Director of Myrmikan Capital, LLC. Dan was previously a Partner at Bearing Capital LLC, an asset management firm specializing in Latin American energy, commodity and infrastructure projects.

Mr. Oliver has a MBA from INSEAD (2004-2005), a JD, Law from Columbia University of Law (1998-2001) and a BA, Philosophy, English from Vanderbilt University (1992-1996).

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX. In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

Gwen Preston is the Resource Maven. Years as a mining journalist with The Northern Miner and working along with Marin Katusa at Casey Research gave her a deep base of knowledge and a broad network of contacts in the resource sector. Then, Gwen Preston decided to launch her own newsletter - Resource Maven - at the very bottom of the resource market. With a technical background, a strong network and years of experience, Gwen is not only finding winning mining stocks, but also telling investors when to sell and lock in big profits.

She understands which projects and pieces of news matter. She understands what it takes for a project to advance along the exploration-development-production path and what opportunities each stage offers. She knows how the metals markets work, alone and within the global economy, and how to profit from commodity cycles. Resources are Gwen's world, and she seeks to pass that knowledge on to others.

Eric Coffin is the editor of the HRA (Hard Rock Analyst) family of publications. Responsible for the "financial analysis" side of HRA, Coffin has a degree in corporate and investment finance. He has extensive experience in merger and acquisitions and small company financing and promotion. For many years, he tracked the financial performance and funding of all exchange-listed Canadian mining companies and has helped with the formation of several successful exploration ventures. Coffin was one of the first analysts to point out the disastrous effects of gold hedging and gold loan capital financing in 1997. He also predicted the start of the current secular bull market in commodities, based on the movement of the U.S. dollar in 2001 and the acceleration of growth in Asia and India.