Realty Income is no table pounding BUY, but if you believe in the highly predictable business model we recommend nibbling away.

If there’s one thing that I have learned over the years as a real estate investor, it is that discipline is the key to success.

I don’t think there is enough emphasis on managing REIT risk – and hitting singles and doubles.

Earlier this week I was eating at a restaurant with my oldest daughter and I overheard a song by Justin Timberlake.

Cry Me A River was the tune and it seemed like a fitting title for my article today.

I checked the Urban Dictionary and it suggested that the phrase - cry me a river - could be used to reply to "someone's sob story" and it actually predates Timberlake's song, but the jargon is commonly used to retort someone sarcastically who's whining or complaining by simply suggesting that he or she "get over it."

Now before I get started, I am not rebutting a fellow author on Seeking Alpha, instead my article is aimed at the universe of market timers who consistently look at Equity REITs as a source for hitting home runs.

I realize that every investor has their own risk profile and while some opportunistic readers may enjoy swinging for the fences, I don't think there is enough emphasis on managing REIT risk - and hitting singles and doubles.

Most investors characteristically view real estate as a long-term investment, since commercial properties tend not to change hands very often. Yet, because publicly-traded REITs are listed on the stock exchanges, some investors are often tempted to trade in and out of REIT securities more frequently.

I get it, it's tempting to invest in a security where Mr. Market is providing real time appraisals of value, and as a Wall Street writer, I can tell you that trading on emotion can oftentimes lead to portfolio losses. If there's one thing that I have learned over the years as a real estate investor, it is that discipline is the key to success.

While REITs may trade similarly to other stocks over short time frames, over full market cycles, their capital appreciation and dividends are tied directly to the cash flows of the underlying properties. Thus, in order to appreciate the full benefits of owning real estate, REIT investors must be willing to take the same long-term view as investors in private real estate.

Click to enlarge

Shark Tank?

A few days ago the following article was published on Seeking Alpha: Realty Income: The Sharks Have Begun To Circle. The author wrote,

I believe the cynicism regarding Realty Income (NYSE:O) has not driven the price of the stock so low that it has exaggerated the company's perils and belittled its future prospects. The fact of the matter is the stock has not reached the point of maximum pessimism.

He added,

I do not believe rising interest rates are currently priced in either. The majority of the downside occurred prior to the announcement of rising rates and the election of Trump. As rates continue to rise, interest rate sensitive stocks like Realty Income will continue to suffer. Many have been lulled into complacency by the exceptionally long period of low interest rates. I assure you rates can go higher, potentially much higher.

He continued,

There is a ton of headline risk awaiting the stock as the Fed will certainly be raising rates several times next year. What's more, technically the stock is in a highly precarious position at present.

As I said, I'm not calling out any one writer, as my article today is directed more at the growing number of market timers looking to capitalize on short-term trades.

In other words, I'm tired of hearing the same old sob story, that REITs are going to get punished when rates rise… blah, blah, blah.

It's that while REITs have historically had low correlations to bonds, they have become more sensitive to changes in bond yields since 2013 due to the end of quantitative easing and zero percent interest rates. In the longer term, however, REIT returns are driven mostly by fundamental factors such as cash flows, competitive positioning and the value of a company's property holdings.

With the economy still improving, REITs should be able to perform well based on dividend yields above 4%, continued strong cash flow growth and attractive valuations relative to the private market. And then there's the Trump Factor - which could be a game changer for the economy, potentially extending the real estate cycle.

According to Cohen & Steers, "policy changes under the Trump administration could speed up the U.S. economy and drive higher inflation, potentially causing real estate fundamentals to improve at a critical time."

As I explained in a recent article, Trump's key policy pillars have included more infrastructure spending, lower corporate and individual tax rates, a reduction of regulatory burdens, and protections for low income workers through higher trade and immigration barriers. We suspect this will be a catalyst for Industrial REITs.

Gauging from the post-election spike in Treasury yields, markets are already anticipating higher inflation and growth and Cohen & Steers believes "REITs could perform well in such an environment, after two years of compression in earnings multiples."

Although real estate fundamentals are still strong, the cycle appears to be in its later stages, with increased supply beginning to pressure some markets and external growth opportunities becoming more scarce. Cohen & Steers suggests that "higher growth and inflation rates could essentially reset the cycle through accelerating demand and slowing new supply."

On the demand side, this means that more fiscal spending and lower taxes could drive job growth, corporate profits and increased consumption through wage inflation.

On the supply side it means that higher inflation may pressure the environment for construction. Higher costs for labor, raw materials and financing would, in turn, mean a higher cost to replace aging real estate, raising the value of existing properties. Cohen & Steers explains,

With occupancy rates in the U.S. already at high levels, a tailwind of demand amid reduced supply growth could be an important driver of REIT fundamentals in the long run. For now, we believe REITs have become more attractive due to compressed valuations and the potential for better growth.

Regarding the impact of tax reforms, "lower corporate tax rates would generally not benefit REITs as they might for other companies, since REITs are not taxed on distributed income. However, because REIT dividends are taxed as ordinary income for investors, lower personal income tax rates could result in improved after-tax returns on dividends."

Cry Me a River: Don't Be a Market Timer

The challenge for REIT investors with respect to interest rates is that while bond yields change quickly, changes in real estate fundamentals take time to respond. However, as long as the rise in long-term rates is proportionate with improvement in growth, REITs should perform well.

In fact, and according to Cohen & Steers,

REITs have historically delivered strong returns in periods of rising yields, as these periods are generally characterized by accelerating economic growth. Looking at the past 20 years, there have been seven periods in which 10-year Treasury rates experienced a sustained rise of 50+ basis points over a period of one year or more. REITs had positive returns in six of those periods, and they outperformed the S&P 500 in five.

Click to enlarge

When it comes to REITs, it seems that many of the so-called market timers want to predict the next big pullback for Realty Income. After all, who wouldn't want to be the big shark screaming,

As long as bulls are still pounding the table the stock is a screaming buy, I submit we have not reached the point of maximum pessimism.

We're now 45 days past the election, hasn't this been priced in?

I'm not arguing O is a screaming BUY today, but at the very worst case you are getting a FAIR valuation for the shares.

You just can't get too cute. The art of a good entry point is having a firm handle on fundamentals and understanding the relationship with rates and REITs.

Remember, there are only two REITs that traded at parity to NAV - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and O - since the recession. Historically, O has traded at a 20% premium (to NAV) and today the company is trading at a 17% premium.

Again, O is no table pounding BUY, but if you believe in the highly predictable business model and the long-term value proposition, we recommend nibbling away (dollar cost averaging). In a recent article I explained our "anchor and buoy" model and our approach is to have some exposure to O (and Net Lease) as a hedge to protect if rates decline. This is the premise of the "anchor and buoy" approach.

Nobody can predict future market price movements and while I'm not suggesting that it's wrong to be a market timer, I am not going to buy into the pundit's argument that media headlines will drive down REIT shares.

It's just not logical that 3 of even 4 rate increases in 2017 will cause Realty Income (or any other REIT) to get punished and "continue to suffer." For long-term investors, I find Realty Income an attractive "sleep well at night" REIT that is perfectly suited for the traditional buy-and-hold investor. The next time I see a "media headline" suggesting that this stalwart REIT is going to get punished, I'll remind myself of the Justin Timberlake lyrics, "Cry me a River."

Happy Holidays and Thanks for Reading!

Note: Watch for me on Fox & Friends this Saturday (Christmas Eve), as I will be discussing my new book, "The Trump Factor: Unlocking the Secrets Behind the Trump Empire."

Source: Cohen & Steers

Author's Note: I'm a Wall Street writer and that means that I am not always right with my predictions or recommendations. That also applies to my grammar. Please excuse any typos and I assure you that I will do my best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and my sole purpose for writing it is to assist with my research (I am the editor of a newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor), while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed me, please take five seconds and click my name above (top of the page).

The only guarantee that I will give you is that I will uncover each and every rock I can, in an effort to find satisfactory investments that "upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." (Ben Graham).

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.