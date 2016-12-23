The (Pension) Grinch That Stole The Christmas Rally

If you needed a reason to doubt the Santa rally, I've got one for you.

Ok, so I know I've put you through a lot over the past week.

That's something I've said to many an (ex) girlfriend over nearly two decades of overindulgence in fine spirits and I think it probably applies to anyone who has soldiered through the articles I've written this week on China's financial system.

Having thrust readers into the deep, deep weeds on at least three occasions over the past four days, I thought I would spend Thursday afternoon looking for something potent yet easy to digest (like a fine glass of Woodford Reserve with a couple of ice cubes) that also happens to be amenable to concise presentation.

After about two hours of picking through the sellside scraps (because all you get this time of year are notes written by the poor traders who couldn't afford that holiday trip to the Swiss Alps) and scanning terminal headlines I finally found precisely what I was looking for.

Recall that earlier this year I spent quite a bit of time discussing the potential ill effects of systematic strats (think risk parity, vol. targeting, and CTAs). The most important takeaway (and this has been the subject of much debate up and down the Street) is that these strategies could very well exacerbate steep selloffs by rebalancing into an already falling market.

Well, it's worth taking note of another source of forced selling: pension funds. Consider first the following bullets that highlight Credit Suisse's take on the impending rotation out of US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). Via Bloomberg:

Pension funds that rebalance monthly and quarterly would need to sell $38b of U.S. equities in coming days to rebalance to prior asset allocation levels, Credit Suisse analyst Victor Lin estimates.

"Our estimated rotation out of domestic U.S. equities would be one of the largest on record" with relatively large outperformance vs other asset classes both on a monthly and quarterly basis: Lin

May be more than $6.3b of buying in emerging market equities

Estimates selling of $864m in developed market international stocks

Selling in U.S. equities could increase to nearly $58b (and bond buying to over $35b) should equity-bond relative performance continues to widen before year-end

Also sees $22b purchases of U.S. bonds

In short, the Trump-inspired rally in equities and the concurrent rise in bond yields (attributable to expectations for higher growth and inflation under the new President's still amorphous fiscal stimulus "plan") is set to force defined benefit funds to rebalance - and that means selling US stocks. Here's a more granular breakdown from Wells Fargo (emphasis mine):

Domestic stocks have charged ahead since the U.S. elections generating strong returns for pension equity portfolios. At pixel time, the large cap index was up 2.8% and 4.6% on the month and the quarter, respectively, while the small cap index jumped 3.1% and a huge 9.1% in December and Q4, respectively (Figure 1). These returns stand in stark contrast to sizable declines in investment grade bond prices. Through Dec. 21, the Barclay's Aggregate domestic bond index has lost 0.6% for the month and 3.7% for Q4 on the total return basis (Figure 1). Consequently, we expect significant pension rebalancing flows going into quarter-end. Our model estimates that U.S. defined benefit funds will need to add about $20 billion in bonds versus roughly $32 billion outflows from domestic equities. Taking a more granular look, pensions may need to pare their U.S. large-cap and small-cap holdings by about $21 billion and $11 billion, respectively. EM stocks, which have badly lagged domestic equities in December and Q4 thus far, may see about $5 billion of inflows. The $20 billion or so of potential buying in fixed income may initially focus on Treasury futures contracts.

So as you can see, Wells' estimate is largely in line with Credit Suisse's forecast.

What does this mean for you as an equity investor? Well, that depends on how much liquidity there is post-Christmas and pre-New Year. At the end of the day, it's just something to keep in mind as you ponder the prospects for Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) 20,000 next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.