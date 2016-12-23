Consumer Prices: Eating Cheaper Dinner In A More Expensive Apartment

The likelihood of around 2% inflation in 2017 is currently at 30%.

In this article, I am going to discuss the latest consumer price index numbers for the month of November. Consumer prices are a coincident indicator. This means that they are predicted by leading indicators like the ISM prices index.

The first graph displays the probability that the consumer price index is hitting a certain level over the next 12 months. The green line displays the price pressure measure. This is the probability that the inflation is going higher than 2.5% over the next 12 months. The yellow line indicated deflation. The grey line represents moderate inflation whereas the blue line covers 1.5-2.5% inflation. Remember that the blue line contains the FED's 2% CPI target.

Click to enlarge

The first vertical yellow line marks the start of growth slowing in the third quarter of 2014. The second yellow line is the start of mid-term growth acceleration. The interesting thing is that both the deflation and 2.5%+ indicator gained momentum. The odds that inflation is going to be around 2% in 2017 has risen to 50% a few months ago and is currently at 30%.

The leading indicator for prices (ISM price index), has indicated higher inflation since the start of 2016. Inflation has picked up from 0% in Q4/2015 to almost 2% in November.

Click to enlarge

The mid-term economic recovery is definitely visible. At least the part of rising commodities.

My own inflation shortlist shows that average prices are 1.7% higher than one year ago. Home furnishing products and food are lower while new vehicles are just 0.2% more expensive.

Click to enlarge

Primary rent inflation is at 3.9% after accelerating in September of 2016. Primary rent inflation is at one of the highest levels since 2000. Only 2001 and 2007 had higher levels. Both these levels where reached after a few months of rent acceleration.

Click to enlarge

I am keeping an eye on the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Trust ETF GSG to see how basic material prices are evolving. An extended rally would push inflation over the 2% line without any doubt. I am not saying that this is going to happen, but it is remarkable that the Q1/2016 rally had the power to push inflation up towards the 2% level.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Consumer prices have gone up significantly after performing rather bad in 2015. Prices are currently really close at the FED's 2% target. The ISM prices index is indicating that prices are going to keep this level. Commodity prices could add to this if they continue to go up. Investors should be looking at basic materials and the ISM price index to see what the next official CPI is going to be.

