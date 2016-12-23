Why QIWI Is A Bad Option For Investment

Despite of the fact that shares are trading slightly below the IPO price, QIWI (NASD: QIWI) is still not the best choice for investment. The payment volume has increased by 39% since 2013, and this growth is an illusion. Even the acquisition of Contact in 2015 did not help QIWI to obtain a decent revenue. And by the way, investors were made to pay for this action because more shares were issued.

The volume of e-Payments in Russia was expected to almost double by the year 2020. That was a forecast that QIWI made in 2015.

Substantial growth in revenue, operating profit, and net profit in Russian currency had been in 2013 - 2015.

Expressed in US dollars company's financial performance looks a little bit different. Thanks to the sanctions following the annexation of the Crimea, and the oil price which has tumbled from $100 per barrel to $40 - $50. Both factors influenced the Russian ruble, which has fallen relative to the US dollar and other major currencies by 50% since mid-2014.

When I published my previous warning about the company, I received many comments written by investors who consider QIWI as a stock with a good upside. Let us see if it is true. For the first nine months ended 30 September, 2016 QIWI generated revenue of $205.6 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 5.9% percent and 23.4% decrease from the first nine months of 2014. Net profit was $41.6 million during the nine months period ended 30 September. That was a 31.1% and 44.7% reduction from the same time in 2015 and 2014 respectively.

If you said that fluctuations in revenue, operating profit, and net profit could be attributable primarily to the weak Russian ruble, you would partly be right. But to identify weaknesses of the company we need to look at the financial performance that is expressed in rubles. The growth of revenue is slowing down its pace, while net profit for the first nine months of 2016 was 2.63 billion rubles, representing a fall of 34.3% over the 4.0 billion rubles of net profit in the same period of the prior year and a reduction of 11.1% from the same time in 2014. Not only did the next diagram show that QIWI is experiencing a market saturation and losing its market share, but it indicates that the company is not able to cut its expenditures in order to increase net income.

The cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) for the nine months of 2016 was 6.15 billion rubles. That was just a 0.36% reduction from the same period in 2015. QIWI spent 2.2 billion rubles on selling, general and administrative. That was also a slightly 5.4% decline from the nine months of 2015.

There is one more fact that indicates the inability of the company to expand its business. The number of active kiosks and terminals is decreasing along with the number of active VISA Qiwi Wallet accounts. The record high was in Q4, 2014 and Q1, 2015 respectively. The tendency of QIWI's sources of revenue to decline is expected to continue by several factors. The main one is a terrible condition of the economy in the Russian Federation that has led to a dramatic slump in personal income and individual consumption.

The trend in depreciation of the ruble is expected to continue as a result of the dramatically declining trade balance.

Expressed in US dollars both GAAP revenue and GAAP net profit have been rising sequentially since Q1, 2016.

Expressed in Russian rubles GAAP revenue and GAAP net profit started to decline (YoY and sequentially) after they represented growth (YoY and sequentially) in Q2, 2016.

There is one encouraging tendency in QIWI's business. The payment volume has been rising during two quarters sequentially. Both USD and RUB reports show us that the payment volume in Q3 was higher than in Q2, and Q2 payment volume outperformed Q1. Is not it positive! A growing but still small payment volume of 214.5 billion of RUB for Q3,2016 compared to 270.5 billion of RUB for Q3, 2015.

In the end, let us go back to the previous picture and analyze where QIWI took its source for payment volume growth since the end of September 2013. The payment volume from September 30, 2013, to September 30, 2014, was 615.6 million of RUB. It grew by 39% to 854.9 million of RUB for the same period (four quarters) of 2015-2016. Now we are going to take into consideration the inflation rate since the end of September 2013.

The official inflation year-over-year in 2014, 2015, and 2016 was 8.03%, 15.68%, and 6.4% respectively. The compound inflation rate for the period September 2013 - September 2016 was 33%. It means that if we had bought for instance carton of milk in 2013, we would have paid for it (for instance) a 100 rubles. But in September 2016 the price for the same carton of milk was 133 rubles. That is the official inflation rate and the real inflation for electronics is 100%, for food, staples, and clothes is 70% - 100%. So the official numbers show that the increase in QIWI's payment volume was primarily attributable to the inflation rate as a result of increased prices. The internal growth of the company was only 6% (39%-33%), and this barely outperforms the inflation rate. QIWI is still a bad choice for investment and never was a good one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.