Despite Recent Mega-Rally, Bank Of America Is Still Up To 57% Undervalued

However, there are a few risks to keep in mind that could derail Bank Of America's immense total return potential.

That's thanks to superb dividend profile, but most of all, a completely new and conservative banking culture that could result in massive valuation expansion over the coming years.

But what many investors might not realize is that Bank Of America's long-term potential is so vast that even after a 33% rally, shares remain dirt cheap.

Given the insane undervaluation of BAC, and the immense earnings growth potential represented by rising interest rates, this is more than justified.

With interest rates soaring since Trump's surprise electoral win, bank stocks have been on fire, with Bank Of America leading the charge.

For years, US mega-banks such as Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have struggled under stricter, post financial crisis regulations and the lowest interest rates in history.

However, since the election of Donald Trump, expectations of massive fiscal stimulus in the form of tax cuts, deregulation, and infrastructure spending have sent long-term interest rates soaring around 0.8%.

Not surprisingly, this has resulted in the massively undervalued mega-banks soaring in an epic rally over the past few weeks, with Bank Of America leading the charge with a stunning 33% performance.

However, while investors might understandably be worried that Bank Of America has run up too far too fast, when you dig into the bank's long-term business fundamentals, growth prospects, corporate culture transformation, and superior dividend profile, it becomes clear that Bank Of America still has plenty of upside left in the tank.

This is why the market is so excited

There are three main reasons that Wall Street is now in love with Bank Of America.

The first, not surprisingly is the increase in interest rates that has occurred as inflation expectations have risen, thanks to the expectations of a huge potential Trump stimulus package.

Source: Bank Of America Q3 2016 10-Q

And thanks to Bank Of America's turnaround efforts, which involve an increased diversification into commercial lending, the bank is the best situated to profit from rising interest rates.

That's thanks to commercial loans generally being floating rate, so as rates rise Bank Of America's earnings stand to soar.

That's especially true given the Fed's projected long-term outlook for interest rates which shows that a potential 300 basis point increase is possible over the next few years.

In fact, rising interest rates alone are likely to allow BAC to meet one of its long-term profitability targets, reaching a 12% return on tangible equity or ROTE.

That's important because one of the reasons that Bank Of America has spent years trading at such a discount is because of its low ROTE. Now, however, the bank has the opportunity through higher rates to not just meet that goal, but far exceed it, which would warrant a potentially substantial increase in its price/tangible book value multiple.

In addition, the market is excited at the prospect that deregulation of the banking industry, specifically in the form of a rollback of certain provisions of Dodd-Frank could help boost banking profits even more (the compliance cost since the regulation's passage is estimated to be around $40 billion).

Combined with the general corporate tax cuts proposed by Trump, this could mean an additional $3.2 billion a year in additional net income for BAC, (assuming annual compliance costs 10% of total, equaling $700 million).

Finally, part of the expected deregulation of the banking industry is the expectation that capital requirements will be lowered allowing banks to move capital invested in risk-free bonds to higher-yielding assets.

Given that Brian Moynihan has proven himself one of the most conservative bankers on Wall Street, I don't expect this to appreciably benefit the bank. However, that's a good thing. The last thing we want is for Bank Of America to return to the wild west days prior to the financial crisis.

Far better to stay conservative and maintain a fortress balance sheet that can withstand a potentially massive economic downturn. That's especially true from a dividend growth standpoint, which is the biggest reason that I'm a BAC shareholder and plan to add to my position over time.

This is why dividend investors should be excited

The thing that I'm most excited about from potential banking deregulation is the elimination of the Fed's ability to veto banks' capital return plans.

Now remember I'm a long-term investor. So the last thing I want is BAC to go crazy with windfall profits and raise its dividend to a level that is unsustainable the next time an economic downturn hits.

That being said, I have a high level of confidence in Brian Moynihan and his stunning corporate culture turnaround, which is why I'm confident that Bank Of America will avoid a dangerous payout ratio of over 50%.

That being said, if you combine the effects of rising rates, falling regulatory burden, a corporate tax cut, as well as the bank's ongoing efforts to cut costs by $3.3 billion by the end of 2018, you get a truly amazing earnings and dividend growth potential.

5 Year Interest Rate Scenario Projected 2021 Net Income 5-Year Profit CAGR 200 BP Increase $33.9 billion 15.4% 300 BP Increase $39.2 billion 18.8% 400 BP Increase $44.5 billion 21.9% Click to enlarge

Sources: 10-Q. Morningstar, Moneychimp.com

Note that my interest rate scenarios are what I consider to be conservative, likely, and best case scenarios. And keep in mind that this doesn't include the potential earnings growth from the expansion of BAC's business. The above earnings projections are simply for the existing loan book.

Assuming the Trump stimulus works and economic growth rises, that would mean additional lending activity that would actually make these figures potentially conservative. After all, as Brian Moynihan recently pointed out, since the Trump win, companies are "feeling friskier... They feel better about the prospects of the regulatory environment and their businesses. They feel better about the possibility of final demand."

Net Buyback CAGR 2021 Diluted Shares Outstanding 2021 Projected EPS 5-Year Projected EPS CAGR 1% 10.531 billion $3.22 to $4.22 18.5% to 25.1% 2% 10.001 billion $3.38 to $4.45 19.6% to 26.4% 3% 9.51 billion $3.56 to $4.68 20.9% to 27.7% Click to enlarge

Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus

Again, the rate of net share reduction is shown in what I consider a conservative, likely, and best case scenario.

As you can see, thanks to the numerous tailwinds that Bank Of America is likely to face in the coming years, (assuming no recession), EPS could grow at some truly impressive rates.

To fully model the potential dividend growth, we need to consider the likely future payout ratios, ones unencumbered by Federal Reserve oversight, but that still represent conservative figures.

2021 Payout Ratio 2021 Projected Dividend 5-Year Dividend CAGR Yield On Today's Cost 40% $1.29 to $1.87 33.9% to 44.2% 5.7% to 8.3% 45% $1.45 to $2.64 37.0% to 54.5% 6.4% to 11.7% 50% $2.10 to $2.94 47.6% to 57.9% 9.3% to 13.0% Click to enlarge

Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends

While the range of potential future dividends is vast, the ultimate point is clear. Bank Of America's earnings are likely to soar in the coming years, and with the ultimate payout ratio potentially fully in the hands of management, we could see the dividend grow anywhere from 200% to 900%.

That would mean that even at today's share price, the yield on cost could be high enough to ensure market-beating total returns from dividends alone. Add to this the likely multiple expansions, as well as capital gains, and you have one of the greatest potential investments of the next five years.

This is why Bank Of America is still a great buy today

Bank P/TBV 13-Year Median P/TBV Yield 13-Year Median Yield Bank Of America 1.35 2.61 1.1% 1.0% Citigroup 0.94 2.98 0.7% 0.4% JPMorgan Chase 1.77 2.19 2.1% 1.4% Wells Fargo 2.00 3.92 2.7% 2.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Gurufocus

When it comes to banks, there are two main valuation metrics I look at; price to tangible book value, as well as the yield relative to its historical median.

As you can see, despite the massive rally, Bank Of America not only remains attractively priced relative to its own historical norms, but also compared to other quality banks such as JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo.

Better yet, while for the past few years, Wall Street's skepticism over the Moynihan turnaround has resulted in a substantial discount to tangible book value, I expect that another five years of solid results, and the completion of the turnaround efforts will result in Bank Of America taking its rightful place alongside Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase as grade A banks.

That could result in its price to tangible book value rising to a much higher level, perhaps as much as 2.5 or 3.0. Combined with substantial growth in its tangible book value over that time, Bank Of America's potential share price appreciation could be substantial, along the order of as much as 270% to 570% (if the tangible book value doubles or triples, and the P/TBV rises to 2.5-3).

And in case you think that this kind of long-term share price projection is crazy, consider just how cheap Bank Of America remains in terms of discounted cash flow or DCF; assuming the Trump reforms go through.

TTM EPS 5-Year Projected EPS CAGR Estimated Intrinsic Value Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $1.38 18.5% $42.64 -18.3% 47% 23.1% $47.36 52% 27.7% $52.79 57% Click to enlarge

Sources: 10-Q, Morningstar, Gurufocus

While a DCF analysis may be far from a perfect valuation method, the point here is that the market is currently pricing in -18.3% EPS growth for Bank Of America, which is just ridiculous.

In other words, the Bank has a very low hurdle to clear to beat expectations, which should help with capital appreciation. Meanwhile, the dividend grows quickly and helps to make dividend-loving BAC shareholders rich.

Risks to consider

There are three main risks to keep in mind before investing in Bank Of America. First, the numerous economic reports we've seen over the past few months that indicate an acceleration of economic growth could end up being a fake out; just as we've seen for so many years.

For example, despite Q3 2016 economic growth of 3.5%, lately the economic news hasn't been so rosy. For instance, stagnant wages resulted in weaker consumer spending in November. What's more, the core PCE index, the Fed's favored inflation measure, declined to a 1.6% year-over-year increase, down from 1.8% in October.

The biggest reason that the Federal Reserve upgraded its 2017 forecast for rising rates was the expectation that stronger economic growth, combined with a strong fiscal stimulus would boost inflation and require three rate hikes next year instead of two.

In other words, it's quite possible that US economic growth, rather than accelerating, may just continue to putter along at a slower than hoped for rate, resulting in far slower interest rate increases.

What's worse, should the fiscal stimulus bills stall in Congress, or end up being far smaller than the market is currently anticipating, long-term interest rates could end up falling in 2017 instead of rising. That would take away much of the reason behind Bank Of America's recent run-up and result in potentially painful short-term underperformance.

Finally, we can't forget the ever-present risk of an eventual recession, which will occur at some point in the future, especially if Trump makes good on his threats to potentially withdraw from NAFTA and trigger a global trade war through placement of 45% tariffs on Chinese goods. Historically, the Federal Reserve has responded to recessions by slashing the Fed Funds rate by about 5%.

However, with that rate now rising to between 0.5% to 0.75%, the Fed has very little dry powder left. However, as we've seen in recent years, the potential for negative interest rates can't be ignored.

Should the US fall into a recession in the next few years, then the combination of rising default rates, plus potentially negative interest rates would essentially blow up the entire short-to-medium term investment thesis for all the big mega-banks, but especially Bank Of America.

Bottom line: Bank Of America is fast becoming a grade A mega-bank, which means massive potential multiple expansion in the coming years making it an epic long-term dividend growth story

I won't lie to you and say that Bank Of America is going to continue soaring in the short term. It's quite possible that the stock might correct in the coming weeks or months.

That being said, the long-term growth potential of the bank, in an era of rising interest rates, less onerous banking regulations, and continued economic growth, could very well result in Bank Of America being one of the best performing stocks of the next five years.

Which is why, opening a position at today's share price is still reasonable, though, of course, it's always wise to use future dips to add to one's position in what I expect to become one of the highest quality banks in the world.

