Has Southwest Airlines Taken Off Yet?

As I sit here contemplating what took place this year I am thinking about how I well I managed my IRA versus how poorly my Portfolio of 12 has managed. In both portfolios I held the coveted name Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), but have held onto it much longer in the IRA. The outperformance of Southwest this year sure did help out my returns in the Portfolio of 12 which continues to be weighed down by Gilead, but had little effect on the IRA as it was a small portion of that account. Nonetheless, I still own some shares of the airline in my IRA and believe now would be a good time to review what has happened in the name recently.

The continuing theme this year in the airline industry is that air fares continue to decline, which to me begs the question of whether or not they do have capacity under control. On a month over month basis fares fell 2.2% in the month of October and again by 1.3% in November, accounting for a drop in four of the last five months. On a year over year basis it amounted to a drop of 5.2% and these numbers don't speak well to the capacity discipline the industry has been jawboning about recently. These numbers will definitely affect the Holy Grail metric of revenue per available seat mile when the companies report earnings come 2017.

However, for Southwest the company reported a 7.2% increase in the very much followed PRASM number for the month of November when compared to last year. The loading factor was also an impressive number at 81.5%. These numbers show that Southwest is perhaps the outlier in the industry as it has been performing well when you compare it to its peers from the data I mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Southwest is no doubt the best managed company in the industry with a strong balance sheet and one of the lowest costs. Hence it should come as no surprise that the stock is up 17.6% just in the past year alone. But because I rode the stock from the lows of the summer it was prudent for me to lock in some profits in the name. With the strong earnings report at the end of October and the Warren Buffett purchase those two events sure culminated in a great "sell the rips" opportunity. There could be a lot more sky for these guys to climb higher and I probably will definitely have it on my radar if a big dip occurs.

The one thing that investors must remember though is that those low costs are now going to begin to increase with rising fuel prices and the new labor agreements with the pilots, mechanics, flight attendants, etc., so margins will be squeezed. The one thing that can counter these higher costs are if the industry can truly manage the capacity and have higher fares as result. Only then will the margin squeeze be stemmed.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend payout which had an ex-dividend date of December 6 th, making the must own date December 5 th. The $0.10 per share dividend will be payable to shareholders on January 5 th and was the same dividend the company paid out a quarter ago. The current annualized dividend is good for a yield of 0.8% which is pretty diminutive when you think about it. However, it is very conservative as it constitutes a trailing earnings payout ratio of 11.3%. On a cash flow basis during the last twelve months the company paid $222M in dividends versus an operating cash flow of $3.9B, which indicates that the company is hoarding quite a bit of cash for a rainy day.

As soon as Warren Buffett purchased the shares in the airlines that he did it was no surprise that every investment house started upgrading the stocks in his wake. Shortly afterwards Citi upgraded Southwest along with a couple of other airlines predicated on consolidation and an improved economy. I don't know that we'll see any consolidation happen in the industry anytime soon as each of the larger airlines are still trying to digest the recent purchases they made. If anything you own these names for the improving economy but I see a lot of headwinds coming by way of increased fuel costs and lower fare prices. I took advantage of the Warren Buffett opportunity to offload my Southwest position in my Portfolio of 12 and lighten the position in my IRA because I continue to see these headwinds for the industry.

At the end of the day it only matters what a stock has done for your portfolio and for me Southwest was a great investment. I will continue to hold the little shares that I do in my IRA until I see a serious reduction in earnings estimates, otherwise I'm going to let it fly and hopefully my IRA follows along with it. For now here is a glance at my IRA and how each position has performed. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio KeyCorp. (NYSE:KEY) 62.42% 0.82% Southwest Airlines Co. 35.66% 1.62% The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 33.63% 0.46% Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) 29.58% 2.33% AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) 27.14% 0.89% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 21.85% 0.79% Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) 18.21% 0.50% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) 14.80% 1.53% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) 10.58% 5.97% Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) 8.06% 9.51% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 4.67% 8.13% Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) 3.56% 5.29% H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) 2.84% 5.48% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 1.93% 5.29% Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) 1.04% 2.60% Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 0.74% 8.06% Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) 0.40% 4.01% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) 0.01% 9.43% Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) -1.58% 2.78% Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) -3.82% 0.47% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) -6.41% 4.21% PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) -8.26% 7.52% Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) -10.78% 11.24% Cash $ 1.09% Click to enlarge

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.