Here are some companies that increased their dividends this past week. They can be put on your watch list for further due diligence and possible future accumulation.

Dividend investors partner with these companies for one reason, only; to share in that ever-growing stream of dividends.

If they increase dividends, it is an expression of the board’s confidence that earnings will continue to grow.

Dividend Growth Investors Want One Thing For Christmas And One Thing Only

Click to enlarge

If you were thinking "All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth", you'd be wrong. By now, not only have we all gotten our compliment of front teeth but some of us have begun to lose them.

No, I was thinking that the thing that would most please dividend growth investors at this time of year would be some juicy increases in their dividend payments. Let's talk dividend increasers.

Because these companies are expressing confidence in their future earnings and their ability to pay an increasing stream of dividends, some of them merit further research to determine if we want to add them to our watch list for future accumulation.

I've compiled a table which is easy on the eyes. It allows the reader to get a quick view of where the company has been in regards to the previous dividend paid and where it has gone with its latest dividend increase. This is noted by the actual metrics as well as the percentage increase in the dividend. Also noted is its recent five-year CAGR of the dividend to give us an idea of where the dividend is headed in the future if we use recent history to project it for us. The table notes the projected dividend for five years going forward, using the recent five-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

Past is prologue, but past performance is no guarantee of future performance. So, the projections should only be considered as a possible guide, if things continue to go well for the company, as well as they have for the last five years.

Dividend Increasers For Our Consideration

Click to enlarge

Table #1

Source: the author

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third-party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements.

In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia.

CCI currently just increased its dividend from $3.54 annually to $3.80, which represents an increase of 7.34% and a current dividend yield of 4.31% at prices as of 12/21/16. In the last three years, the company has grown the dividend from $.35 to $.95, which translates to a compound annual growth rate ((OTCPK:CAGR)) of 39.49%. It is slated to pay a quarterly dividend of $.95 to holders of record 12/16/16, on 12/30/16.

The company is selling for a 14% discount from its 52-week high of $102.82.

DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

As of December 31, 2015, it had 2,033 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,672 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants and 11 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 696 IHOP franchised restaurants and one Applebee's franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

The company just raised its quarterly from $.92 to $.97, a 5.43% increase. Record holders as of December 16 will receive the new, higher dividend on January 6, 2017.

The company is currently selling for a 20% discount from its 52-week high of $98.82 and the new yield based on the 12/21/16 price has risen from 4.63% to 4.88%.

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM), together with its subsidiaries, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers. It also offers information destruction services primarily consist of physical secure shredding operations, document management solutions to develop, implement, and support storage and information management solutions for the complete life cycle of its customers' information; fulfillment services.

It serves commercial, legal, banking, healthcare, accounting, insurance, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company raised its dividend this past week from $.485 quarterly to $.55, a hefty 13.4% increase. Record holders as of December 15 will receive the new dividend payment of $.55 on December 30, 2016. IRM is currently selling for a 22% discount from its 52-week high of $41.50 per share.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal infections, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, male pattern hair loss, and fertility diseases.

It also offers neuromuscular blocking agents, anti-bacterial products, cholesterol modifying medicines, non-sedating antihistamine, and vaginal contraceptive products. Further, it offers antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, horses, and swine.

It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. The company has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and a research agreement with Proteros Biostructures to develop small molecule compounds for the treatment of various cancers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Record holders as of December 15th will receive the new $.47 quarterly dividend on January 9, 2017. This represents a 2.1% raise from the previous dividend and a current yield of 3.16%.

Merck is currently selling for a 9% discount from its 52-week high.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is a publicly-owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.

The quarterly dividend was just raised from $.73 to $.775, an increase of 6.16%. At its current price of $61.90, the dividend yield will rise from 4.72% to 5.01%. Ventas is currently trading hands at a 20% discount from its 52-week high of $76.80.

Record holders as of December 20th will receive the new, higher dividend on December 30, 2016.

Projected Dividends

Click to enlarge

Table #2

Source: the author

If we assume dividends continue to grow for the next five years at the pace they've been growing over the past three to five years, table #2 gives us some idea of what we might expect in terms of income growth.

If CCI continues its very robust dividend growth it has shown over the past three years, then one year from now, it may increase its dividend from $3.80 annually to $5.30 next year, then $7.39 the following year. Though I believe it is unrealistic for the company to continue growing its payout at a 39% rate for the next five years, the numbers are there for your inspection.

If DIN continues growing its payout at the 5.24% CAGR it has done over the last four years, we will see a dividend raise from the new $3.88 level to $4.08 next year, and $5.01, five years from now. Should that occur, it would represent a yield on cost, based on the 12/20/16 price of 6.30%, substantially higher than today's current yield of 4.63%.

Iron Mountain continues to raise its payout on a strong pace with a 13.4% dividend increase coming to current stockholders. Should it be able to maintain the 17.08% CAGR of the last five years, shareholders may see their dividend payment rise from the new $2.20 annual rate to $2.58 a year from now and $3.02 a year after that. Should the pace be maintained for the next five years, the rate may rise to $4.84, for a 120% increase from today's new dividend rate.

The company is in the sweet spot of record keeping, both paper and electronic as well as record destruction that is central to today's businesses. It is possible that IRM may continue blistering growth for some time and be able to pass on earnings growth to shareholders in the form of greatly increased dividend payments.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

I used the Real Time Portfolio Tracker as an aid to my research. In order to reduce the risk of total portfolio income failure, it is my aim to gain approximately equal percentages of income from each portfolio constituent. The tracker aids me in this task.

I'm able to plug in CCI, DIN, IRM, MRK and VTR into the Real Time Portfolio Tracker, along with our other portfolio holdings, to track entry prices, current prices in real time, original value of investment, change of this value through time (capital gain or loss percentage), their dividends, current yield and the yield on cost over time when the dividend changes. It also gives me instant feedback as to how much income each portfolio component provides to the portfolio, what percent each represents in overall portfolio value, and most importantly, what percent of income each position contributes to the overall income produced by the portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Watch List Real Time Tracker to Track Dividend Increasers

I use The Watch List Real Time Tracker as another research tool. It allows me to obtain the current real time trading price of my stocks throughout the day, and it automatically sources the dividend amount and current yield for me.

Click to enlarge

I've plugged in the tickers of the equities discussed earlier. I can input various target prices on each of them if I wish to determine what the entry yields would be if I bought them at those designated prices.

The target values are displayed as well as the current values of each position. Column I indicates how far away I am from those target prices and will light up in green to tell me when I'm within 3% of my targets (this percentage is customizable by the user which makes it quite flexible).

Column K tells me, for instance, that the current yield for Crown Castle is 4.34%, but if I choose to wait for a drawdown, I may be able to get a yield of 4.37% at my target price.

In keeping with my desire to balance income from my portfolio positions in order to reduce the risk of catastrophic income failure, column M illustrates the targeted income is pretty close for each name input into the tool, around the $380 to $387 annual amount.

Click to enlarge

Scrolling to the right, column O confirms that each of my positions will contribute equally to the portfolio income, approximately 20% each. Columns P and Q automatically source the data for daily price ranges and 52-week highs and lows. That is where we can ascertain if our proposed portfolio additions are on sale or not, and by what percentage.

Crown Castle is currently off 15% from its 52-week high, and Dine Equity is now selling for a discount of 20% from its 52-week high. We can utilize the P/E ratios in column T to compare our candidate to others in their sector to determine if they are fairly priced, relative to their competitors.

Click to enlarge

The ex-dividend dates are displayed in column U. As we approach said dates, they will automatically update in real time, giving us that advanced warning if we wish to consider these names, or any others, to capture their dividends.

Finally, column V informs us that if we make our purchases before the ex-dividend dates, we'll receive the next upcoming dividend for Crown Castle on 12/30/16 (if a date has not yet been updated because it is too far away, we can simply add three months for quarterly payers to know the next payment date), Dine Equity will pay the next dividend on 1/6/17 and Iron Mountain will pay its next dividend on 12/30/16.

Monitoring and Matching Income to Expenses

As a dividend and income investor, my first priority is to build and grow income for retirement. When retirement arrives, it will be especially important to be able to match dividend and other sources of income, including, but not limited to, social security, pensions, annuities, rental income and possibly net income from work, to outgoing expenses.

To make this task easier, I use the Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker. We can monitor our monthly income from Crown Castle, DineEquity, Iron Mountain, Merck and Ventas and other portfolio components by simply entering the ticker symbols and share amounts in the months that they pay us dividends. In this case, DineEquity pays quarterly dividends each January, April, July and October.

Click to enlarge

The monthly income from this position, if we buy it, will come to $97 as denoted in column G. The dividend payment date is shown as 1/6/17, highlighted in red and total portfolio income is shown in column J, at the top of each of the 12 monthly sectors.

For monthly payers like Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), we input a "Y" in column E. This way, my algorithm computes the annual dividend rate, divides it by 12 and shows our monthly income from O as $41.92, just as it does in every monthly sector.

Click to enlarge

In the February sector, we can see our monthly payers again, paying the same monthly amount in each month of the year.

Click to enlarge

Crown Castle, Iron Mountain and Ventas pay dividends in March, June, September and December. Their monthly contributions to income come to $95.00, $96.25 and $96.88, respectively, highlighted here in red. The total monthly income is reflected in each monthly sector, and the top of column H will always report a total of 100% as it sums up each of our portfolio constituent's contributions to monthly income.

Because everything is in real time, always updating, we can see any changes to income when our equities give us dividend raises as all five of our watch list candidates just did. Monthly portfolio income reports make it easy to match our income with our outgo, especially in retirement.

Investors who are still actively accumulating stock to grow income will have a monthly heads-up as to what income will be arriving in the account. This lets us plan future investments, be they new investments or reinvestments into names we already hold.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Almost two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their social security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 18 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties, Realty Income Corporation, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55%.

FTG Recap: FTG Portfolio Close, 12/20/16

Click to enlarge

The FTG Portfolio put in a good showing, closing up .3% with 83% (15 of 18) stocks closing higher. This was on a day that the 10-year treasury rate pushed 1% higher still, closing at a yield of 2.6%.

Currently, with the addition of three new recent positions discussed earlier, the FTG is producing $26,969 in annual income. When added to the average couple's social security benefit of $28,886 (including the 2017 increase of .3%), we have, in only 24 months' time, significantly exceeded our goal of filling the gap between SS income and a comfortable $50,000 retirement. In fact, our total income between these two sources is now $55,855. We benefited from many dividend increases received over the past several months and our reinvestment of dividends into our three new positions. The new dividend income attendant to our recent purchases has us now in hailing distance of our total dividend income exceeding social security benefit income.

We have enjoyed a regular stream of dividend increases, more than enough to keep us comfortably ahead of inflation.

The FTG Portfolio started out December 24, 2014, with an annual income of $21,246.

The FTG Portfolio finished 2015 with overall portfolio income of $25,057.

Because we are finishing 2016 with $26,969 in annual income, we have seen growth in dividend income of $1,912 over last year, or 7.63%. From inception in 2014, in just two years, we have seen income grow $5,723, or 26.93%.

With its beginning value of $411,600 and the addition of a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2015 and a $6,500 IRA contribution for 2016, total asset contributions come to $424,600. The portfolio has grown $96,643 to a value of $521,243. This represents a capital appreciation of 22.76% in just 24 months.

$521,243 - $424,600 = $96,643 capital appreciation

$96,643 / $424,600 = 22.76% percentage gain

On a price return basis, this year alone, the FTG has grown $58,702 in value, or 13.13%, while the S&P 500 is up just 11.10%, also on price return. Accordingly, the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio has effectively returned 1.182 times the return on the S&P index. In other words, it has handily trumped the S&P index by 18.2%. It has also outperformed the return of the Nasdaq Index by 37.9%.

The RODAT Subscriber Portfolio Close 12/20/16

Only three out of 19 positions gave back small amounts of ground. The overall portfolio closed solidly higher, once again, up .28%, or $1,050 in capital gains.

Mirror Trades In the FTG and RODAT Subscriber Portfolio

Subscribers and readers wishing for an easy way to mirror their trades after the RODAT subscriber portfolio and the FTG Portfolio can easily enter the ARCC, CTL or OHI tickers. After doing their own due diligence, they might wish to proportionately mirror their own trade in these names using the parameters I've discussed above, using My Fill-The-Gap Mirror Calculator or the My RODAT Mirror Calculator.

MY FTG Mirror Calculator

Click to enlarge

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your experience of buying companies that have increased their dividends and how it has affected your income stream.

