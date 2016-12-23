Volaris: Turbulence Is Ending, Now Safe To Buy

Volaris was overvalued versus peers this summer. With the 30% run in the airline industry and more than 20% drop in Volaris since then, VLRS is now the cheaper one.

Trump's win made the short position pay off, but it did little to damage Volaris's business.

Ending my short call on VLRS for a 22% gain, now flipping to the long side.

In late July, I published Volaris: Entering Bumpier Airspace. Since then, shares of Mexican discount carrier Volaris Aviation (NYSE:VLRS) are down 22%, falling from $19 to $14.80. It's time to take profits on that short position, if still involved, and consider switching to the bullish side of the trade.

I originally had a $14 price target on Volaris, but today's $14.80 price is close enough. Conditions have changed, and the situation, combined with the decline in valuation, now has Volaris firmly into the interesting long idea category.

I encourage interested PRO or Ian's Insider Corner members to revisit the first article for more background. Here is the thesis:

It's been a generally miserable time for investors in airlines. Despite a huge crash in the price of crude oil, airline stocks have struggled to gain altitude, and many in fact have lost significant portions of their value recently. Mexican discounter Volaris has strongly bucked the trend. After seeing shares tank following the IPO, it has rebounded strongly to become one of the industry's better performers over the past 18 months.

Since then, the rest of the airline industry has soared, while Volaris has gotten dinged.

Consider the other discounter/smaller US airlines with significant service to Mexico as compared with Volaris:

Like the major US airlines, the smaller US players have enjoyed a similar surge. Since the election, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), and Spirit (NASDAQ:SAVE) are all up 20-30%. Volaris, by contrast, has dropped 20%. Add it up, and you're looking at a massive gap in performance post-Trump.

And Volaris is underperforming its Latin American peers as well, despite emerging market concerns as the dollar rises, other LatAm airlines at least have largely held their ground:

My former top idea long Avianca (NYSE:AVH) is up almost 40% post-Trump on buyout speculation. Panama's Copa (NYSE:CPA) is up slightly. Chile's LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LFL) is off about 12%. Volaris stands out as the outlier, down 22% over the past six weeks.

Needless to say, my previous Volaris risk factor, "Market Not Correctly Pricing Mexican Volatility," has played out. Since Trump, the market has significantly repriced Mexican assets, even in comparison with other regional economies.

And the funny thing is that Volaris - at least more than most Mexican firms - sees real benefits to a weaker Peso. It does so in various ways.

On routes with significant competition from US carriers, it can price more aggressively, since more of its operating expenses will likely be in Pesos than the US counterpart.

The company sells a significant portion of its tickets and non-ticket based add-on services in US dollars. It naturally earns better margin on these offerings as the dollar rises vis-à-vis the Mexican Peso. Note this from the most recent conference call:

During the quarter we booked an FX gain of Ps. 382 million ($19 million) which resulted from the depreciation of the Mexican peso on our balance sheet, monetary U.S. dollar net asset position. If the peso were to appreciate we would need to give part of these gains back. Net income for the quarter was Ps. 1 billion[.] ($50 million)

As you can see, FX gains accounted for a sizable portion of the company's overall reported profit. Of course, it's not all good news. The company has many dollar-based expenses, such as fuel, aircraft leases, and many fees/payments to US airports. However, given Volaris's absence of debt and sizable US dollar revenue streams, it's relatively well-positioned for a weaker Peso.

Best of all, the Mexican tourism market will continue to surge higher with the Peso continuing to decline. This summer, at the time of my last article, the Peso traded around 18.8 to the dollar. We're at 20.7 today, another 10% devaluation.

These devaluations continue to power in tourism. In the third quarter, the Mexican domestic market grew by 13%, and the international market surged 16%. Volaris captured more than a third of those new passengers.

In November, Volaris reported a 20% growth in revenue miles, despite growing capacity by only 16%. This came from huge gains in the airline's load factor. This index surged 280 basis points in November y/o/y and an astounding 410 basis points year to date, now reaching 86%.

As I noted in July, in the risks to the Volaris short thesis:

On top of that, Mexican aviation is absolutely sizzling at the moment, and with the Mexican Peso getting trashed on a nearly monthly basis, you could see a blowout 2017 year for the country before the cycle starts to reverse.

We appear to be heading for exactly that scenario now. Passenger growth is, if anything, accelerating. We can see from both airline reports and the Mexican airport operators that traffic is surging.

For example, let's consider Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC), which operates a dozen Mexican airports. PAC's top eight busiest Mexican airports are all up at least 13% year to date in total passengers. And Volaris's stronghold Tijuana is up an eye-watering 31% on the year, powered by the transformative Cross-Border Xpress pedestrian bridge.

Notably, PAC reported 79% load factor on flights in and out of its airports in November 2016, while Volaris is at 85% on its flights.

So, we see that despite Volaris throwing huge capacity at its market, its load factor is soaring compared to last year, and it continues to fill its planes much more than competitors, who use the same Mexican airports.

As I've noted, the Mexican market was left vastly undersupplied following various bankruptcies in the local aviation market during and shortly after the financial crisis. This lost capacity has now been fully resupplied by the emerging new discount carriers. This, in theory, should be a significant headwind to growth rates for Volaris and peer airlines.

However, as long as both the domestic market (taking share from buses) and international (weak Peso) keep putting up mid-double digit annual growth rates, it's hard to stay bearish. Moody's and other forecasters see 2017 being another strong year for the country's tourism sector, despite the government cutting funding to the agency that promotes tourism as part of its broader austerity program.

Keeping Tabs On Trump

While the Mexican Peso has tanked since Trump won, his actual rhetoric has been significantly toned down since November 8th.

There's a good chance that a seemingly moderate energy mogul will be picked as the US ambassador to Mexico. Trump likes to build things. It'd make a lot of sense to select an ambassador who can help get multinational energy deals going as Mexico deregulates its domestic oil industry.

For all the talk about bringing jobs back to the US or what not, Trump's early efforts don't appear particularly threatening. The much-discussed Carrier deal still allowed many jobs to move to Mexico while giving Trump a big feel-good PR win. And other companies have defied Trump and gone ahead with planned outsourcing moves anyway.

Furthermore, Trump endorsed Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim, tweeting that he's "A GREAT GUY!" This is not the sort of move you'd expect if Trump were still in his fire-breathing tough on Mexico rhetorical mode.

It appears the uncertainty Trump's win has caused will trigger a brief recession in Mexico. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), for example, is now forecasting a modest bump, with GDP contracting 1% for Mexico in 2017. Here, on the ground, I can tell you sentiment immediately soured following the election, with budget cuts, hiring freezes, and construction delays mounting.

That said, given Trump's great moderation, it shouldn't take long for people to realize he isn't going to enact the harsher policies that he discussed during the campaign. There will be a mild course correction in US-Mexico relations, not a complete overhaul.

In the meantime, while the Mexican domestic aviation market will probably slow down in 2017, the weak Peso will keep international tourism flows strong.

Costa Rica Expansion

Volaris launched its Costa Rican operation this month, with initial flights from San Jose to Guatemala. This is in addition to various pre-existing Mexico-San Jose routes. Over time, Volaris intends to build a sizable hub at San Jose. While management has said this operation will account for less than 5% of the overall business in 2017, it could develop into a serious diversifier over time, giving it access to revenues from different markets and currencies.

Ticket prices in Central America, historically, have been exceedingly high. $400 round-trips for one-hour flights weren't uncommon. Copa, in particular, cleaned up on these routes. However, the discount carriers have arrived.

Air Panama launched flights to Costa Rica a couple years ago. Now Copa has rolled out a discount carrier in Costa Rica, and a new operation called Air Costa Rica intends to launch soon with various international routes.

There's a large market to be tapped - air transportation hasn't taken off in Central America due to excessively high fares; Volaris should be able to grab a big piece of the pie if it runs its operations as well as it has in Mexico. That said, it's not the only discounter launching there in San Jose as of late.

Valuation

A big piece of my previous bear thesis on Volaris was that it traded too expensive compared to the overall aviation industry. Since then, Volaris is down 22%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) has done this:

JETS data by YCharts

Needless to say, that valuation gap has closed, and in fact, is now in the reverse direction. Volaris is now well under 5x EV/EBITDA compared to 6.1x median for the industry according to GuruFocus data. Its 9 PE ratio puts it at the industry median, and is the cheapest Volaris has traded on that metric since IPO.

The company is now producing an ROA of 19%, fourth highest out of the 78 airlines in GuruFocus's database for the sector, and far beyond the 5.5% industry median. Similarly, Volaris puts up a 41% ROE ratio, which is particularly impressive given the company's large net cash position.

Simply put, this is an above-average airline operation with a pristine balance sheet (net cash makes up one-fifth of current market cap), outstanding profitability metrics and a rock-bottom cost structure.

While several of the tailwinds that had powered Volaris, such as falling oil prices and undersupply in the Mexican market, are fading, the continuing fall of the Peso continues to power the tourism market. And despite throwing huge amounts of new capacity at the Mexican market over the past year, Volaris's load factors keep going up.

At some point, the company's growth trajectory will have to slow down, but that point isn't yet. And the growth plans in Costa Rica will allow it deploy a lot more planes in a market begging for an effective low-cost carrier.

Now that Volaris is selling at a discount rather than a sizable premium to the general airline industry, shares are a buy. The Buffett and Trump-led aviation rally may be excessive and due for a pullback. However, Volaris has already fallen enough that there's now a considerable margin of safety for its shares heading into 2017.

If Volaris merely maintains flat EBITDA in 2017 and trades up to 6x EV/EBITDA to get back in line with peers, shares would be worth around $19. Figure that EBITDA grows 10% next year, and we'd be looking at closer to $21/share. And if the Peso rebounds to my price target of 19 per dollar next year, that'd add further juice to the company's upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.