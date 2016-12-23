Wall Street Breakfast: A Merry Christmas For European Lenders?

Economy

The U.K. economy grew faster than previously thought in the three months following June's vote to leave the EU, according to fresh estimates that suggest there was no significant post-referendum slowdown. GDP growth rose 0.6% compared with initial estimates of 0.5%. On an annualized basis, the figure was revised to 2.3%, up from 2% previously.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference, Vladimir Putin said Russia's economic contraction is slowing, capital flight is fading and real wages are starting to recover. The country has no plans to "isolate itself from the world" and "should be part of the global economy," he added.

Saudi Arabia will gradually link domestic energy prices to international benchmarks over the next few years as the kingdom seeks to deepen economic reform and balance its budget by the end of the decade. Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said poorer Saudis hit hard by the end to subsidies on utilities and fuel would be compensated with monthly cash deposits.

With the evacuation of the last rebel fighters, the Syrian army has taken back control of Aleppo, marking a major turning point in the country's six-year civil war and a big victory for President Bashar al-Assad. The government now has control of the country's four major cities, but fighting continues in other regions still controlled by rebel groups and Islamic State.

The suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack has been killed in a shoot-out in Milan, according to Italy's interior ministry. Anis Amri was shot dead around 3 a.m. after being stopped by police near a rail station during a routine patrol in the Sesto San Giovanni area.

It's hard to find a pulse in the currency market today as dealers pack up for the holidays, though the mood remains bullish for more dollar gains in the New Year. "Yields spreads should attract more capital into the USD," said Ray Attrill, global co-head of forex at NAB. The dollar index is marginally higher at 103.05 and within striking distance of the week's 103.65 peak.