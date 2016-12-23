Gilead Sciences Has No Growth Left - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/22/16)

Cramer is not a fan of Cerner Corp.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, December 22.

Bullish Calls

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): Cramer likes the stock, as he is a believer in natural gas.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE): It's a good spec.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK): This one doesn't have growth left. Cramer prefers Allergan (NYSE:AGN) instead.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH): He thinks Ashland is a shareholder-friendly company.

Bearish Calls

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD): The company has no growth left, and hence, it needs to acquire. Don't buy the stock now.

Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN): Cramer is not a fan. He likes UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) here.

Cemex (NYSE:CX): U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) has a better balance sheet, and therefore, Cramer prefers that stock to Cemex.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW): "Private jails have moved up too much. We are going to stay away, but I do say that this one is a little cheaper than some of the others we have profiled."