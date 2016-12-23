Sentiment Speaks: Spike And Reversal Set Up In Metals Complex

Price Action Over the Past Week

Last weekend, I noted that I am looking for the metals to drop a bit lower before the bottom is found. And, early this past week, we had yet another decline.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

In going into the election, many believed that a Trump win would send gold soaring. Yet, gold did just the opposite. And, it seems to do this when the general market maintains the same expectation. Remember gold going over $2,000 in 2011? How about gold going below $1,000 in 2015? This one was no different.

But, about a month ago, I posted "analysis" which suggested that the public was really right, but they just did not realize it. You see, my "proposition" was that Clinton was going to stage a coup, and Trump was not going to be sworn in. And, with the shenanigans being played over the last few weeks with the Electoral College, they certainly attempted their coup. But, it seems to have failed.

Now that the Clinton-coup has failed, and the market will begin to come to terms with a Trump presidency, the market will prove itself correct in its initial assessment that the metals will rally if Trump will become President of the United States.

Now, in all seriousness, the sentiment for metals in the market, based upon various matrices I follow, is now at a negative extreme. When a market moves into one extreme - whether it be bullish or bearish - it is often the time to begin to look in the opposite direction. And, I am now on the lookout for that big turn to the upside.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

While the minimal number of waves is certainly in place to support a final bottom to this pullback from August, the micro structure in the sentiment patterns I follow suggest that we can see a spike down followed by a reversal. And, yes, I still think that this can complete before we turn the calendar into the 2017 year. But, should we see GDX break out through 19.70, silver through 16.65 and GLD through 109.50, then we have the initial indications the bottom could be in.

So, before we turn that calendar, I want to wish all those that read my analysis a very happy holiday season, and a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. I also want to thank all those that follow me on Seeking Alpha, because, thanks to you, I have now exceeded 10,000 followers. Thank you, and enjoy the holiday season with your families.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

Additional disclosure: I still maintain a hedge on my long positions until the next uptrend takes hold.