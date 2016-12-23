Oil Prices In 2017 Aren't Going To Enjoy The Smooth Ride Some Are Suggesting

Analysts believing the oil market is going to be relaxed an uneventful in 2017, are in for a big surprise.

Looking at comments from a variety of analysts and pundits, you would think 2017 is a very easy year to read for the performance of oil, with the assumption being in the first half the price of oil will continue to climb, and in the second half it'll start leveling out. I think they've already intellectually left for Christmas break. I'm waiting for them to go with the old fairy tale ending - 'and they lived happily ever after.'

The problem is there are so many catalysts rising to challenge the production cut deal, it virtually ensures the first quarter at least, will be extremely volatile. It could get much worse over the remainder of the year if the major increase in production already happening pressures countries participating in the quotas they reluctantly agreed to, to quickly and visibly abandon the quotas. For that reason, whether acknowledged or not, I see the OPEC deal falling apart by as early as the latter part of February.

Without the deal in place yet, the rapidly increasing oil supply has already dramatically changed the oil market, and it's going to get worse.

U.S., Nigeria, Libya and Norway all beating production expectations

I've recently covered in detail the amount of oil coming to the market from U.S. shale producers, Nigeria, Libya and Norway. The most important factor in all of this is it has for the most part happened after the deal was put together based upon October production levels.

That means the quotas agreed to have already been significantly undermined by the 600,000 barrels of oil coming to the market in the next three months, that wasn't taken into account by OPEC and non-OPEC participants in the deal.

It doesn't mean OPEC was surprised by the fact Libya and Nigeria specifically were going to add more supply to the market. What's surprising is the pace and quantity they're boosting supply at. Libya is probably the most important competitor that could frustrate the output deal because it has room to fairly rapidly add another 1 million barrels per day to global supply.

Next is U.S. shale, which has been already increasing supply beyond expectations, recently boosting production by about 100,000 barrels per day. The question concerning shale is how quickly it can ramp up production, and more importantly, if it is willing to do so.

Since many of them quickly hedged when oil jumped around the $55 per barrel mark, it suggests they aren't as confident in the $60 per barrel some are predicting for oil in 2017. If they were, they would have either neglected hedging, or waited to lock it in at a higher price. To me it points to shale producers believing oil is probably close to the ceiling it'll experience over the next 12 months. It could also point to them being satisfied with the price they locked in because of the removal of a lot of the costs of production over the last couple of years.

Finally, Norway recently said it has boosted supply by 5 percent; the third year in a row it has increased its output.

All of these combined together is where the more than 600,000 barrels per day will come from that, for the most part, wasn't included in the quotas agreed to in November, which were based upon October output levels. The impact on the OPEC deal shouldn't be underestimated; it has changed the supply picture to the detriment of OPEC in regard to its attempt to support oil prices.

OPEC and others will cheat

There has never been a time when an output cut deal has been made when the quotas were adhered to. That isn't going to change. Now that so much supply is being quickly added to the market, it's even less likely to be complied with.

Russia, which accounts for over half of the production cut from non-OPEC producers, made a sly deal to reduce output incrementally. It can delay or give any number of excuses as to why it can't reduce at any given time. I don't consider them even part of the deal in the short term, for that reason, assuming it even were to operate within the parameters of its assigned quotas. That is because of the boost in supply, which won't be offset by Russian cuts in the near future.

With that much oil quickly coming to the market, it's obvious to me that all those agreeing to the cuts will protect their market share. The supposed smooth transition has already been disrupted, and I think it's going to be every country for itself as they look after their own interests. How could it turn out any different. Does anyone seriously believe all of those involved in the deal will simply sit by and watch share being taken away from them?

The whole idea of the deal was to provide a short period of time to support prices, without much if any chance at losing market share. That has already been dealt a blow. Not only do I believe there will be a lot of cheating, but I don't think it will even be attempted to be hidden because of the pace and quantity of the oil supply being produced.

The demand factor

Like everything else with oil, the pace of demand growth has been revised upward and downward throughout 2016, with the range mostly being in the 1.2 million per barrels per day to 1.4 million per barrels per day range for 2017. It has been below 1.2 million barrels per day during the year, but never above 1.4 million, as far as I've ever seen.

Even now the outlook is different from different institutions measuring oil demand. I tend to gravitate toward the 1.2 million barrel per day growth. Now that Trump has won the presidency, his stated aggressive stance toward fossil fuels in general, and oil in particular, could result in supply jumping up, but not necessarily demand. If oil were to drop in price it could generate more demand, but that didn't happen much during the time oil was much lower, so it's not likely to happen in 2017.

Even if the infrastructure plans of Trump generate significant economic growth, in the near term it's probably not going to have a lot of impact on the price of oil. If he improves and adds more highways, and the price of gasoline drops, it could encourage more travel, which of course would increase U.S. demand.

Demand in the Euro Zone will remain level. Asian demand could increase, based upon recently upwardly revised outlook for Chinese demand. But even there it's not going to surpass 1.4 million barrels per day of growth; and will probably, as I mentioned earlier, be closer to the low end of the outlook.

With all the inventory to draw down and soaring supply increases, the production cut, to whatever level it is implemented and complied with, isn't going to do much to change that scenario, for the reasons mentioned earlier.

Conclusion

With all those in mind, and if my thesis is accurate, which it will be, oil is going to remain very volatile in 2017, and it's not going to be a smooth ride by any stretch of the imagination. Not only is that true, but the volatility is going to soar quickly in January, and escalate from there.

There will inevitably be a boost in the price of oil once the media covers the deal being put in place to some degree, but that will be offset by the amount of supply that will be reported coming to market from those not participating in the deal.

For these reasons I believe the only way to play oil if investors want to take a position in it, is to ride the low-cost shale producers like Apache (NYSE:APA), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), and others like them.

What they have going for them is the ability to generate a profit at a low cost with their completed premium wells. The level of earnings will be determined by how quickly they transition their well portfolios from higher cost legacy wells to the low-cost premium wells.

In other words, they are no longer dependent on the price of oil to save them, they've become efficient enough to make money on their new completed well, even if the price of oil remains lower for longer. Many other companies are reliant upon the price of oil rising in order to produce a profit. This is why how exposed any company is to shale oil is the most important metric in this oil price environment.

They will do better in a volatile market than most of their competitors, and unless investors are taking long-term positions in energy majors, this is the way to play oil over the next couple of years.

