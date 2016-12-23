Market Was Due For A Selloff - Cramer's Mad Money (12/22/16)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, December 22.

The market had a down day on Thursday. "Sell-offs are a natural occurrence, and if they never happened, we wouldn't be fixated on Dow 20,000 because we would be closer to Dow 200,000," said Cramer.

The bearishness was led by retail as Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reported poor earnings. Its stock tanked 9% and that led to pin action in other companies of the sector. Many retail stocks went down on the news that the traffic was worse since 1972.

There is another issue with retail that worries Cramer. Trump spoke about cross-border taxation on imports which could hurt retail sector further.

It made sense to Cramer that the market was due to cool off after the post-election rally. "We don't want to come into 2017 so vulnerable that we repeal lots of our recent gains. I don't think things are as negative as some of the retailers indicate," he concluded.

CEO interview - Red Hat (NYSE:RHT)

Red Hat reported an earnings beat and in-line revenue, but its stock tanked 13% as the CFO is departing. Cramer interviewed CEO Jim Whitehurst to know more about CFO Frank Calderoni's departure.

"An opportunity came up and he will be a CEO, and when he came to Red Hat he said his aspiration was to be a CEO. I fully understood that, and obviously the timing is not perfect, but he has a great opportunity," said Whitehurst. He added that the departure was due sometime or the other, and the reaction of investors was expected. Calderoni is departing to become the CEO of an unnamed company.

Red Hat's revenue came in slightly below expectations as the billings grew 9% compared to 19% and 16%, respectively, in the two previous quarters. The decline in billings was due to two deals that did not close due to the continuing resolution legislation and changing government. Those deals are on track to close now.

"We really do think this was an air pocket related to two deals that just given the changing government had a bit of an impact on us," said Whitehurst.

Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank



The world's oldest bank, Italy's Monte dei Paschi is about to collapse and Wall Street is not worried about it. It's the third largest bank in Italy with €169B in assets and €49B in debt. "Our banks are now so big with so much capital that the numbers being thrown around out of Europe's ailing financial sector, as large as they are, seem like a drop in the bucket over here," said Cramer.

This bank has been like a zombie for four years. It has €50B in non-performing loans which constitutes to 38% of its loan book. "In this country, those numbers would have led to a seizure years ago by even the most brain dead of regulators. Heck, a bank with 3.8 percent of its loans non-performing is pretty much insolvent. But 38 percent? I mean, please. This one has been a dead duck since 2010, when we first realized the magnitude of the situation," added Cramer.

Italy has been written off as an unimportant country in Europe even though it has the third biggest bond market in the world. Five years ago, their 10-year bond rate was 7% and now it stands at 1.8%. Italy's economy has been laggard for years, and Cramer thinks the real issue is the fear of the bank going bust.

A state-run Monte dei Paschi would be a good thing for Italy. Other big European banks can hurt US significantly. "That is what happens when responsible regulators demand better balance sheets, which is what we did a long time ago and what the Italians are just beginning to do," concluded Cramer.

Fireside Chat

In a special chat segment, Cramer answered viewers' questions.

Citigroup (NYSE:C): Cramer advised holding it for the long run.

PPG (NYSE:PPG): There is softness in the stock but Cramer sees no reason to sell it.

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWHC): Cramer thinks this stock will do well under Trump administration.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI): This is one of the new retailers Cramer finds good.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW): The chart is okay and the stock is expensive. Cramer still recommended holding it.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC): It's a good stock. Hold it.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR): Cramer is concerned about REITs but 5% yield is good.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY): It's a takeover candidate.

