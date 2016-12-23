Gilead Walks The Patent Jungle, With All Tech And Biotech Companies

Do your homework on your portfolio, termites are eating at every joist.

Introduction

Due diligence is something investors ought to do. It is a tedious chore. If your due diligence is heavy on the due (as in haven't yet) and light on the diligence, you are going to run up against gnarly, potentially expensive surprises every now and again.

Even interim adverse patent rulings can unnerve unprepared investors and wash them right out of a stock. It is preferable for tech and biotech investors to anticipate patent risks in the acquisition phase of their investment. Investors should take particular care to avoid uncomfortably sized holdings in stocks lest such stock head the next day's news for the wrong reasons.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) offers object examples of many of the points I want to make here. It is not alone however. If you are a careful sort you can take any one of your portfolio heroes and apply to each some of the pleasantries I will be discussing.

Termites are pests widely distributed throughout the known world. They are shy beasts preferring to work in secret tunnels, which they burrow beneath the ground: silent, out of sight, lurking, ominous. You do not want to mess with termites, but they are a fact of life.

No less august body than the Securities and Exchange Commission requires publicly-traded companies in the United States to periodically acknowledge and list the termites that are attacking them. You can find this list for most stocks you own on each company's investor relations section of its website.

Unfortunately this list, rather than being spare or informative highlighting the termites likely to get you, is verbose and riddled with boilerplate. Nonetheless, you can still access it and learn to separate the excess.

For a listing of Gilead's termites simply search Chrome for "Gilead investor relations". Next, click on "SEC filings" in the left column. In the SEC Filing Keyword Search box insert "10-K". Next click on Form 10-K for the year in which you are interested. The next option is to check that you want the entire document.

You will be rewarded with a table of contents for a >100 page document. It is filled with interesting information and with great quantities of dross. Since this article focuses on termites, I will direct you straightaway to Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors which for Gilead for 2016 takes up pages 27-44.

If you peruse these, you will come away with a headache and appreciation for the complexities of managing a publicly-traded company. You will see several dozen bold faced headings setting out the sundry risks attendant on Gilead's business, many of which are regularly addressed in less formal language during periodic conference calls and investor presentations.

A vicious genus of termite, "Patentorium Horribilis Litigatus", feasts on every self-respecting tech company

Conference calls are often not helpful for learning about pending lawsuits. Accordingly, the termite that I have dubbed "Patentorium Horribilis Litigatus" is one that you are unlikely to encounter at an early stage by listening to conference calls. Rather, as a matter of due diligence on patent risks, the investor needs recourse to the 10-K or helpful articles on SA or elsewhere.

This termite genus plagues virtually every tech company. One of the SA "Top News Items" on the day I was writing this offers a perfect example of my point. The caption for this item reads Nokia (NYSE:NOK) sues Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over patents. Within a few hours of posting this news item, it had already garnered 54 comments.

Patent lawsuits against cash-rich tech companies are like a spectator sport. They are so common that several publicly-traded companies exist to hold and enforce patents. The practice of patent enforcement that has so plagued straight out tech companies has ventured into the biotech sphere on occasion. A 2015 article in the Biotechnology Law Report takes issue with a study questioning the effectiveness of patent enforcement in the biotech sphere.

The top three holdings of the biotech proxy iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) are Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Gilead and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). Gilead has several of the aforementioned genus pestering it as will be discussed below. Amgen and Celgene each have their own approach to disclosure; in both cases, I found their presentations more obtuse.

Amgen's was interesting as a primer on the subject of biotech patent risks. At page 28 of Amgen's 10-K, it includes a lengthy discourse in the following vein:

Our success depends in part on our ability to obtain and defend patent rights ... important to the commercialization of our products and product candidates. The patent positions of ... biotechnology companies can be highly uncertain and often involve complex legal, scientific and factual questions. Third parties may challenge, invalidate or circumvent our patents ... to our products, product candidates and technologies. Challenges to patents may come from potential competitors or from... other[s] ... For example, a Texas hedge fund (acting with affiliated entities and individuals and proceeding under the name of the Coalition for Affordable Drugs) has sought to challenge dozens of patents held by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including one of the patents we hold for ENBREL. For certain of our product candidates, there are third parties who have patents or pending patent applications that they may claim necessitate payment of a royalty or prevent us from commercializing these product candidates in certain territories. Patent disputes are frequent, costly and can preclude, delay or increase the cost of commercialization of products. We have been in the past, and are currently and may be in the future, involved in patent litigation. (emphasis added)

Amen brother. Celgene and Gilead both offer variations on the theme. This impossible state of affairs exists beneath the surface for all of our favorite biotechs and tech companies.

Gilead has shocked certain of its investors with periodic disturbing patent ructions

Two different juries have awarded Merck (NYSE:MRK) big time damages in patent cases against Gilead so far this year. The first by a California jury in March was thrown out by a judge based on a finding that Merck was guilty of a variety of dishonest actions in its prosecution of the case. Needless to say, Merck is appealing the judge's decision.

In the meantime, Merck has been busy suing Gilead in Delaware. Again it has struck pay-dirt. This time the Delaware jury awarded Merck, as a successor to Idenix Pharmaceuticals, $2.54 billion. As part of the program, Gilead plans to appeal Merck's award.

Earlier in 2014, before either of the big judgments, Small Pharma Analyst wrote an SA article providing an outline of Merck's direct patent claims and its claims by way of Idenix. Originally such SA article was going to also include a review of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) separate patent claims, but this was dropped as the article became too complex.

Everyone should take notice, and this is revealed in Gilead's 10-K that there is a third claim out there.

Conclusion

Patent disputes are an integral, albeit unpleasant, feature of the tech landscape. These disputes tend to be long and drawn out involving numerous interim decision points any one of which can appear most disturbing.

Legal disputes are always daunting. Patent claims, termite genus Patentorium Horribilis Litigatus are particularly so. They may include claims for damage multiples and for injunctions. Amgen's 10-K boilerplate excerpted above tells it like it is.

You have no doubt wondered at the Apple/Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) patent saga. It seems to have gone through more than one phase much like Gilead/Merck has and likely will in the future.

Investors in biotech as in tech generally need to be aware of the shifting sands that make up not just America's, but also the world's patent regimens. Do not pass through such perils unawares. Perform due diligence on patent issues; size your positions in tech and biotech stocks appropriately for the risks you uncover.

Never be that investor who hears about a big patent ruling and goes into a cold sweat.

