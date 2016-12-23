Blockchain Gold: Does CME Understand Itself?

It's not the future that I can see, It's just my fantasy. Oh, Who can it be now?

Following the CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)-Royal Mint announcement of a joint plan to launch a gold spot trading operation, I concluded here that the three other planned gold trading upgrades, IEX' Tradewinds, London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA's) planned increase in transparency, and The London Metals Exchange's LMEprecious, might as well give up. [LME is a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX)].

CME, in cooperation with the British Treasury? Move over, gold traders. The big dog's in town. However, now I have misgivings. The doubts follow.

Why a blockchain?

In my earlier article, I expressed some doubt about the need for a blockchain, referencing a neat chart, to be found here, that leads one to be skeptical of the need for a blockchain in the CME-Royal Mint scheme. In his recent discussion of this CME-Royal Mint combination, Matt Levine, here, expresses a similar skepticism. According to Levine,

"You know what else [other than a blockchain] could be a digital record certifying ownership of gold at a secure bullion vault run by The Royal Mint? A list. The Royal Mint could have a list of people to whom it owes gold, and then when those people show up, it could give them the gold. And when you agree on a trade on the CME, instead of updating a distributed cryptographic ledger kept by multiple parties, the CME could just update The Royal Mint's list. Ah, but you see, what if people don't trust The Royal Mint to keep the list? The advantage of using a blockchain is that it avoids the need for a 'trusted' intermediary: The record of ownership and transactions is kept, cryptographically, by all the participants in the market, rather than relying on a central counterparty to keep the record. Fine! But you know what else The Royal Mint keeps? The gold. If you don't trust The Royal Mint to keep the list of gold owners, why do you trust it to keep the gold?"

Good question, Levine. The answer these days: everyone needs a blockchain. Oh. And LBMA also plans to have a blockchain. As does IEX-Tradewinds. No advantage there.

Market advantages of the CME-Royal Mint plan.

Market position. In combination with the CME's spot trading operation with the Royal Mint, the CME plans to re-launch its existing successful gold futures contract. The successful futures contract gives the CME market position.

No doubt the delivery mechanism on the re-launched futures contract will move, in part, from New York gold dealers' storage facilities to the Cardiff storage location of the Royal Mint. Especially since the Royal Mint plans providing gold storage for market participants free of charge. It's good to be a partner of the British Government.

Market power? CME owns the gold futures markets now. But the open question in the gold market has always been the support of the gold dealers. In the two earlier gold futures wars between the CME and COMEX, COMEX was the winner, largely due to the support of the gold dealers. But in the end, CME won, snapping up COMEX.

To the degree market power is an issue, the competition appears to be primarily between the CME-Royal Mint combination and the LBMA with the support of The Bank of England. The LBMA, an association of gold dealers, was formed "at the behest" of the Bank of England. (Got to love the UK. Where else do regulators regulate by "behest?"), LBMA gains its particular heft through its traditional dominance of gold trading and its association with the Bank of England.

All in all, market power does not clearly work in favor of CME-Royal Mint. In fact, I give the edge to LBMA.

Market efficiency. The market efficiency factor works in CME's favor. With the globe's only established gold futures market, startup costs for CME should be less than for LBMA. LBMA will need to rely on LSE's futures contract. If the London combination (LBMA and LSE) runs true to form, the futures contract and the spot market will settle at the LBMA's gold fixing. If the CME-Royal Exchange plan is likewise true to form, the spot and futures contracts will settle at market-determined closing prices and with physical delivery. The CME method is more efficient.

Settlement is the wild card. Doubtless, the LBMA contingent will use its own fixing. Most likely, the CME will remain with its customary physical settlement. Not only is this method more efficient, it spurs interest in the new CME spot market.

What about the dark horse, Tradewinds? Tradewinds has been mum on the subject. But if Tradewinds is to overcome its inherent disadvantages, they must do something better.

Conclusion: The results of the factors above may be found in the table.

CME-Royal Mint LBMA-Bank of England IEX-Tradewinds Blockchain 0 0 0 Market Position 1 0 0 Market Power 0 1 0 Market Efficiency ? 0 ?? Click to enlarge

The table suggests that CME has a slight upper hand. But beware the Tradewinds wild card. I believe the horse race is the CME's to win or lose. If the CME understands itself, it will win.

What does that mean? The secret to CME's success is its combination of market pricing - not price-fixing - and the CME's settlement method. The CME settlement method is based on the paradox of futures settlement - physical settlement, but infrequently. Physical settlement eliminates the need to rely on the subjective "fixing's" of the over-the-counter (OTC) market. Infrequent physical settlement brings settlement costs below those of securities exchanges, for example, which settle all trades through physical delivery.

If the CME understands itself, it will apply the two principles of futures settlement to spot gold trading. The CME spot market might also be exchange-traded, but using the two principles of futures settlement. This would be achieved by using optionality in daily spot settlement.

But I doubt CME does understand itself. And it wouldn't matter if LBMA got this notion. Physical settlement gets in the way of LBMA market manipulation. This leaves Tradewinds. If they get it, anything is possible for them.

