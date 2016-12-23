The Gift Of Wealth: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

We last looked at The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin as a suitable holiday-season classic to consider at this time - as in it Franklin relays how he disciplined himself to achieve long-term goals, including - in the financial sphere - that of frugality. But it was mainly in Franklin's Poor Richard's Almanack that he conveyed most of his homespun wisdom about industriousness and saving. The digest of news-you-can-use was a bestseller in the Colonies between the years 1732 and 1758, and after the series' conclusion, in 1758, Franklin summarized these maxims in a publication called "The Way to Wealth."

I have linked to a copy of this short work provided by Swarthmore University here for your holiday enjoyment. I think the document well conveys the sort of culture that led these backwater colonies to become today's colossus bestriding the world. Ordinary people inculcated these ideas about working and saving hard, very many of which will surely sound familiar to you as Poor Richard's maxims have entered the American lexicon.

While Franklin's ode to constant effort can almost exhaust the reader, he does relax a bit in his last sentence in a manner suitable for the holidays: "…be not uncharitable to those that at present seem to want it." That strikes me as excellent advice for the special times next week in which everyone alike should take pleasure.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section, and happy holidays to all!