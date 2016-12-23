Does The Russian Economy Begin To Rise?

The construction and sales of cars showed the first growth for the first time in a long period.

In November, Russia’s industry has demonstrated the best growth for the last two years. However, it’s not all that simple.

At first glance, Russia's industry demonstrated excellent results in November. The growth of 2.7% YOY is the best annual growth rate since December 2014:

Click to enlarge

Moreover, all components of the industrial production in Russia demonstrated relatively strong growth. Mining grew by 2.7% YOY, manufacturing - by 2.5% YOY, and utilities increased by 4.1% YOY. The industry has not demonstrated such a simultaneous growth for already half a year.

Click to enlarge

However, I would like to clarify the formal factors that allowed the industry to demonstrate such high growth. First of all, there was a seasonality factor. In November 2016, there were 21 working days in Russia, comparing to 20 days a year ago. Secondly, the temperature in November 2016 was significantly below the average, which reflected in the excessive growth of the electricity consumption. Thirdly, the statistical office has changed the methodology for calculating the volumes of industrial production, which resulted in that the November indicators significantly surpassed the analysts' expectations.

It is worth noting that the Markit PMI manufacturing index for November showed the best indicator for 68 months, which invariably indicates an improvement in the industry. However, according to Markit, the producers in Russia still continued to cut jobs for the fifth month in a row. In addition, the growth was partly due to the internal orders, while the export orders continued to decline.

As for the Russian agriculture, it showed a growth of 5.6% YOY in November. This result clearly exceeds the average growth rate over the past two years. Generally, agriculture is one of the few industries in Russia, which has been showing steady growth in the last five years.

Click to enlarge

Also, for the first time in a two-year period, the volume of construction in Russia showed positive annual growth rate. This economic sector has been falling for a long period of time, hence, we probably can expect a continuation of this positive trend.

Click to enlarge

The sales of the new passenger cars, as well as the light commercial vehicles in Russia grew by 0.6% YOY in November 2016. This is the first positive annual growth rate in more than two years. The nine car models out of the top 10 sales leaders were produced domestically. However, it is worth noting that the car sales in Russia normally show seasonal growth at the end of the year. Therefore, the conclusion about the changing trend in this market would be premature, although some reasons are quite obvious.

Click to enlarge

The volume of the retail trade in Russia was decreasing for the 23-th consecutive month in November. This is a consequence of the continuing decline in the consumer demand in Russia.

Click to enlarge

The conclusions of the previous paragraph are expressly confirmed by the dynamics of the Russia's population real disposable income - the indicator fell by 5.6% YOY in November, continuing the series of decline, uninterrupted for 25 consecutive months.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

So, despite some reservations, it is still obvious that the Russian macro statistics pointed to the first signs of the economic recovery. The oil price over $55+ would be beneficial for further results of the Russia's mining industry. However, I believe, we should not expect further sharp increase in the economy. The weakening domestic demand, as well as the uncertainty about the future economic conditions and the continuing dependence of the economy on energy prices, continue to be the main drag of the Russia's development.

