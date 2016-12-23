Christmas 2016's Best Currency Positions

The stronger USD is the consequence of the Fed's recent rate increase. It might take some time but I expect many other countries to follow.

Despite the again stronger USD, the ranking of the currencies among each other has not changed much.

Here is a new list of currencies valued based on changes in purchasing power.

This is an update of my article from last month. See also the first article in this sequence. In that article I value currencies based on changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. There I also explain this concept further.

This month most currencies again became cheaper in terms of the greenback. Also like last month 5-year inflation increased in most countries. Based on the new numbers I made a new ranking of the currencies discussed in my previous article. See the table below.

Rank (change) Currency Price (per USD) Nov 24, 2016 Last month's result Price (per USD) Dec 22, 2016 Current result 1 HKD 7.756 -0.131 7.763 -0.129 2 KRW 1182 0.064 1204 0.071 3 SGD 1.431 0.146 1.448 0.135 4 NZD 1.429 0.192 1.448 0.165 5 CHF 1.017 0.233 1.025 0.187 6 GBP 0.8032 0.265 0.8133 0.276 7 EUR 0.9478 0.314 0.9570 0.311 8 DKK 7.048 0.319 7.114 0.315 9 CAD 1.350 0.354 1.347 0.346 10 (-1) AUD 1.352 0.394 1.386 0.378 11 (+1) HUF 294.2 0.392 297.3 0.408 12 (-1) SEK 9.246 0.452 9.194 0.418 13 (+1) PLN 4.189 0.399 4.227 0.422 14 NOK 8.596 0.490 8.702 0.474 15 JPY 113.0 0.514 117.5 0.528 16 MXN 20.68 0.517 20.73 0.531 17 ZAR 14.14 0.616 14.06 0.643 Click to enlarge

The higher the rank number, the more undervalued a currency is against the USD, at least on a statistical basis. A negative value in the column "Result" means the currency is overvalued compared to the USD.

Discussion

Most currencies went down against the US dollar because of the Fed's decision to raise interest rates. Considering relative purchasing power parity the valuations did not change that much. Among others the South African rand, the Mexican peso, the Japanese yen, the Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint got more overvalued compared to the US dollar. These currencies were already much overvalued but the market can always do more. Less undervalued became in particular the Swiss franc and the New Zealand dollar. Currencies from the oil exporting countries Canada and Norway did not benefit (yet) from the oil price increase.

The US dollar remains overvalued against all currencies except for the Hong Kong dollar. I expect Hong Kong to release itself from its peg with the USD, but I cannot predict when. Economically this peg does not make sense since the US economy is developing totally differently from the Hong Kong economy.

For the most other currencies I expect interest rates to follow those in the US, but again I cannot predict when. In particular I expect rate increases for the European currencies. For the Netherlands a rate increase already makes sense.

For the Japanese JPY I still do not expect significant interest rate increases because that would make the government debt unsustainable. So I expect to JPY to remain undervalued based on relative power purchasing parity. For the moment the JPY benefits from the uptrend in Japanese stocks. Looking at my net-net portfolio my impression is Japanese stocks are cheap so the support from Japanese stocks may continue for a while.

Trading Global Deep Value Stocks: please join and beat the market.

I do not recommend these products.

