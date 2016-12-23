Hard Work Is Paying Off At Peoples Financial Services, But How Long Can It Continue?

There was a lot going on for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) at the time of my last review (2013). With a merger and NASDAQ listing pending, the bank had many options and the market was only valuing the combined entity at ~1.39X TBV. Looking back, I was expecting a 20% gain post-merger but the market had much more in store (~45% YOY).

Since then, however, shares haven't been too much fun to hold, and it wasn't until last month that they started to make another run at $50. I don't think it's much to say that the volatility here doesn't reflect core operations, but let's check-in to see now if we can figure out how to play an investment in PFIS going forward.

PFIS data by YCharts

Growth Profile

PFIS's balance sheet has grown 11.2% YTD, with the portfolio leading the way after a 19.8% advance (gross loans). This is an aggressive add, and the build has the gross loan portfolio up to 77.2% of assets, or 7.8% higher than where it was at the end of the third quarter last year.

Looking at the portfolio, it's clear the bank is trying to do what it can to not end up being caught with low-yielding fixed rate loans. And considering the recent ~100 bps increase on rates for 30-year mortgages, I doubt management will look back and regret selling most Q3 residential originations (related balance is down 5.3% annualized). This does mean PFIS is, in theory, trading interest for some credit risk (commercial real estate and commercial loans up 29.9% and 42.1% YTD, respectively - annualized), but at least with credit you have a chance to make out ok. Higher rates may be good for future fixed-rate loans, but no one but a borrower wins the long-game when durations extend and liability costs start to nibble away at these low-yielding long-term assets.

I like the progress but the bottom line has produced little growth since share count increased after the 2013 Penesco deal. This year's core, however, is starting to reflect the work put into the loan portfolio. YTD net interest income is up 8.5%, and momentum is building - QOQ net interest income was up 11.2%. Provision charges have grown (50% YTD) to support coverage for the larger loan book, but when the dust settled, 3Q16 EPS improved 18.96% YOY. Again, most of the bottom line beat landed in Q3, but if this pace can continue EPS for FY16 will have grown ~13-15%.

Shares were flat-lining until the recent bank rally shot them up ~25% to as high as $50 per share. Most of the EPS gains are tied to asset growth but also helping was a 225,000 share buyback program that was announced in February. So far, only 4.6% of the authorization has been executed (no shares were purchased in Q3), and unless management was buying in October (before share price shot up), we are unlikely going to find a shrinking share count at year-end.

At $48.00 per share, PFIS is trading at ~18.5X this year's earnings and 1.87X TBV ($25.50). This is obviously rich from an earnings perspective, but the bank is high quality and is producing low-teen returns on tangible equity. In addition, while I think the company is stretching a little to maintain an ROA of 1%, regulatory approval for two new branches was granted in Q3, and the team continues to assess acquisition targets on a quarterly basis (see last few slides of August 2016 presentation). You don't want to buy PFIS and hope for a better valuation, which is my favorite play, but there are a lot of options and everything here points to steady EPS growth.

Opportunity and Risk

With a more favorable valuation, PFIS's merger timetable might have just moved forward. The bank's main growth markets are south of the Susquehanna (deposit share of 47.13%) and Wyoming County (deposit share of 37.97%) hubs, in and around Philadelphia where larger banks like Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and BB&T (NYSE:BBT) are major competitors. With a look to the past, it's encouraging to see that the average number of deposits per branch has consistently moved up from $25 million in 2005 (11 branches) to where it is today at $62 million (24 branches). I don't think PFIS will have trouble adding to assets, but I spent a little more time researching deposits because its growth has fallen behind the pace set by the loan portfolio.

Over the last three quarters, the gross loan to deposit ratio has advanced from 92% to 97%. In addition, since the beginning of 2015, other borrowings have grown from $32 to $133 million - which at 6.8% of total assets puts the ratio over the peer average of ~5%. The bank's balance of small-time deposits is still slowly falling, so there are some crosscurrents holding down absolute deposit growth, but the bottom line is that the point where the bank needs deposits more than loans is near. The cost of funds (0.42%, slightly below peer average of 0.43%) is still low, but to earn more from future loan growth it needs to stay that way.

I sort of flew over the growing provision expenses in the last section, but it's important to point out that while loan coverage has grown slightly (to 1.03% of the portfolio), it is still below the peer average (1.17%), and in my opinion, it doesn't necessarily reflect the bank's new risk profile. For example, acquisition and development loans are now up to 44.87% of total risk-based capital (TRBC; from 28% in the 1Q2016, and 18% in 1Q2015 - per FDIC reports, RSSD 278818), and construction and multifamily has advanced to 245% (26.4% higher than at year-end). To the bank's credit, the pre-Penesco CRE to TRBC ratio was consistently higher than where it is today (and as high as 308% in 2010), but with provision expenses at historic lows, I'd feel more comfortable erring on the side of caution. At this point in time, asset quality is only a minor concern, but either way, it's safe to assume provisions will continue to grow with the loan portfolio.

Bottom Line

PFIS is going to grow, but how fast and how long the market will support its current valuation are my major concerns. Based on returns, the price is a little rich, but with the team looking over options, about to open two new branches, consistently growing earnings, and paying a decent dividend (2.51% yield, ~50% payout), there's a lot to like. And, even though most of this talk has been about the bank's role as a buyer, I wouldn't be surprised to find the company's financials starting to get the attention of a larger peer. PFIS has a dominant deposit base in its core markets, a growing balance of attractive assets, and non-interest income levels (0.9% of assets compared to peers 1.9%) that can only go up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.