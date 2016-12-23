Stanley Black & Decker - Continuing Sound Portfolio Management Practices

Supporting a 6% earnings yield at the moment, appeal can be found as shares have not participated in the post-election rally at all, making me a buyer on dips.

The price received for the assets looks very decent, as the company has created a lot of value in the past on the back of smart portfolio management.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) has hit the sale button following the $1.95 billion acquisition of Newell Brands´s tools business in October. The company is now selling the majority of the Mechanical Security business in a $725 million cash deal.

This portfolio management make sense from a strategic and financial point of view, an area at which Stanley has excelled in the past. Given the very modest earnings multiples on a pro-forma basis, I am compelled to pick up a few shares on any dip, as Stanley has missed the Trump election rally.

Strong management, good capital allocation decisions, good brands and a decent earnings yield should all support the long term bull case.

Getting Out Of Mechanical Security

SWK has agreed to sell BEST Access, phi Precision and GMT to dormakaba in a $725 million cash deal. The businesses involved in the deal generate $270 million in sales and $52 million in EBITDA, indicating that SWK is receiving healthy multiples for the business.

The price tag is pegged at 2.7 times sales and roughly 14 times adjusted EBITDA. The rationale behind the deal is driven by the desire to reduce leverage and focus on areas in which SWK is more dominant. The company furthermore stresses the tax-efficient nature of the deal, with the tax bill amounting to an expected $25 million.

On the back of lower earnings power, Stanley anticipates an $0.20 per share dilutive effect from the transaction. This is offset by refinancing of current debt and share buybacks, making that this deal has a neutral or even slightly accretive impact to earnings per share.

In comparison, when SWK bought the tools business from Newell in October, it paid 2.5 times sales and 13 times adjusted EBITDA. As the current multiples of the divestiture are even a bit higher, SWK has made a solid deal as these can be regarded as non-core assets. It should furthermore be stressed that the deal with Newell looked particularly interesting on the back of +$80 million in anticipated cost synergies. Those have the potential to reduce the EBITDA multiple of that deal towards 8 times.

Moving Parts, Little Impact

The latest deal, involving $270 million in annual sales marks just a small divestment for the company, equivalent to less than 2.5% of annual revenues of $11.3 billion, excluding the Newell purchase.

SWK ended the third quarter with $421 million in cash and $3.92 billion in debt, for a $3.5 billion net debt load. That number however excludes some $600 million in pension related liabilities. The $3.5 billion net debt number rises towards $4.75 billion if the impact of the Newell deal and the latest divestiture is taken into account.

With operating earnings for the core seen around $1.65 billion and depreciation charges seen at close to $400 million, leverage will be much more modest at 2.3 times EBITDA, or 2.6 times including pension liabilities.

The net impact of the Newell purchases and latest acquisition adds roughly $500 million in revenues, $100 million in adjusted EBITDA and allows for $80 million in additional synergies down the road, if all goes well.

Based on the third quarter results for the ¨core¨ operations, SWK guided for earnings of $6.40-$6.50 per share this year. The addition of $100 million in EBITDA on the back of the Newell deal, offset by the latest divestiture could boost earnings a bit, as the realization of synergies could result in a $7 earnings per share number.

Things To Like

Since the outcome of the US election shares of Stanley Black & Decker have virtually not moved, while it could be argued that it is well positioned to benefit from accelerating economic growth. The 3% organic growth number for Q3 looked decent, driven by a 2% increase in volumes. Strength was driven by the tools business, as the industrial & fastener segments still face headwinds amidst a strong dollar and low oil price environment.

The $7 pro-forma earnings number looks reasonable as well, translating into a mere 16-17 times multiple, arguably less than the overall market, still supporting a 6% earnings yield. As infrastructure related stocks have boomed since the election, shares of Stanley are trading flat at best. Part of the lack of returns is the result from the fact that 40% of sales are derived abroad and the dollar has gained a lot of strength. That being said, this development has not held back the share prices of other companies.

As such it might be an opportunistic time to pick up a few shares, certainly if a general market correction might take shares of SWK alongside with it. A 6% earnings yield, commitment to return half those funds in the form of dividend and share repurchases, reasonable valuation, strong brands and smart portfolio management support the long term bull case in my eyes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.