Impax Laboratories Is Undervalued

The company's generic pipeline is impressive with several high value opportunities coming to bear in 2017.

Investors in the company have been hit with several pieces of bad news recently.

Shares of Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) are down 68% over the last year at the time of this writing.

IPXL data by YCharts

Investors in the company have been let down time and again. Some factors for the continued weakness in shares include:

President and CEO Fred Wilkinson resigning

A poor acquisition, whereby the company acquired a portfolio of generic drugs from Teva and Allergan for $586 million, only to then take an impairment charge of $285.2 million after failing to calculate the extent of the price reductions it would have to make on the products it acquired to retain key clients.

Lowering 2016 guidance, including revenue dropping from $900-$940 million to $840-$855 million and earnings per share dropping from $1.57-$1.70 to $1.10-$1.20

Being investigated (along with several other generic drug manufacturers) by the Department of Justice on colluding to raise prices

Being involved in other news worthy events that have sullied its reputation, including possible pay to delay deals and unwittingly enabling Turing Pharmaceuticals (of Martin Shkreli fame) to enact a 5,000% price hike on Daraprim

With such a lousy year in hindsight, it's no wonder shares of Impax have suffered such a fate (and perhaps rightly so). My goal today is to look at what's left of the company, with shares trading near 52 week lows, and see if it's a possible buy for value investors and what the time frame could be for them to see a return.

Current Prospects

For the third quarter the company reported earnings of $227.9 million, up 3% year over year. The company's Specialty Pharma division experienced a 30% increase, while Generic division revenues declined 3%. Lower sales were partially offset by products acquired from Teva and Allergan.

If we take out the impairment charge mentioned earlier, adjusted earnings per share were $.37, down from $.40 last year.

Outgoing CEO Fred Wilkinson commented on unprecedented volatility in the business on some of the company's key generic products- lowered outlook for the year is a result of lower pricing on several of these and other products.

Click to enlarge

Figure 2: Year over year changes in generic volume and price (source: company presentation)

Upside could still be possible due to the company's Specialty Pharma division continuing to show strength, with new educational and awareness programs serving to accelerate Rytary and Emverv growth.

Also, management has engaged in questionable business tactics by making the decision to sell mebendazole, a pinworm treatment pill, for a wholesale price of $442 per pill. A course of treatment would cost $884, effectively being priced 200 times higher than what it sells for in the UK. While such a move typically results in scathing headlines in the newspapers and political rhetoric, it remains to be seen what if any consequences the company will face. Sales after the price hike could be up to $300 million annually, as the only prescription treatment for pinworm would face little competition. Corporate efforts to promote awareness, accelerate non-personal promotion, and a recently resolved third party supply issue should result in sales to outperform current expectations.

The company has a generic pipeline of 40 products, with several high value opportunities that could come shortly and help to unlock shareholder value. These include Colesevelam IR Tablet ($644 million US market), Sevelamer IR Tablet ($1.9 billion US market), and Ezetimibe Simvastatin IR Tablet ($693 million US market).

Lastly, the company expects phase 2b interim results for IPX203 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease. The treatment is an extended-release oral capsule formulation of carbidopa and levidopa. Also, management will be meeting with the FDA in February to discuss their phase 3 development plan and gain clarity on moving forward.

Conclusion

With shares at 52 week lows and Wall Street pessimistic on the company's prospects, this could be an excellent contrarian pick. However, I would caution on entry, possibly even waiting for further signs of stability in the company's generic drug business as well as paying close attention to whether Trump's tough rhetoric on drug pricing turns into action. Alternatively, a small pilot position could be established and then revisited at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Priced at close to 1xsales, I believe there is at least 50% upside in shares in 2017 in order to return to a valuation more in line with peers. If value isn't realized in the near term, it's also very possible for that value to be realized in the hands of an acquirer taking them out on the cheap.

Risks are plenty as mentioned before, including political, legal, and competitive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.