PS Business Parks: Investing In America's Boom Towns

Thesis

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) applies a unique approach and methodology to selecting the locations in which it invests for its portfolio. It is a nimble brand taking advantage of the markets in the United States, which are experiencing the most vast population growth. This strategy has helped the company generate healthy financials and a portfolio of investments that will flourish in the long run with the ever changing landscape in America. This makes it an excellent long position to invest in, offering vast upside potential, access to the hottest expanding markets and financial stability.

Valuation

PS Business Parks engages in a variety of business activities, including the development, acquisition and operation of commercial properties. As of Q3, the portfolio consists of 28 million rentable square feet, primarily of multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks in six states. With this in mind, we opt for a Funds From Operations (FFO) approach to valuation.

Historically the company has earned over 40% of Funds From Operations during the fourth quarter, in line with market trends. Assuming the uncertainty around US presidential election caused some market participants to hold off on committing to leases during the second half of the year, a conservative estimate would imply that fourth-quarter Funds From Operations to common shareholders should be over $60 million, implying the FFO per common and dilutive share of over $5.25 when adjusting for depreciation and LTEIP.

The current Price-to-Adjust-FFO ratio puts PS Business Parks at approximately 20x multiple, modestly above the market average of 16-17x for REITs. However, the operational advantages, favorable demographic trends in key areas where the fund is invested, a diverse customer base and expected tailwinds from joint ventures, together warrant a premium to the market average valuation. While the current price does not leave significant room for further appreciation, the increasing Funds From Operations (and therefore increasing Funds Available for Distribution) imply an increase in absolute yield, which cumulate to an attractive total return.

Downside protection: the company leases its facilities primarily under non-cancelable leases generally ranging from one to ten years. This allows for a moderately high level of visibility on future revenue and offers significant downside protection for investors.

The stock has certainly been affected by trends in the real estate market, with a correlation coefficient (real-estate factor risk) between 0.7 and 0.8 with major real estate indices and ETFs - in this case, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) and Vanguard REIT Index Fund (MUTF:VGSIX) are used as proxies. However, looking at the last 6 months, there has been a notable divergence in the price of the PS Business Parks against two major REIT proxies (FREL and VGSIX). This notable change supports the thesis that the non-cancelable leases offer protection over the general real estate market, and that the company provides positive alpha with regards to development, acquisition and leasing of properties.

Competitive advantage with a focused approach

PS Business Parks varies from the typical REIT due to its investment in expanding U.S. markets; these U.S regions have flourishing business due to the tax favorability and for the lower cost of living for the individuals moving into them. PSB being an innovative brand, which believes in being nimble and seizing any opportunity that it believes will be profitable to it, has created a non-bureaucratic investment process. This process defines a set of investment parameters for the individuals who are in the investment and growth department of the PSB. These defined parameters allow the company to move much quicker in acquiring new facilities with lesser process, to be able to take advantage of last moment sales such as foreclosures and deals that need to be closed in as little as 3-6 weeks. This is a competitive advantage for it in comparison to its competitors which employ a bureaucratic investment chain, which can delay acquiring a new property for months because of the chain of authorizations that must be obtained. With regard to the company operations, the business model continues to see efficiency improvements with regard to utilization of space. While the 5% increase of renewal rates over expiring rates as of September 30, 2016, is partially offset by increase in management compensation (per Senior Management Long Term Equity Incentive Plan or "LTEIP"), the company has demonstrated a healthy discipline when it comes to controlling operational costs, as change in rental income outpaces cost of operations and the LTEIP plan further aligns the management's interests with those of company shareholders.

The company's investment into emerging U.S markets also secures the brand by not exposing it to the next coming real estate bubble. As per common consensus, a majority of investors understand that the New York Commercial real estate market is the next to burst. It has exceeded every price ceiling set and has come to the point where major companies are leaving the state due to its pricing and dated properties. This specifically is related to the Mid-Town Manhattan area where over 94% of the world's hedge funds with over a billion under management are housed. They are acquiring new properties in various other parts of the city and state. As well as moving to states such as Florida, Texas and the Carolinas which offer better asset protection for businesses, better tax rates and a significantly great lifestyle to their residents. Thus with this exodus these firms are leaving in their trail thousands of unused square feet of commercial real estate. This is going to cause a drastic decrease in pricing and draw down the property values. The prices are temporarily being inflated due to increased FDI in the real estate market by individuals from countries which are experiencing economic instability. Yet, at one point in the near future this is going to end and with that the New York commercial real estate bubble is going to burst. This is going to add value to the emerging regions which PSB has strong footing in and with its healthy financials, may then have the opportunity to buy into the NY market post bubble burst at a steep discount. Thus, with its investment outside of danger zones and only focusing on markets that are experiencing record growth, it is shielded from the risk associated with many major REITs in this area. The company will be strategically placed to acquire the deeply discounted properties post bubble burst and generate significant returns.

Furthermore, the company acquires its tenants through more than just a broker, it implements the platform PRG which pre-screens for their qualifications and needs, supplying PSB with more desirable tenants for its facilities.

Derisking at portfolio level

PSB as a corporation is well diversified, not only in the regions which it strategically selects to invest in but also in its sources of rental income. It does not rely on simply a few industries to occupy its properties but rather has over 15 separate industries that occupy its available units. The company understands that diversification is crucial, especially in a volatile ever changing market place, where one business may flourish and fail due to economic changes and technological advances. It further more has less than 20% invested in a single business industry and on average maintains less than 10% holdings per industry. This will help hedge its industry failure risk, which further diversifies its repayment security risk. This diversification is an excellent strategy for investing in our current and future market place where industry stability is ever changing.

Diverse customer base mitigates risk of industry-specific turmoil

Industry Rental Income by Industry Business services 18.2% Warehouse, distribution, transportation and logistics 10.4% Computer hardware, software and related services 9.9% Health services 9.7% Government 8.9% Retail, food and automotive 7.4% Engineering and construction 6.8% Insurance and financial services 4.2% Electronics 3.1% Home furnishings 3.0% Aerospace/defense products and services 2.7% Communications 2.2% Educational services 1.8% Other 11.7% Total 100% Click to enlarge

PSB has a stellar track record of having its properties occupied and generating maximal use of its assets. It has maintained over 92% occupancy over the last three years. In the most recent three quarters it has maintained nearly 94% occupancy adding to its abilities to acquire and build its facilities in areas with high demand. The unsaturated markets that it is able to seek out and invest in, along with the most rapidly growing states by population, are the reasons why it is able to operate at near full capacity on its units which it has available for rent.

As illustrated in the chart above, PSB has a strong footing in expanding U.S markets and has no footing in saturated markets such as New York and the tri-state area. It operates in regions of the United States which are experiencing the largest population growth rates including Florida, the Carolinas and Texas. Many corporations are moving to the states for tax purposes as well as individuals for lower cost of living purposes. The services offered by PSB are ideal for individuals moving into these states because of the necessity for storage. More importantly, the need for more parks and stadiums to accommodate the needs of these flourishing cities. Of its major holdings as of 2015, Texas experienced the 2nd largest population growth of 9.24%, Florida is 5th with 7.82%, South Carolina in 9th with 5.85%, North Carolina is 14th with 5.32%, California 17th at 5.08% and Virginia is 18th with 4.88% population growth. These are the 6 largest states that the company has holdings in and they are all in the top 20 expanding states in population, which is going to be a demand driver for the facilities offered by PSB. Thus, further securing the future success of the regions PSB conducts business in with the exploding populations.

In defense of the statements that these flourishing markets are providing a majority of the income to PSB, the chart above provides illustration for PSB Q3 income divided into regions. The largest portions of income are generated through the presence in North, South Carolina and Virginia which are all low tax states which are experiencing rapid population growth and have a need for the services provided by PSB.

As per the quality of customers, that PSB provides services too is crucial. It is the security net for investors to be reassured that the facilities and services offered will be paid for. For this PSB had shown sufficient ability to acquire strong tenants which hold high credit ratings and will have the ability to pay for their services. PSB's tenant list includes the US. Government, Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) and Kaiser Permanente as the top three of nearly a dozen entities ,with high credit ratings that bring in over 11% of the total rental income annually. These leases also have extended durations with none having less than 3 years remaining on them to these major tenants.

Macro factors

As investors seeking yield expand their universe beyond fixed income, REITs are well positioned for positive inflows. Compared to other alternatives, REITs provide a relatively liquid access to the real estate market. PS Business Parks, in particular, offers exposure to growing US regions while mitigating downside risk through non-cancelable lease agreements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.