The Wonderful World Of Fractals

'Tis the season to be jolly. And for bloggers to brag about all the great calls they've made in 2016 (and stay quiet about the rest).

I'll try and keep the bragging to a minimum, but I will be cherry picking some good, bad and ugly fractals from my previous articles in attempt at explaining this little known market phenomenon.

What are fractals, what causes them, and how we can use them to improve our trading? It's a subject worthy of a lengthy research paper, but hopefully this article will be a good introduction and it's a good excuse for me to blow my own trumpet at the same time (toot toot).

Fractal Theory

What exactly is a fractal? I use the term to cover a wide range of slightly different things, but technically,

A fractal is a mathematical set that exhibits a repeating pattern displayed at every scale. It is also known as expanding symmetry or evolving symmetry. If the replication is exactly the same at every scale, it is called a self-similar pattern.

We see fractals in constantly every day life and nature,

source

When you translate this into the markets it looks something like this:

Click to enlarge

This self-similar pattern in oil (USO) comes from my article 'Oil: Longs Capitulating, Time To Buy'.

After a failed break out above $50, oil declined and then rallied again. It repeated this pattern over and over again (and may be doing it one more time as I write this). Each time the pattern gets smaller.

The reason for this behavior is not entirely clear. Each time there is a move above $50 there is wave of selling (mostly hedging), but the effect this has gets less and less so the pattern gets smaller.

I am very glad to see Ed Matts, one of the traders at the forefront of fractal theory in the markets, recently publish his first article on Seeking Alpha. In his article he explained the repeating nature of the Christmas rally (and markets in general),

If traders and investors are confronted by similar conditions, they are likely to act in a similar way as their decisions are driven by similar conditions including greed, fear, complacency and even short-sightedness. This process is further entrenched by algorithmic trading as firstly the data on which those algos are often created is itself sentiment driven data and secondly by the necessarily repeating nature of algos. They will, not might, repeat themselves if confronted by the same conditions.

At times you can see the repeating behavior and the causes of it all over the charts.

Fear:

Greed:

Click to enlarge

Indecision:

Click to enlarge

Comfort i.e. repeating a profitable set-up:

Click to enlarge

All that said, there's not much point in drawing a few boxes on a chart and saying 'the market just repeated itself'. To make money we need to think a step ahead. All the repetitions in the charts above were anticipated. But how exactly?

Either we need to spot the repetition in an early stage, like I did with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT):

Click to enlarge

And with Tesla:

Or we can prepare for something to repeat before it actually does. This can be done when the market appears to behave in a comparative way before an event. We can guess positioning is nearly the same. so if there is a similar catalyst the move it produces is likely to be similar too.

I did this before the election and proposed the Brexit move would repeat if Trump was elected.

Click to enlarge

A fractal tells us what direction to expect and what the move could look like. At their best they provide a map into the future.

Other Fractals

So far I have covered self similar fractals and these are fractals in their truest form. There are also fractals created when one market copies the behavior of another completely unrelated market. This can happen either at the same time, as shown below (and in this article) by the Nikkei (EWJ) and Goldman Sachs (GS),

Click to enlarge

Or there can be a lead, as shown by this fractal from my first ever article on Seeking Alpha,

The premise here was fairly simple. Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) seemed to take it in turns to rally. While one consolidated and pulled back, the other rallied, and vice versa. It was if money flowed from one stock into the other. I proposed it was Apple's turn to rally.

The lead of one market over another can be used in the short term too. A method introduced to me by Ed Matts looks at the intraday lead of European markets (and even Asian markets) over those in the U.S. If the Dax (EWG) gaps to a new low and sells off at the open, it is quite likely the same pattern could repeat on the S&P500 (SPY) when it opens six and a half hours later.

I haven't written about this on Seeking Alpha as it is more an intraday phenomenon, but the chart below shows the basics of the idea. Dax and S&P500 futures both gapped down on the Sunday open. After consolidating sideways overnight, the Dax (top chart) sold off hard at the European open. But this move had not yet materialized in the S&P500 (bottom chart) to the same degree, and it continued to go sideways. The fractal suggested we should prepare for the S&P500 to repeat the Dax's open sell off when the U.S opened.

Click to enlarge

Divergences in the structures of markets can also give important clues to potential moves. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America (BAC) were not only repeating previous declines, but the relative strength / weakness at both lows gave me extra confidence to call the reversal.

When analyzing the markets it's best to keep an open mind; fractals don't always have to make sense.

The German Dax and Disney (DIS) have nothing in common as far as I know, but I tweeted this chart in September because I knew the positioning and sentiment in Disney meant it could repeat the Dax rally.

All it needed was a catalyst. This is what happened to Disney soon after:

Click to enlarge

When Fractals Fail

The Disney / Dax comparison above begs the question, what if a positive catalyst didn't come? What would happen if something negative happened?

The breakdown of a fractal can be seen below in Gilead (GILD):

I'd been trading the Gilead similarities fairly successfully until something completely out of the blue broke the correlation. At the time it was thought the leaked tape of Trump's comments would lose him the election and all Biotech stocks sold off.

Surprise events can knock fractals off course, either temporarily or permanently. We can't expect a repetition to carry on forever or the market will end up eating its own tail.

This fractal worked until the election and then went the other direction:

Sometimes it is obvious the fractal is broken as the drivers change significantly, but other times it is more subtle. This makes it can hard to know how much tolerance to give to short term divergences. We can't expect a perfect repeat, so when do we say 'the fractal is broken' and when do we say 'it's a temporary blip'?

I can't answer this for sure, but consider that fractal are just one part of the puzzle. I use them to guide my Elliott Wave counts and because Elliott Wave has strict rules I know exactly where my view is wrong. This is just one example. You could draw a trendline and use it as an inflection point; above the trendline the market is bullish and is likely to follow a bullish fractal. Below the trendline and the fractal is likely broken.

How To Find Fractals

I used to spend hours searching for fractals and eventually I'd find something resembling the current market. However, I didn't really get good results doing this and it's no surprise really. I'm now of the opinion if you have to search for something, it probably isn't there in the first place.

Nowadays I usually know where I should look for a fractal. For example, Japan entered a bear market in 2015 and we heard a lot about an impending crisis in Asia. Well, there's been a crisis in Asia before in the 1990s so it was fairly obvious where I should look for a guide. The similarities in price action led me to call for a 30% rally.

Click to enlarge

When oil crashed in early 2016, history not only told us where it would bottom,

But it also suggested the reaction and recovery in 2016 would share similarities to 2009 because of the preceding crash.

Sometimes fractals are found when a chart is instantly recognizable and it clearly looks like another chart. This was the case with Deutsche Bank (DB) and gold (GLD), as I tweeted on August 2nd,

The best fractals of all are found when you can identify a feeling the market is giving you and when you have felt it before. It starts with something like deja vu; 'I've done / seen / felt / traded this before'.

I was trading silver (SLV) in late June and early July and at some point on July 1st, around the time silver ripped another +5%, I thought to myself, 'this feels like 2011 all over again'. It led to this fractal and the call for a silver top:

I've heard of machine learning algorithms hunting for fractals, and this article touches on the subject. Machines can trawl through huge databases of patterns to find a match, but they will never be able to recall the emotions in play. They may have the edge on speed and computing, but they are no match for a human with feeling and intuition.

Conclusions

Do fractals work? Well not all of the time, but hopefully there's enough evidence above to show they can help with trading decisions. I also hope I haven't bragged too much. The subject is best approached with real life examples and I can write with more authority about fractals I have spotted and traded myself. Toot toot.

