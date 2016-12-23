Investing In 2017: 3 Simple Ideas

Simple ideas are often the best. Here are three for 2017

U.S. Equities should outperform EM equities.

Or maybe that should be EM will underperform the US. It is difficult to see how China escapes 2017 without another growth scare, this time against a backdrop of even more overstretched banks. Add to this the risks surrounding Trump's own rhetoric about China and most recently the appointment of Peter Navorro to Trump's team, China uncertainties - and their multiple potential ripple effects across EM - must be judged to have risen at this point. If we assume China will not embark on a clear, consistent and truly fundamental path of structural reform, then risks are to the downside.

Where this can be wrong: other than a reform scenario, is a visible adoption by Trump of his deal making mantle and a departure in practice from the policy tone we have seen so far. If that happens, markets will slowly build trust.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg

I would expect a long/short US/EM equity position to return low double digits in 2017

Domestic banks to outperform the S&P

I'm not alone in my view here, from which there are two main reasons.

First, Banks have further upside to EPS forecasts on the Trump economy, though this obviously depends on the pacing and sequencing of his reforms and banks will be impacted by deflationary air pockets should they arise (China, Europe). Going into the Trump era, domestic US banks already have solid loan growth, improving margins and will enjoy the strengthening path of wage inflation in the US workforce. With Dodd-Frank to be eased over the next few years, they will once again regain some of their animal spirit against a household sector that has deleveraged and faces the lowest burden of debt service for a long time. It will probably all end in tears, but in the meantime the starting point for an expansionary phase is well set up.

The second reason is the strong dollar outlook. This will provide a drag on the near half of S&P earnings generated overseas. Domestic banks avoid that headwind. While I've recently advocated looking through the FX issue at Chubb on a long term basis, there's no denying it will persist as a theme through 2017. Domestic banks are leveraged to the domestic economy and don't face FX drag.

Hold some cash

There are now risks on both sides of the inflation/deflation axis. For deflation the main factors are the China risks I mentioned above being unpredictable but ever present and European politics looking potentially rocky in 2017. Yellen's relatively bullish discussion of the US Labour market at the December FOMC shows that Trump's tax cuts and spending proposals, when they come, will increase the outlook for the deficit at a time of quite robust domestic wage growth. The Fed's tone will shape to the policy dynamic and tightening scares could well occur. Banks love higher rates but want them to come in an orderly way, and bank stocks usually hate sharply tightening financial conditions.

There are going to be corrections and I would hold at least 20% in cash to take advantage of these. The corrections of June 2013, October 2014 and bear market of Nov'15-Feb'16 were all good opportunities to buy U.S. Banks and the unfolding of 2017 will probably present investors with a similar situation at some point. That's vague, I know, but cash will ease the uncertainty.

