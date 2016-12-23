The Outlook For Wells Fargo In 2017

I don't know about future scandals. And nor does anyone. But WFC prices in some drag from the current situation.

After my last article on WFC I was asked about my forecasts and whether there will be further scandals.

My last article on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) generated some interesting discussion and I thought I would follow up with another piece addressing some of the issues that were raised.

Assumptions behind forecasts

One good question was "how do you get to the numbers" with regard to the valuation table I included in the piece. Here is how I think about it. The starting point for revenue in a bank such as WFC is the balance sheet, especially the "customer" volumes of deposits and loans. At the last set of results, for 3Q 2016, Wells posted 9% YoY growth in total assets, and 6% growth in deposits and net loans. The deposit and loan data is represented in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

With steady growth in the US economy continuing, especially with respect to wage growth, there is no reason to expect the deposit engine at WFC to falter. One thing to note in the immediate term is that new account signings have been reported down in November, which reflects the reputational damage of the retail mis-selling scandal. And unfortunately, this appears to be somewhat wider in scope than first appeared with unauthorized account openings apparently extending to life insurance products cross sold from Prudential (NYSE:PRU). This however refers to new account action and not to existing accounts and it's possible to view the fact that WFC is still opening "some" new accounts through a bottle-half-full lens.

Below are the loan and deposit numbers I get to by continuing these growth trends for loans and deposits in my model. What we don't have in this projection is a major "Trump factor" growth surge.

Click to enlarge

It's notable that total asset growth has outstripped that of loans and deposits at WFC, which means total earning assets have not been driven just by deposits. But the "quality" growth in assets really comes from deposits in a bank such as WFC, so a conservative way to forecast the total asset or earning asset base is to grow it by the volume of new deposits. This gives us steady growth in total assets of 3-4% through 2017-2018. As WFC has other businesses, this is probably a bit low (as I said, total asset growth has actually been higher than deposit growth). If Trump does deliver tax cuts and/or an infrastructure programme, then we will see more opportunity for WFC in treasury securities for example. So let's run total asset growth at 5% through 2017 and then up it to 7% in 2018. If this seems aggressive, don't forget that total asset growth was 9% YoY at 3Q 16.

OK. Now fed hikes are going to happen and start feeding into the net interest margin number. It's common to assume that a 100bps parallel shift in rates would equate to about 15bps of additional NIM at WFC, while a more dynamic economic backdrop (think modestly more dynamic in 2017 and more than modestly dynamic in 2018) is going to give opportunity in non-interest income as well.

Some of my clients working in the asset management industry pay for my detailed models so sadly I can't share the forensics with SA readers in a regular article though there's no great mystery to forecasting a bank like WFC. The following chart is a sense check I run on forecasts to see if revenue projections make sense vs deposit volumes. As you can see, the forecast for revenue as a % of average deposits remains stable through the timeframe in the chart, and rises gentle from 1.8 to ~1.9% (and it occupied that level back in 3Q 15). This modest deepening of revenue/deposits reflects higher NIM (15-25bps depending on hikes through 2018) and slightly richer fee incom, for example off the back of lending volume growth and greater velocity of money.

Click to enlarge

What about if I'm wrong? Let's stress test some more muted numbers and see where the valuation is. The difference in the two scenarios below is the revenue forecast. Cost/Income efficiency and LLP charges remain the same.

On the muted scenario, WFC would become somewhat less cheap on 2018, but the PE is hardly intimidating given the levels of some other US banks after the run since November 8. Note that we are assuming 32% tax as well and that the dividend per share should remain the same in both scenarios with the yield around 3% in 2017-18.

More scandals to come?

Another good question I was asked was whether there are further disappointing revelations to come in terms of - let's face it - customer exploitation. Reaching for my crystal ball.....

I don't know. And nor do you. Of the recent pieces of bad news, I think WFC will pass the Living Will test, or retest, in March 2017 simply because management will have had the time to address the deficiencies in the last one. In the meantime the constraints placed on its business before passing are not material.

Opening Prudential policies for WFC clients without their knowledge is the same order of offense as the accounts scandal that accounted for John Stumpf. Since I don't know how far this will go at WFC, the only real insight I can offer is my own customer behavior. That is, I'm still with a bank that has paid billions in fines for some truly execrable mis-selling. As an inert customer I think WFC will weather the storm and as an analyst I can see that the YTD performance of the stock has accommodated the drag from reputational damage - in most reasonable scenarios. I have no idea what WFC does short term, but I believe the stock is attractively priced for longer term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.