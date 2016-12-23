2017's Best Bank Bet

Peace, joy, and prosperity to you and yours.

Welcome to the Christmas issue of M&A Daily

Merry Christmas

With gratitude for 2016 and hope for 2017. Let's beat the stuffing out of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) (which could be a far lower bar in the year ahead).

Top Picks For 2017

So far in this series, I have disclosed the following top picks for 2017:

Before year-end, I will discuss several other categories. Today, I offer my favorite bank for 2017: BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC). It remains undervalued, ignored, and ripe for consolidation into a larger bank that could cut its costs and diversify its exposures.

Click to enlarge

Bitcoin

If BTC exposure has been creeping up above a 10% position, it may be worth selling some here. It is up over 90% over the past year. It is a great way to diversify currency, but it is always worth maintaining sizing discipline.

Colony

NorthStar Asset Management (NYSE:NSAM) declared a special dividend of $1.16 per share as part of its deal with Colony (NYSE:CLNY) and NorthStar Realty (NYSE:NRF). The deal will probably close January 10.

LifeLock

The definitive proxy has been filed for the acquisition of LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK).

Vascular Solutions

The preliminary proxy has been filed for the acquisition of Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC).

Fred's

Alden accumulated a 24.8% stake in Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED). More to come in future editions of M&A Daily...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNCC, BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.