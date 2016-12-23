Rite-Aid: This Buyout Needs To Happen

Recall that when I initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), I spoke about its success as a company. I also went on to discuss the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) acquisition. The truth is that we simply just do not know how accretive the deal will be, and I haven't seen any solid estimates that are reliable. Knowing the business, it's a huge acquisition. While the Rite Aid acquisition was approved by shareholders, some have claimed the deal is dead. I think not. It is closer than ever. The companies are both sacrificing to make it work. The companies together divested 500 stores in order to get federal permission on the merger. Then the company just announced it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc. to make it happen. While we just do not know the impact, if the deal goes through, which appears it will soon, my inclination is that like any other major merger, at first, the deal will be costly as the processes are integrated, stores are closed, employees moved, etc. Then, say a year or so later, things will be accretive, especially if WBA can cut the selling and administrative expenses. We will see. But, of course, Rite-Aid's operations need to be earnings/cash flow positive to be accretive. So, on that note, I want to discuss Rite Aid's just reported fiscal Q3 2017.

It was less than stellar. What do I mean? Well, in fiscal Q2 2017, the company saw revenues of $8.09 billion, which missed estimates by $140 million. Further, these were down 0.7% year-over-year. Now, in addition to the sales miss, the bottom line saw as miss as well. Net income came in at $15 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, adjusted net income was $23.3 million, or $0.02 per share, while adjusted EBITDA was $274, or 3.9% of revenues. It's important to note that both adjusted EBITDA and net earnings were down markedly from last year. What is the deal here?

Obviously there are operational issues with the pending merger but there were also segment specific issues. Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues were $6.5 billion and decreased 3/1% primarily as a result of a drop in same-store sales. Pharmacy Services Segment fared better and saw revenues of $1.6 billion which were up 9.7%. Same-store sales dropped 3.4% year-over-year, consisting of a 4.7% decrease in pharmacy sales and a 0.4% decrease in front-end sales. Pharmacy sales included an approximate 182 basis point negative impact from new generic introductions. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores decreased 2.4% over the prior-year period. Prescription sales accounted for 68.9% of total drugstore sales. All in all, the quarter was definitely indicative of a company that seems to be in waiting with declining performance in many key metrics.

One critical item to recall is the effective management here. Despite the pending merger with Walgreens, the company continues to effectively manage its properties. In the quarter, the company relocated 9 stores, opened 3 new stores, and remodeled 95 stores. This brought the total number of wellness stores chain-wide to 2,214. The company also closed 7 stores, resulting in a total store count of 4,547 to start Q4.

Coverage of Rite Aid is interesting now that it will merge with Walgreens Boots, but the key sticking point is whether or not the deal is accretive. It will be, provided the WBA cuts the expenses seen at Rite Aid. Given the results posted by Rite Aid, it is tough to say it will not be. That said declining performance is a concern. The reimbursement rate environment is an issue, and in fact is the largest issue the company faces, but the company has had strong performance in the front end business. Looking ahead, integrating the operations of a company the size of Rite Aid will be costly, so it is likely the first few quarters will be weighed by such expenses post-merger. That said, I maintain that Walgreens Boots made a smart move to scoop up Rite Aid as the company has been undergoing a transformation into a retail healthcare company. Rite Aid's shares have traded lower and since the merger is worth $9.00 per share for Rite-Aid you could likely buy here and make a return when the buyout happens. It is something to consider.

