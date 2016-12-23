Bed Bath & Beyond: Managing The Transition To Digital

Despite the bad performance in Q3, Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) could soon restore top line growth thanks to fast growing online divisions. At the same time, declining capital expenditures could liberate financial resources for further acquisitions, dividends or more buybacks. BBBY has many of the characteristics of an attractive value play, such as low valuation, strong balance sheet, aggressive buybacks and high free cash flow. I think the stock is a good buy at the current price, at least if we are long-term oriented.

A quick review

I have followed Bed Bath & Beyond for a while. I disclosed my long and explained why I think it's an attractive value play at the current levels. I would like to share some thoughts on the most recent earnings report.

Bed Bath & Beyond released Q3 results on December 21. In the quarter ending on November 26, the company reported revenue growth after many quarters of decline. While both revenue and earnings were below consensus, revenue was $3.4 million higher than in the corresponding quarter in 2015. The investments in e-commerce platforms such as Personalizationmall.com and One Kings Lane have helped the growth.

The bad news is that net earnings per diluted share were $0.85, which means 22% lower than in Q3 2015. While cost of sales was $26 million higher, SG&A expenses really blew out, rising by $59 million YoY. We know that part of the increase in costs is due to higher payroll, investments in technology and marketing expenses resulting from the company's expansion in the e-commerce business.

Comparable sales in Q3 2016 decreased by approximately 1.4%, compared with a decrease of approximately 0.4% in Q3 2015. Even on a sequential basis, the decline has slightly accelerated (-1.4% vs -1.2% in Q2).

On the other hand, comparable sales in the non-store channels grew in excess of 20% while comparable sales from stores declined in the low single-digit percentage range.

From bricks to digital

Bed Bath & Beyond is clearly living an important period of change in its business model, reducing its dependence on brick and mortar retail and increasing the share of revenue that comes from non-store channels. The investments in the new divisions are clearly impacting margins, although we don't know precisely by how much. What we can expect is the effect of the higher investments to be diluted by revenue growth in the future. At this regard, it's interesting to highlight what CFO Susan Lattman declared when analyst Alan Rifkin asked a question about investments in e-commerce.

But right now we are - directionally, yes, we're in the peak period of CapEx.

According to management, we are in the peak period of CapEx related to e-commerce, which currently weigh on earnings and free cash flow. This doesn't necessarily mean that earnings will reverse in the near future, since there are still headwinds in the brick and mortar business and the shift to e-commerce could still compress profits, due to the lower marginality of the e-commerce channel in comparison to brick and mortar.

Moreover, CEO Steven Tamares declared:

(…) the investment we made in payroll rate will continue next year. That won't reverse itself. That will continue. We've given people raises and so they will still continue to at those last year, and like Sue said we continue to invest in technology platforms and so that will continue next year also.

While capital expenditures are expected to top in the near future, margin compression could continue as an effect of higher expenses related to personnel and technology. Nonetheless, we can expect the revenue generated by the online division to grow and dilute the spending in technology, payroll and advertising, although at a slow pace.

The future

Bed Bath & Beyond has still to face some challenges. The biggest challenge is a smooth transition to the digital business. To reach this goal, the company needs to avoid cannibalizing store sales while trying to improve customer retention in the brick and mortar segment. The new membership program the company is testing can be a good move in that direction, but we need a confirmation that the economics of the program are favorable for the company. Through this program, members pay an annual subscription fee of $29 and have a 20 percent discount on all purchases at BBBY's brick and mortar stores and online. The members also enjoy free standard shipping with no minimum when they shop online.

BBBY has to avoid a fast deterioration in margins as a consequence of a higher share of revenue coming from the digital channels. The company doesn't disclose the results of the online division, so we can only see the margins of all the divisions combined. If the transition is smooth, margin contraction should not weigh heavily on EPS, especially if we consider that share buybacks can offset a modest decline.

If the company manages this challenge effectively, by growing online sales without cannibalizing sales in the store segment, top line growth could soon be restored and set the stage for bottom line growth, although at lower margins. The acquisition of One Kings Lane and personalizationmall.com has accelerated the growth in the online channel, which I estimated to account for more than $1 B in sales before the acquisitions and now probably in the $1.2-$1.3B range.

Final thoughts

For the long-term BBBY remains in my opinion an attractive investment. It has many of the characteristics that I like in a value play - high free cash flow, strong balance sheet, aggressive buybacks, low multiples. As in the case of many stocks that trade at such low valuations, there is the risk that it ends up being a value trap. Nonetheless, the fast growth in the online segments and the massive buyback program ($1.9 billion vs. a market cap of $6.0 billion) give some downside protection should the brick and mortar business keep declining at the current pace. In the next quarters, growth in the online channel might unlock total sales growth and trigger an improvement in net income if the company can avoid the cannibalization of its own sales from the brick and mortar channel. Free cash flow could rise as an effect of declining capital expenditures and new financial resources for new acquisitions or for raising the dividend would be available.

I don't expect BBBY to deliver a huge return, but at the current valuation I see more upside than downside. I could change my mind if the decline in the brick and mortar business accelerated while growth in the online channel slowed down to less than 15%.

