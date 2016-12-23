Cal-Maine: Don't Be CALM

Forgive the cheesy title here, but you cannot remain calm with Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), since it has been so volatile. The stock has fallen from grace since I said we were walking on eggshells. When I highlighted the name in Q1 2015, I called for a 15% to 30% upside from the price of $38.65. When the stock hit $49.65, a gain of $11, or 28%, I recommended taking some profits. I have maintained a sell/don't buy rating on the name. With corrections in egg pricing and hen supplies, the stock pulled back steadily. Since the US Elections the name has jumped 20%. The question becomes, what to do?

Well, it comes down to performance and expectations. In its second fiscal quarter, which just ended in November, net sales were $253.5 million, plummeting 54% year-over-year. Yes, sales were cut in half compared with net sales of $546 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Now, this is far less than the growth we have become accustomed in fact the sales decline is abysmal, but was of course expected and anticipated. However, the magnitude of the decline was far greater than anticipated as these sales missed estimates by $9.3 million. Taking into account expenses, Cal-Maine saw a net loss of $23 million, or $0.48 per share, compared with net income of $109 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's quarter. Despite the big sales miss, this performance was in line with expectations.

Of course, the headline results only tell a part of the story. So what went into these numbers? Prices were the big bane of the quarter. Average selling prices for shell eggs were down 51% versus a year ago. Egg prices have declined steadily in the correction since the end of the second quarter 2015, so that impacted this quarter heavily. Since prices are normalizing, it could continue to impact things moving forward. Now, when I covered the stock originally, I cited a good number of risks from hen supply to feed costs and regulations. The hen supply continues to be something to watch. There was a big reduction in the hen supply early 2015 because of illness outbreaks in birds in the upper Midwestern United States. However, it now appears that the laying flock will increase through this year, weighing on prices further.

Another trend that is bullish for the company is the big demand for specialty eggs. Americans are seeking out organic products and looking for free-range and hormone-free eggs. As I have stated before, they are actively trying to eat better, in many cases. Breakfast is consumed every day by millions. Eggs continue to be a top choice and serve as an ingredient for countless others. Specialty egg sales accounted for 45.8% of the company's total revenue. That is the highest I have seen. However, specialty egg prices are volatile and were all over the map this quarter. I want to be clear that specialty egg prices were also down this quarter, but down 13%. That still hits revenues, hard. This quarter confirms my initial suspicion two years ago that the overall trend in sales would continues to show the percent of sales related to specialty eggs moving higher. That said, with the pricing issues, the market will be tough. Dolph Baker, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated:

"Our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 reflect extremely challenging market fundamentals in the egg industry. Following the 2015 avian influenza (NYSE:AI)-related laying hen losses, USDA data shows the egg industry has repopulated farms with laying hen numbers beginning to approach pre-AI levels. However, market demand trends have not kept pace with the higher production levels. While retail customer demand has been steady, egg export demand has not fully recovered following the aftermath of the AI outbreak. We have also experienced reduced demand for egg products, as many commercial customers reformulated their products to use fewer eggs when prices spiked, and have been slow to resume previous egg usage. Together, these factors have created an oversupply of eggs, and prices have fallen dramatically from the record high levels last year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, our average customer selling prices were down 50.7 percent from the same period of fiscal 2016. While the egg market has been in oversupply, recent USDA reports show the chick hatch has been down for three consecutive months over prior-year levels, so we expect to see a moderation in the size of the laying hen flock. Egg prices have also risen sharply since the end of our second quarter."

That last line is a key moving forward, egg prices are back on the rise. That bodes well for fiscal Q3. However, the uncertainty is quite clear right now. When I rated the stock a buy Cal-Maine was in a sweet spot because of the projected input/output costs the company was looking at in conjunction with its growth prospects and higher dividend. With egg prices returning to normal and correcting, it becomes about managing expenses, which continued to fall as feed costs declined 7.7% versus a year ago. While I do I still have a 'don't buy' rating. The spike today is a chance to book some profit.

Note from the author: Christopher F. Davis has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." He also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.