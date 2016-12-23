Industrial REITs Are Priced For Perfection

As of 12/22/16, I am placing an underweight rating on the industrial REIT sector as pricing is sufficiently high that even a favorable outcome presents minimal upside. In this article, we will discuss the fundamentals of the industrial sector and put them into the context of implied market expectations. We will also reveal our top long and short Industrial REIT positions.

Fundamental Outlook

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) routinely puts out white papers and other independent research on the logistics environment. It is well respected and widely followed, so its research can materially impact market prices. A recent batch of reports was quite bullish on sector fundamentals, showing high occupancy and utilization caused by increased economic activity of logistics facility tenants. We will present the key aspects of this research and discuss its validity and implications for the industrial sector.

Global consumption is the starting block of increased logistics demand, and it has been rising steadily.

Prologis argues that increased consumption has a better than linear effect on logistics demand. In other words, a delta of 1% in consumption should translate to more than 1% increased demand for warehouses.

Specifically, Prologis suggests there are two secular trends which should amplify the demand growth: Globalization and e-commerce. Shown below, we can see that shipping volume growth, as measured in TEUs, has exceeded the growth rate of GDP.

Generally speaking, the further a product has to travel and the more intermediary parties involved, the more logistics space it requires per unit. For example, the product may have to wait for some period of time in a shipping yard's receipt warehouse before it is loaded on ground transportation to its distribution warehouse.

E-commerce has a similar amplification on the demand for logistics space. According to Prologis:

"Our research reveals online retailers need approximately 1.2 MSF per billion dollars of online sales on average, which is three times the distribution center space required for traditional brick-and-mortar retailers."

Thus, as brick and mortal retail sales shift to e-commerce sales, three times as much logistics space will be needed to handle the same volume of consumption. For the reasons presented above, logistics demand has grown and is projected to grow at a pace that materially exceeds consumption growth.

Demand is only half the equation

Supply has been largely in check with net absorption exceeding completions each year since the recession.

Prologis projects supply to remain in check due to the conditions listed below:

Source: Prologis

Essentially, Prologis believes developers will be fewer and more disciplined and that lending for logistics development is harder to attain. Each of these should serve to keep supply under control.

Between its supply and demand analytics, I think it is fair to suggest that Prologis has a bullish outlook for industrial REITs. It seems to suggest continued strength in occupancy and utilization which often leads to positive leasing spreads. Overall, this perspective suggests industrial REITs should be able to grow FFO/share at a rate that significantly exceeds the broader economy.

Fully Priced In

I believe the Prologis outlook is roughly in line with the market's outlook. Not only does Prologis have sufficient influence that it can steer the market's outlook, but also the current pricing of industrial REITs implies a similarly bullish tilt. Over the past year, industrial REITs have outperformed REITs by over 17%.

Click to enlarge

This outperformance did not come from FFO/growth as evidenced by the multiple expansion of industrial REITs from just over 18X LTM FFO to over 22X LTM FFO.

Click to enlarge

Over this same period, REITs on a broader scale got cheaper on LTM FFO multiple, down 5%. Since the outperformance was NOT driven by current FFO growth, it must be driven by improved expectations for future growth.

Industrial REITs are now the most expensive traditional REIT sector with a median 2017 estimated FFO multiple of 19.3X.

Click to enlarge

As a group, industrial REITs incur substantial maintenance capex, and re-leasing of properties comes with fairly massive TI and commissions. As such, industrial REITs are even more expensive on 2017 estimated AFFO with a median multiple of 23.3X.

Click to enlarge

In contrast, the broader REIT index trades at median 2017 estimated FFO and AFFO multiples of 14.7X and 17.0X respectively. This means industrial REITs are more expensive by 31% and 37% on the respective metrics.

The previous section was titled "fully priced in" because the material premium at which industrial REITs trade means that in order to perform merely in line with other REITs, the bullish projections must come true. When any stock trades at a 30+% premium to peers, it must have a significantly faster growth rate just to break even in terms of long-run performance.

We have presented Prologis's view, which is similar to the consensus view as evinced by market pricing. Now, I would like to balance this view with a few counter points.

Risks to bull thesis

I believe there are plausible risks to both the demand and supply side of the market's outlook. Recall that demand growth was predicated on an e-commerce boom causing increased utilization of logistics facilities. The e-commerce boom, in my opinion, is very likely to happen. It is simply a better way to shop, and with only about 10% of transactions currently done through e-commerce, it could easily expand to 20% or higher.

My disagreement here is that I don't think an e-commerce boom will necessarily cause an increase in utilization of logistics facilities. Prologis based this claim on its proprietary research which suggests an equal volume of e-commerce sales requires three times as much logistics square footage as compared to the same sales through traditional retail. This statement is probably true, and I certainly have no basis to refute it, but keep in mind it is historical. Intuitively, I see no reason that it will hold true in the future.

The amount of logistics square footage required per volume of sales will be the product of the volume of goods that can be stored per square foot of warehouse space and the average amount of time each good is stored. Mathematically it would be this: (Average days in inventory) X (Inventory per sq. foot).

The faster a retailer can turn over their product, the less warehouse space they need per unit of sales, and the more efficiently they can stack the inventory, the less space they need. Let us examine the desiderata of turnover.

Number Of SKUs Or "Stock Keeping Units" - Required Inventory Levels To Avoid Shortage In Forecasting of Sales

Generally, more SKUs mean more inventory and therefore more storage. Each product requires a minimum amount in inventory to be ready for unexpected sales. The unexpected sales may come in only one product, but the retailer does not know which one, so it must maintain an inventory in every SKU.

The inventory level required to minimize occurrence of shortages depends on sales volatility. Standard items like milk are purchased with regularity such that inventory levels can be better managed while other products like sports jerseys are subject to unforeseeable surges.

A quick perusal of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) suggests it has a ton of SKUs, but I would bet that the ratio of SKUs to sales is lower for e-commerce than it is for brick and mortar, and there is a fundamental mechanism behind this prediction: Amazon can have the same SKUs available nationally or even internationally while a brick and mortar has to have SKUs serving a 5 to 15 mile radius. Thus, Amazon's SKUs are diluted over a much larger sales volume.

As part of its growth efforts, Amazon is introducing buttons which afford automatic repurchasing of basic supplies upon depletion within a household. Such purchasing methodology would provide Amazon with excellent ability to forecast future sales and likely reduce the amount of inventory needed as a percentage of sales.

Overall, due to lower SKUs/sales and better forecasting, I believe e-commerce will have superior product turnover rates as compared to brick and mortar which should cause it to require LESS warehouse space per volume of sales as e-commerce matures.

Some of this effect will be offset by less efficient utilization of square footage. Brick and mortar retailers can still use palettes as the dominant form of storage in their warehouses, and this affords nearly maximal storage per square foot. E-commerce is less efficient with its square footage as it tends to use bins and wider aisles for faster picking of individual inventory units.

It is hard to tell which style of sales, e-commerce, or brick and mortar, will use more logistics space per unit of sales, but I suspect the 3X figure we discussed above is wildly optimistic for industrial REITs. Just as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) revolutionized the logistics of brick and mortar, e-commerce will find optimizations. It is unrealistic to think that inefficiencies which exist in the industry's nascence will remain as it matures.

Supply Risks

While Prologis is factually correct that supply has been in check and that demand has outpaced supply, I do not see this being the case going forward. Much of the reason for reduced supply has been lending constraints and risk aversion, both of which are subject to change.

In the last month alone, consumer and business confidence has increased dramatically and risk aversion has been replaced with a nearly euphoric optimism. The new president promises to roll back regulations on banks which should fuel development lending. While it remains uncertain until the legislation is actually passed, it is certainly plausible and it should be weighed into expected future supply. Easier access to money combined with optimism generally leads to increased supply.

Putting It All Together

We are mildly bullish on the fundamental outlook for industrial REITs, but bearish on the sector. The 30+% premium at which industrial REITs trade has baked in very strong growth such that a mere somewhat strong fundamental performance would result in underperformance of the stocks. As always, we are bottom-up analysts, so we see no need to buy or sell the sector with a broad brush. Instead, we see individual long and short opportunities within the sector.

Long STAG

We are long Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) because it shares in the somewhat positive fundamentals of the sector, but it trades at a much more reasonable multiple. At only 14.1X AFFO, it can outperform with only medium-paced growth while the rest of the sector requires rapid growth just to break even.

STAG is well run with an acquisition model that affords higher cap rate acquisitions. Our analysis of its acquisitions is that it is truly NPV positive rather than the higher cap rates coming from moving up the risk spectrum.

Short TRNO and REXR

Terreno (NYSE:TRNO) and Rexford (NYSE:REXR) are the most susceptible to a moderate growth rate as they trade at the greatest premium. Each has a multiple over 31X 2017 estimated AFFO. Historically, the Class A properties in coastal tier 1 markets of which their portfolios are comprised have performed exceptionally well. Current pricing implies that the market is extrapolating this performance far further into the future than is plausible. Instead, I think the coastal markets are more susceptible to correction as threats of tariffs or import taxes should significantly reduce import volumes.

TRNO and REXR are great companies, I just see minimal upside as it seems the best-case scenario is already baked into their stock prices.

