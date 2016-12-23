This Could Be The Perfect Time To Buy Allergan

Click to enlarge

Shares of Allergan (NYSE: AGN) have declined by almost 40 percent on an year-to-date basis which pales in comparison to the S&P 500's 7 percent gain during the same period. While a number of reasons have been fielded to explain this poor performance, it appears that posting weaker than expected third quarter results and giving an equally disappointing forecast for the year had the most severe impact on the company's stock.

In spite of Allergan's shares lackluster performance, there is no doubt that the company's strengths far outweigh its weaknesses and now could be the best time for investors to seize the opportunity to buy a stake at significantly depressed prices. Before going into details of why this drug maker should be in your portfolio, here is a brief overview of some of the main reasons investors abandoned ship.

Why did Allergan stock plummet?

One of the biggest issues for Allergan this year was the uncertainty surrounding the broader healthcare industry fueled by the recently concluded U.S presidential elections. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who polls had suggested was the clear favorite had taken a hardline stand towards drug makers pricing decisions and promised to increase regulatory oversight on the healthcare industry as a whole.

During her campaigns Mrs. Clinton had suggested several measures to curb prices of expensive drugs and had even gone a step further to suggest the creation of a federal task force that that would monitor drug prices and punish companies that make unjustified price increases. In turn, the market's reaction was swift and brutal as investors dumped not only Allergan shares but also a wide array of biotechs which led to shares of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) tumbling 11 percent in October alone.

Furthermore, the market didn't take kindly to the fact that Allergan's deal to sell its generic drug unit Actavis to Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) was taking such a long time to close. The deal which would see Teva pay $40.5 billion in cash and stock for Actavis ran into some regulatory issues which created more uncertainty around the stock, scaring off more investors. According to regulators, the deal would concentrate a large share of generic drug manufacturing in select countries on Teva which ended up having to divest 75 drugs to rivals in order for the deal to sail through.

As mentioned earlier, Allergan missed Wall Street's consensus earnings estimates for the third quarter making it the second of three consecutive quarters that it came up short on expectations forcing investors to reduce their exposure to the stock. It therefore came as no surprise that a total of 16 hedge funds exited their positions in Allergan during the third quarter on the backdrop of the factors highlighted which led to further downward pressure on the stock.

Allergan remains a buy

While Allergan may have faced significant challenges for the better part of 2016, the company still has a lot to offer long term investors. For instance, the company trades at an attractive 12 times forward P/E which is better than Merck & Co.'s (NYSE: MRK) forward P/E of about 16 and in line with AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) 11.

It also appears that the market isn't fully appreciating the company's product portfolio which comprises of leading global brands such as Botox, Namenda and Restasis. This is evident when looking at the company's income statement for the nine months ending September 30 th which not only saw strong top line growth but also the rise in sales of a number of its products by double digits. Sales of Botox for example rose 14 percent while Restasis and Linzess rose 13 percent and 42 percent respectively.

Additionally, the company not only has a growing pipeline of products with 19 major drugs approved in the first nine months of the year but is also seeking to grow through acquisitions. Recently, the company revealed that it had acquired Chase Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of improved treatments for neurodegenerative disorders for $125 million in a deal that would further Allergan's Alzheimer's treatment portfolio.

Apart from the Chase acquisition, Allergan also closed a number of deals with the most notable ones being the acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics for $1.5 billion which adds Cenicriviroc and Evogliptin to its Gastroenterology pipeline and development stage programs for the treatment of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Vitae Pharamceuticals for $552 million which adds to its dermatology products pipeline.

Keeping in line with its commitment to increase shareholder value, Allergan also announced that it had completed its initial share repurchase program for $8 billion (about 15 percent of outstanding stock) after expanding it to $15 billion up from the initial $10 billion. CEO Brenton Saunders said, "While we believe that our stock should be trading significantly higher than it is today, the current market conditions create an opportunity to repurchase significantly more stock." Adding this to the fact that the company also announced the introduction of a $0.70 dividend per share, investors can now enjoy a margin of safety as the downside risk to the stock is limited.

Conclusion

With the conclusion of the elections and Donald Trump emerging as the president elect, one of Allergan's biggest hurdle has been removed from the equation as the risk of increased regulatory oversight has been wiped off. In spite of this, investors appear to be adopting a wait and see approach towards the company's stock even as the fundamentals appear pretty solid.

With CEO Brent Saunders taking the lead and investing $1 million of his own money into the company, it certainly seems that now could be the best time to invest in Allergan shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.