EOG Resources: Another Outperform In 2017?

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has turned out to be one of the best performing exploration and production stocks of 2016. But in 2017, following improvement in oil prices to $50s a barrel, a number of shale drillers are positioning to post a turnaround. In this environment, when about every other oil producer will likely report higher revenues and earnings, can EOG Resources continue to outperform?

EOG Resources is one of the lowest cost shale drillers, with the largest inventory of wells that can generate decent returns in a low price environment. In a recent presentation, EOG Resources said that has identified nearly 6,000 drilling locations that have 5.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents of net resource potential located mainly at Eagle Ford, Bakken Shale and Permian Basin. The size of this inventory is so large that it can support production for almost a decade, at the current rate of drilling. But more importantly, these are what EOG Resources calls "premium" wells that can generate at least 30% after tax rate of return at $40 oil and almost 60% returns at $50 oil.

It was due in large part to this low cost asset base that EOG Resources has managed to post positive earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, (EBITDA) for the last few quarters. In the third quarter, for instance, the company's EBITDA clocked in at around $700 million. The company, however, hasn't been able to translate this into a net profit. In fact, EOG Resources' net profits have remained in the red throughout most of the downturn. But the net losses have been shrinking.

In the first quarter of this year, when WTI spot price averaged just $33 a barrel, EOG Resources posted an adjusted loss of $0.83 per share. But as the average price level improved to around $45 a barrel in the third quarter, its adjusted losses shrank to $0.40 per share. The prices continued to improve in the fourth quarter, with WTI averaging a little less than $48 a barrel in October and November. The OPEC's decision to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day as well as some major non-OPEC oil producing nations' commitment to also slash production by 558,000 barrels per day has pushed oil to north of $50 a barrel.

At the time of this writing, WTI was near $52 a barrel. At this rate, the average fourth quarter price could come in at around $48 to $50 a barrel. This average will likely increase to more than $50 a barrel, particularly if OPEC and non-OPEC producers actually begin to trim output. Higher commodity prices, coupled with well productivity improvements and cost reductions, can push EOG Resources to profitability, perhaps as soon as the first quarter of 2017.

However, every oil producer is positioned to improve its bottom-line as oil gradually recovers to more than $50 a barrel in 2017. Large cap independents like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) are all going to report better earnings per share in the coming quarters. Some of these companies, like Devon Energy and Apache Corp., are also low cost producers who can become profitable from as soon as the first quarter, just like EOG Resources.

But what's so special about EOG Resources is that at $50 oil, it can tap into its lucrative inventory and grow oil production at strong double digit rates of up to 25% per year. That's something which no other oil company of this size can do.

Prior to the downturn, EOG Resources was known as the fastest growing oil producer relative to its size. But as oil prices dipped, the company turned the tap off. In 2015, its oil production fell to almost 284,000 barrels of oil per day and could drop to 280,000 barrels per day this year, from 289,000 barrels per day in 2014. That was a sensible move, since the market does not reward production growth with superior valuation in the downturn.

But in an improving oil price environment, Wall Street will once again begin to focus on production growth. EOG Resources is well positioned to capitalize on this. The company has recently said that during 2017-20, it is aiming to increase oil production at an annual average of 15% to 25% in a $50 to $60 a barrel oil price environment. That's the highest guidance range among all large-cap oil producers, some of whom, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), are focusing on improving their financial health and dividends and are not targeting any meaningful production growth.

What I also like about EOG Resources that the company is not going after growth, just for the sake of it. Rather, it aims to do achieve 15% to 25% growth while living within its cash flows and funding the dividends. That's a sharp turnaround from before the downturn when EOG Resources burned cash in almost every quarter. But now, it is commendable that the company is focusing on living within its means.

As a reminder, in the third quarter, the company proved its ability to live within its cash flows by posting net cash from operations of $759.6 million, which was enough to fund capital spending of $653.8 million and cash dividends of $93 million. This translated into excess cash flows of around $12.8 million. I expect the company to continue reporting excess cash flows in 2017.

A return to profitability, peer leading oil production growth and excess cash flows should allow EOG Resources stock to outperform in 2017.

