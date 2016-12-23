Gold Seems Oversold

It seems more and more apparent that gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and probably silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) are bottoming. Barron's wrote a quick article where it said, "We believe that gold's fair value is between the $1400-1450/ounce range. Silver has a close correlation with gold and…we estimate silver's fair value in the $22-24/ounce range." Back in October, I calculated that gold's fair value is about $1,486.18/ounce. And on November 22, I argued that gold and the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) were oversold.

Looking up the current graph of SPDR Gold Trust ETF , gold still looks oversold. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence Oscillator) formed a bullish upward cross buy signal recently. In the MACD, a crossover of the red line below the black line indicates a buy signal, while a crossover of the red line above the black line indicates a sell signal. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 26.76 (oversold) and W%R is -89.27 (very oversold). The support line is about 104. The ETF's 5-year low was 101.46 on December 31, 2015. It closed at 107.59 on December 23, 2016.

Source: Stockcharts.com

In comparison, gold bottomed at $1,056.20 an ounce on November 27, 2015. The price closed at $1,132.40 on December 23, 2016.

In the November 22 article, I also argued that the U.S. dollar was overbought. The general consensus is that gold falls when the dollar rises. Thus, determining the direction of the dollar seems to be a key start to determining the direction of gold. Looking at the U.S. Dollar Index, the dollar still looks overbought. The MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence Oscillator) seems about to form a bearish downward cross sell signal. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 67.16 (near overbought) and W%R is -12.09 (overbought). Could the dollar head higher? Theoretically a W%R of 0.00 is maximum overbought. So yes, the dollar could head higher, but not by much.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The long-term chart of the U.S. Dollar Index also points to the dollar falling. The green lines are the current long-term resistance and support lines. Resistance is at about 108, while support is about 98.

Source: Long-term chart of U.S. Dollar Index

The U.S. Dollar Index measures "the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies." The Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index "is similar to the U.S. Dollar Index in that its numerical value is determined as a weighted average of the price of various currencies relative to the dollar, but different currencies are used and relative values are weighted differently." The Federal Reserve created this index in the 1990s to adjust for the euro currency and "to more accurately reflect the strength of the dollar relative to other world currencies." It is interesting that the previous peak was 130.07 back in 2002. The index is currently at 128.66.

Source: Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar Index - Broad: St. Louis Fed

On December 14, Janet Yellen raised the Fed's forecasts to three rate increases in 2017, two-three in 2018, and three in 2019. But if interest rates are projected to rise, the U.S. dollar should rise, right? Not necessarily. Below is the Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index - Major Currencies above a graph of interest rates. As shown below, in the early 1970s, interest rates rose but the dollar fell. From 1981-1985, interest rates fell but the dollar rose. From 2005-2007, interest rates rose but the dollar fell or remained flat. From 1995-1998 and from 2011-2016, interest rates were flat but the dollar rose. Thus, the direction of interest rates does not seem a reliable indicator for the direction of the dollar.

Sources: Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index - Major Currencies: St. Louis Fed and Effective Fed Fund's Rate

How well does gold actually follow the dollar? Kitco gives a nice explanation of the dollar/gold correlation. "The value of the gold remains stable in comparison to currencies, but its price in any given currency can fluctuate as the perceived value of that currency changes. The fluctuations in its price in U.S. dollars reflect confidence in the currency, as the dollar revalues itself in relation to gold (till 1971, when the dollar went off the gold standard). Thus, the price of gold tends to move in opposite directions to the value of the U.S. dollar." Further, "When the U.S. dollar gets stronger, it takes fewer dollars to buy any commodity that is priced in U.S. dollars. When the U.S. dollar gets weaker it takes more dollars to purchase the same commodity. The price of all U.S. dollar denominated commodities, like gold, will change to reflect the fact that it will take fewer or more dollars to buy that commodity." Casey Research shows that gold does not have a 100% inverse correlation with the dollar.

News of the weak global economy may help push gold higher. The December 22 news that Italy "will plow as much as 20 billion euros ($21 billion)" into the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA seems to be bullish for gold, as it seems that Europe is starting to struggle again.

Conclusion: There is no guaranteed relation between interest rates and the price of gold. I think gold will rise soon despite the expected rise in interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NUGT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we are long Endeavour Silver (EXK).