Santander Brazil: Under-Provisioned, Overvalued, Margin Headwinds Ahead

Moreover, we view Santander Brazil as an expensive stock with relatively low profitability levels, negligible growth, inadequate problem loan coverage and margin headwinds.

However, we believe the recent improvements in BSBR’s operating performance have been already priced in.

Santander Brazil has done a good job of tackling its issues and market appreciated the efforts.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) is the sixth-largest bank in Brazil based on total assets. The company is controlled by Grupo Santander (NYSE:SAN) in Spain, the largest bank in the Eurozone by market capitalization and one of the largest in the world.

Santander Brasil has achieved its positions in the Brazilian banking industry through several successful acquisitions. The company entered Brazil in 1957 via an agreement with Banco Intercontinental do Brasil. Since 1997, the group has integrated six banks in Brazil, among which the acquisition of Banco Real in 2007 can be highlighted as the most significant. Banco Real was, at the time of the deal, the fifth largest bank in Brazil, with a solid position in both retail and corporate banking. The acquisition of Banco Real meaningfully increased Santander Brasil's presence in the banking system. In particular, Santander Brasil's net loan portfolio increased threefold following the completion of the deal.

In 2009, the bank raised BRL13.2bn in the largest stock offering ever in Brazil and the largest in the world in 2009. During the 2009-2013 period, BSBR suffered from several material headwinds, including weak margins, high loan loss provisions and declining market shares in key banking products. As a result, the company came into a sharp focus of its controlling shareholder, Santander Group. In 2015, Sergio Rial was appointed as new CEO. Under new management, BSBR has done a good job of tackling its issues and the strategy has beared fruit. Today, Santander Brazil is an improved financial institution with higher interest margins, better cost efficiency metrics, stronger fee income growth and more prudent credit risk management.

The market appreciated the efforts and BSBR has rallied strongly, up 109% over the last 12 months.

While we do agree that the company has brightened its operational metrics, we believe the improvements have been already priced in. Moreover, we view Santander as an expensive stock with relatively low profitability levels, negligible growth, asset quality issues and margin headwinds.

Headline NPL ratios are not representative of asset quality trends and performance

In its investor presentation and IFRS financial statements, Santander Brazil discloses two delinquency metrics: an '15 to 90 days' NPL ratio and an 'over 90 days' NPL ratio. As the chart below shows, BSBR's management seems to be in control of the worsening in these indicators. More importantly, the bank's NPL coverage ratio looks exceptionally strong, at 198% as at 3Q16.

That being said, a deeper analysis of the company's delinquency data tells a completely different story. The analysis of BSBR's asset quality performance and metrics is complicated by other problem loans (renegotiated loans and the so-called D-H portfolio) that are more representative of credit quality for Brazil banks. In 1999, the Brazilian Central Bank introduced a system of credit risk classification (Resolution 2682) which helps to monitor the financial system. The resolution classifies all system loans into nine separate levels, in ascending order of risk, AA, A, B, C (collectively normal risk), D, E, F, G, H (collectively higher risk). As such, the 'D-H loans' are closely monitored by analysts and investors as a source of additional risks to credit quality performance. The tricky part here is that Brazilian banks disclose other problem loans under Brazilian GAAP. Surprisingly, BSBR's renegotiated loans and its D-H portfolio reveal less benign trends. As the table below demonstrates, the coverage of BSBR's renegotiated loans is just 56%, much lower than its NPL coverage of 198%. Importantly, renegotiated loans correspond to more than 10% of the group's total loans.

In addition, the table below shows that the coverage of BSBR's D-H portfolio (13% of total loans) is low as well, sitting at less than 54%. Notably, the D-H portfolios at Itau (NYSE:ITUB) and Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are covered by more than 100%. In fact, BSBR's coverage ratios are more comparable with Banco do Brazil (OTCPK:BDORY), a state-owned Brazilian bank trading at a huge discount to the sector.

We note that both Itau and Bradesco have seen a material pick-up in their D-H loan loss provisions during the first half of the year. As such, in our view, Santander Brazil needs to increase its D-H coverage ratio going forward and play catch-up with its Brazilian peers.

Margin headwinds ahead

The Brazilian Central Bank has recently started a cycle of monetary easing, with the Selic rate decreasing from 14.25% to 14.0%.

Importantly, Brazil's annual inflation rate slowed more than expected in December and, as a result, market expects the Brazilian regulator to step up the pace of interest rate cuts to 50bps in January 2017.

Given the inflation data and the BCB's rhetoric, interest rate expectations are coming down sharply. According to Blomberg, market consensus for the Selic rate by the end of 2017 is at 10.75%, implying a 300bps cut.

A rising Selic rate over the past three years was a significant tailwind for Brazilian banks' net interest margins with the upward re-pricing of their loan books. In a similar way, a falling policy rate would most likely put pressure on the margins.

The below chart demonstrates a high positive correlation between the Selic rate and Brazilian banks' NIM.

The previous easing cycle started in August 2011. The Selic rate bottomed in October 2012 at 7.25% and remained at this level until March 2013.

A simple sensitivity analysis suggests that in the last easing cycle, BSBR's NIM decreased by 259bps. More importantly, the group's NIM sensitivity is the highest among large-cap Brazilian banks.

As such, given the market expectations of a 300bps cut in the Selic, we believe there is a downside risk to BSBR's earnings in 2017-2018. One should keep in mind that there is a time lag of rate cuts' effect on a NIM.

BSBR is trading at a hefty premium to its peers

From a valuation perspective, we see Santander Brasil as an expensive stock given its relatively low profitability levels and negligible growth. BSBR is trading at a hefty premium to its LatAm peers.

LatAm banks: P/B vs RoE

LatAm banks: Return on equity

One can argue that the premium is justified, given the bank's low financial leverage. Indeed, BSBR's assets-to-equity ratio is among the best in the region.

LatAm banks: Assets-to-equity ratio

However, BSBR's RoA is the lowest among its LatAm peers.

LatAm banks: Return on assets

By contrast to Inbursa (OTC:GPFOF), Santander Brazil looks hugely overvalued on a P/B vs RoA basis as its financial leverage is just a tad lower than the average of its peer group.

LatAm banks: P/B vs RoA

Implied CoE hits an all-time low

BSBR's implied CoE (cost of equity) has come down considerably over the past 2 years. Today, it stands at 12.1%, down from 16.8% at the end of September 2014. This compares to a 3-year historical average of 14.7%.

Santander Brazil: Implied cost of equity

Theoretically, a cost of equity should decline further with a lower policy rate. That being said, Santander Brazil's implied CoE troughed at 12.1% in December 2012, at a time when the Selic was at 7.25%. As such, we do not see much scope for BSBR's CoE to come down further given that market consensus for the Selic rate by the end of 2017 is at 10.75%. In fact, we believe that the stock's CoE could increase given lingering political uncertainty in Brazil. Importantly, credit defaults swaps, a reliable indicator of sovereign risk, show us that investors are still concerned about political risks. Although Brazil's CDS spreads have declined meaningfully since February 2016, they are still above the 2011-2012 levels.

Notably, the Markit CDX Emerging Markets Index, a CDS that is composed of 14 EM sovereign issuers, has almost reached its 2012 levels.

As such, BSBR's CoE could go higher, given that negative tail risks from lingering political uncertainty are not yet fully priced in.

Santander Brazil: Implied cost of equity

Risks to our SELL recommendation

Stronger loan growth due to a sharp macroeconomic recovery, better-than-expected asset quality trends and more resilient margins due to a higher-than-expected policy rate.

Bottom line

We believe the recent improvements in BSBR's operating performance have been already priced in. Moreover, we view Santander Brazil as an expensive stock with relatively low profitability levels, negligible growth, inadequate problem loan coverage and margin headwinds. Santander Brazil is a stock to avoid for long-only investors and is an interesting short for those who have more aggressive risk profile.

