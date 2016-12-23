The Peculiarities Of The Russia's Monetary Policy

The tight monetary policy of the Central Bank is not consistent with the Government’s objective to revive the economy.

On December 16, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to leave the interest rate at the level of 10% despite the fact that the dynamics of inflation and economic activity is generally consistent with the Bank's forecast. At that, the Head of the Central Bank stated her intention to adhere to a tight monetary policy in the near future in order to achieve the inflation target of 4% by the end of 2017.

Just one day before, the Russian Prime Minister said that the government was not satisfied with the economic growth rate because it should exceed the world average (he obviously referred to the GDP growth rate at the level of ~ 3%).

Comparison of the two statements gives the impression that the Head of the Central Bank and the Chair of the Government are working in different countries. In other words: it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to reach what the Prime Minister wants, if the Central Bank maintains tight monetary policy in the context of the stabilized inflation. And I wonder why the goals of the Central Bank and the Government are, in fact, mutually exclusive?

Let's take a closer look at this problem.

First of all, I suggest to compare the real rate (interest rate minus inflation rate) in Russia and other BRICS members that have approximately equal inflation rate.

For convenience, let's combine the information from the graphs in the table:

Source of data: tradingeconomics.com

As you can see, already at this moment, the difference between the interest rate and inflation in Russia is the biggest among the mentioned countries. It is important to understand that the interest rate has a delayed effect on the economy. In fact, the Central Bank is setting the interest rate at the level of 10% with a view to 2017, when, according to the projections, the inflation should drop even more.

Let's make some approximate calculations.

Let's suppose that in the first half of next year the inflation rate in Russia will be reduced to 5%, while the interest rate will remain at the current level, and the commercial banks will continue to receive the funding from the Central Bank at 10% annual rate. Considering their risks and the necessary profits, these banks will provide loans to the companies at about 15% per annum. Let's assume the companies plan that the profitability of their investment projects will be 10% per annum. In other words, not counting the inflation, the companies will have to demonstrate profitability at the level of 20% per annum. Unfortunately, in the modern high competitive world this level of profitability is almost unreal. In other words, sticking to the tough monetary policy, the Central Bank of Russia sacrifices the economic growth for the sake of the ruble stability and low inflation rate in the actually frozen economy.

Now, back to the question. Why?

I suggest the following hypothesis.

As I've already covered earlier, the contribution of the state-owned companies to the GDP has increased from 35% to 75% over the last three years. Considering that the next presidential elections will be held in 2018, it is possible that the Government tries to create the appearance of stable ruble and inflation for the electorate employed by the sprawling public sector. Indeed, no matter how the business feels, if the President will be reelected by the public employees, who care about the stability of their current financial status much more than about the development of the local business.

