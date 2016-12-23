Is Blockchain The Next IBM Strategic Imperative?

The blockchain is famous for bitcoin, the digital currency. However, what most people don't know is the fact that the blockchain is an "infrastructure" and bitcoin is one of many applications. A similar example is the iPhone and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay; the iPhone is the infrastructure and Apple Pay is the app. While some people love bitcoin, others are very skeptical. Yet, not many people understand how the blockchain works and what it can do.

What Is Blockchain?

Blockchain is a new technology that enables businesses to work together with a lot more trust. Blockchain is a distributed shared operating system where all parties involved in an exchange have open access to an unchangeable digital record of transactions. By design, no one party can modify, delete, or even append any record in the blockchain without the consensus from others on the network, making the system useful for ensuring the immutability of contracts and other legal documents. At any point in time, each participant has an exact copy of the data, and additions to the blockchain are shared throughout the network based on each participant's level of permission.

All participants in an interaction have an up-to-date ledger that reflects the most recent transactions or changes. In other words, blockchain is a permanent digitized chain of transactions that is grouped in blocks and cannot be altered. With the potential to vastly reduce the cost and complexity of completing transactions, blockchain makes it easier to create cost efficient business networks where virtually anything of value can be tracked and traded, without requiring a central point of control. Therefore, the blockchain, in theory, ensures accountability and transparency while streamlining business processes (for those interested to learn more, this Oliver Wyman study offers interesting insights).

How Widespread Is The Blockchain?

There aren't definitive numbers on companies using the blockchain, but the IBM (NYSE:IBM) Institute for Business Value released two blockchain studies a few months ago, "Leading the Pack in Blockchain Banking: Trailblazers Set the Pace" and "Blockchain Rewires Financial Markets: Trailblazers Take the Lead." According to these studies:

- 15% of banks intend to implement full-scale, commercial blockchain solutions in 2017;

- 65% of banks expect to have blockchain solutions in production in the next three years;

- 70% of early adopters are prioritizing blockchain efforts to break down current barriers to create new business models and reaching new markets; and

- early adopters expect the benefits from blockchain technology to impact several business areas, including reference data (83%), retail payments (80%) and consumer lending (79%).

A recent study from MarketsandMarkets argues that the blockchain market size is estimated to grow from $210M in 2016 to $2,312M by 2021 (a tenfold increase) at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 61.5% during the forecast period. Therefore, the blockchain is in the early stages of development, but seems to have great potential and medium-term economic value.

The graph below shows the number of financial companies entering the blockchain market. It is clear that the market has become much more crowded in recent months.

A CoinDesk study (published by Bloomberg) reaches similar conclusions. The number of companies working on blockchain increased from 22 in Q3 2015 to 220 in Q3 2016.

Main Blockchain Players

Again, statistics about the market are limited, but according to this article, IBM and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are the market leaders. IBM provided examples of how it is implementing the blockchain. I will get in touch with Microsoft to see whether it would like to contribute.

What Industries Can Be Transformed By Blockchain?

Food Safety

Food safety and authenticity has been a challenge in China, and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is taking a proactive role in using new technologies to address it. By using blockchain, Wal-Mart is able to build an ecosystem of supply chain partners that is based on trust. The ecosystem is transparent, auditable and cannot be changed. IBM, Wal-Mart and the Tsinghua University are now working together to pilot a new system for transforming the way food is traced and authenticated as it moves through the supply chain by using blockchain. The initial pilot is rolling out in China and complements another pilot project in the U.S. The China project will initially focus on the authentication and tracing of pork from the plant to consumer. The project aims to address the pervasive food safety concerns China is facing. In seeking to establish its leadership on the subject, Wal-Mart sought out IBM for its local expertise, legacy of research innovation, and reputation in China. As blockchain use cases have sprung up across industries, it made sense for the partnership to leverage IBM's enterprise blockchain expertise.

Healthcare

The need for secure, private, attributable, and reliable information flow in healthcare is clear as organizations balance information sharing needs with privacy, security and protecting against ongoing cyber-attacks. The application of blockchain technology can be applied to address a healthcare workflow and ecosystem from the start as it is introduced to this emerging digital industry. Here's how blockchain technology can address the current challenges that face the industry:

Validated transactions through consensus: The current work in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) relies on a mutually agreed on submission process and exchange of information based on accepted standards and content to facilitate continuity of patient care between organizations. Blockchain simplifies and enhances this capability.

Provenance: Many actors touch information that is aggregated through the chain of patient care; call centers, administrative clerks, nurses, physicians, billing clerks and so on, each of whom can contribute to the documentation of what happens to a patient on their journey through the system. In a paper-based system, the provenance of information, while not always accurate, had less chance of lapses than the electronic system. As a critical area to establish accountability and trust, provenance in healthcare is ripe for a solution like blockchain-applied appropriately.

Immutability: All actions are recorded, so correcting an error has the action and actors documented in the transaction. In the paper system, an error in documentation should be corrected with the author's information and time and date. Blockchain tracks these actions so they are attributable to the actor and reflect both the initial documented action as well as the correction.

Finality: There is one place to determine the ownership of an asset (in this case, the author of information in documentation of care) and the completion of a transaction.

FinTech

Consumers and banks alike are increasingly turning to financial technology companies, or FinTechs, for some of the most disruptive financial solutions in the market today. FinTechs are moving quickly to create new approaches in payments, lending and new use cases for blockchain. IBM is helping FinTechs envision, build and monetize these new solutions by providing developer tools, technology, training and programs to share financial services expertise. IBM's cloud and blockchain ecosystem is helping FinTechs, start-ups, developers and independent software vendors drive faster design and development. For example, Eigencat, a Singapore-based startup, is using IBM Bluemix to deliver digital investment solutions for the financial market. The FinTech startup is also using IBM Cloud to develop new cognitive-based investment solutions using Watson APIs and broaden its reach within and outside Singapore. Working with the Singapore Bluemix Garage, start-up FreshTurf is creating an innovative blockchain-based network of storage lockers for shipping and parcel delivery throughout Singapore.

IBM And The Blockchain

IBM is actively working with many clients to understand what it takes to make blockchain ready for business. Below I report a few other examples of what applications IBM is working on:

Through its open source commitment, contributions and resources for blockchain software developers, IBM is advancing the science of blockchain, helping to remove complexity, and making it more accessible and open. According to IBM, it is the only company that can provide the entire stack for blockchain including the software fabric based on the Hyperledger Project. IBM is among 90 companies supporting the Hyperledger Project, which is openly governed by the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to partnering with the world's leading developers and companies to solve the hardest technology problems and accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. The Hyperledger Project is a collaborative effort that will advance blockchain technology by identifying and addressing important features for a cross-industry, open standard for distributed ledgers that can transform the way business transactions are conducted globally.

IBM And The Kenyan Government

Another interesting example of how IBM is leveraging the blockchain is exemplified by a collaboration with the Kenyan government and its education system. The Kenyan government is utilizing blockchain to develop an immutable and transparent education management system. The Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) is currently collaborating with IBM to enable schools and other educational institutions to issue academic certificates on a cloud-based blockchain network. In an attempt to reduce the issuance of fraudulent academic degrees and restrict the market of illicit academic certificate production, the Kenyan government is closely working with IBM to launch an academic certificate issuance platform on a blockchain network. Specifically, the ICT ministry is utilizing IBM's enterprise-grade blockchain solution (read more here).

Is IBM Investing In The Blockchain?

IBM announced a $200M investment in the new global headquarters for its Watson Internet of Things (IoT) business in Munich, new IoT capabilities around blockchain and security to draw insights from billions of sensors embedded in machines, cars, drones, ball bearings, pieces of equipment and even hospitals. But what is the link between blockchain and IoT? IBM is developing a new capability that connects IoT data to blockchain through the IBM Watson IoT platform. Businesses can share IoT data in a secure, private blockchain to reduce the costs and complexities of doing business across a network of people and goods. This capability is fully integrated into the IBM blockchain. For example, as mentioned above, Kouvola Innovation (Kinno), an economic development company based in Finland, used the IBM Watson IoT platform to connect devices to a blockchain. Using the technology, Kinno is developing a solution that tracks, monitors, and reports on container status and location, and optimizes packing and transfer of shipments through shipping lanes.

In addition, IBM opened a Blockchain Innovation Center in Singapore to accelerate blockchain adoption for finance and trade in the first collaboration of its kind with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and IBM Research.

IBM Monetization And Blockchain Performance?

At the moment, IBM leverages its Bluemix technology to implement blockchain solutions. IBM provides lean startup services using IBM Bluemix services and IBM Blockchain services to help clients determine a use case and then build blockchain solutions in the cloud. Cloud services are the ultimate enabler of blockchain providing security, scalability and the ability to create ecosystems of blockchain trading partners rapidly. IBM argues that IBM LinuxONE is the industry's most secure Linux-only server and therefore it is ideal for organizations such as Everledger, a company that tracks and protects diamonds and other valuables via the blockchain. Over the last few years, scandals about bitcoin made it into the front page of newspapers, so security is a top priority for this industry if it wants to become mainstream. Along these lines, IBM was the first to launch highly secure blockchain services that address regulatory compliance across financial services, government and healthcare industries. Currently, IBM offers two price plans: the starter plan is free, but the more secure system costs $10,000/month.

We have asked IBM to provide some performance/financial data about its blockchain business but it replied that it "can't provide any financial data related to IBM Blockchain at this time." We assume that the main reason for this is that the business is too small. Considering that the estimates are for a total global industry value of $210M in 2016, even if IBM captures a major portion of this, it is still a tiny business for its standards.

We estimate that IBM has approximately 50 paying customers, therefore the revenues generated would be in the range of $6M a year. We believe that IBM is generating additional revenues from blockchain, for example through consultancies to larger firms, but it is unlikely that these total revenues are more than $50M a year.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. We would also be interested to know what you think about the blockchain and IBM. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Finally, if you want to know more about Integer Investments visit our website. Thank you for reading!

