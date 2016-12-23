AT&T's DirecTV Now: The Early Data Is Flawed

Now's early subscribers represent a permanent drain on AT&T earnings if they stay. Without knowing if more profitable subscribers will join them, that is not a fact to be celebrated.

Introduction

Seeking Alpha contributor Anthony Ruben recently took a look at the early results for AT&T's (NYSE:T) DirecTV Now service. Like AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, he was altogether impressed. I have been holding back on writing about DirecTV Now because, while it may prove to be a hit, I am skeptical of early data.

With respect, I think Mr. Ruben is too quick to reach his conclusion. The public data so far is not only early and fragmented but it is, more importantly, distorted. In fact, AT&T won't profit off of any of the customers it has made so far, making Now a drag on performance for the moment. Investors should hold off opening or adding to long positions until we know a lot more.

Day 1 Doesn't, And Couldn't, Mean Anything

Mr. Ruben properly began his analysis by looking at what AT&T itself has told us about it. Of course, it has every reason to put a positive spin on things, but it is the one in the best position to see the results as they come in. Mr. Ruben noted the CEO's claim that Now had done so well that it had exceeded its target for the whole month of December in a single day.

But before we get too excited, we should stop to think about what that means. DirecTV Now launched with a seven-day free trial offer. So in the first day after launching, it did not have a single paying customer, no matter how many people signed up. Plenty of people buy something when it's free and it doesn't mean they have agreed to pay for it. So it was a minimum of eight days before Now had a single paying user.

In the all-important financial sense, its subscriber count on December 1st was 0 and the CEO's statement is just puzzling to me. If Now did hit some sort of monthly target on Day 1, it seems to me that either the count is not credible or the target was not credible.

Distortions In The Data

Mr. Ruben was also correct to look to other sources to corroborate the company's claim. In most cases, I would agree that examining sales of associated equipment - in this case, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Fire Sticks and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TVs - would be an outstanding secondary source. But this is not a normal case.

As part of its early promotional boost for DirecTV Now, AT&T will literally give away free Amazon Fire Sticks and Apple TVs with prepayment of one or three months service. What is interesting about that is that a Fire Stick costs $40 and an Apple TV costs $149, while the service costs to get them free from AT&T are $35 and $105, respectively. So if someone is going to buy a Fire Stick or Apple TV, they have absolutely no reason not to buy DirecTV Now with it, even if they will never open the app itself.

I'm sure that is the whole point, of course. To present people with a deal they can't ignore. If they like it enough to keep paying for it, that is. But, I am not criticizing AT&T for promotional spending.

It still means that no matter how good Now's initial numbers are, it's a little hard to separate what is the actual demand for DirecTV Now from demand for streaming devices. In fact, AT&T's product may be the least attractive of the three here. Apple devices are, of course, incredibly popular, and Amazon's, increasingly so. Anyone looking to buy one would be foolish not to take free money for doing so. And of the three, Apple and Amazon have proven track records.

DirecTV Now customers and hardware customers from Apple and Amazon are essentially all sitting in a single revenue stream right now. And AT&T is trying to claim credit for the whole bunch. That is almost certainly a gross exaggeration of the proportion of customers who are fairly considered Now customers, at least for the moment. Whatever that number is, it is not 100%.

Ambivalent Response

If we look beyond indirect and potentially misleading secondary indicators like associated device sales, actual customer response to the new service has been more mixed. There is no doubt that AT&T's brand power and the rich channel selection are real assets that customers like. Many have had experiences as positive as Mr. Ruben's own. But three weeks after launch, outages are still happening and bugs are lingering. I'm talking about problems in the delivery of sports content over local Regional Sports Networks (RSNs).

The reason that is particularly important is that DirecTV Now is a premium streaming service, charging six times what Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) charges. While it definitely offers more content in exchange for that price, non-sports viewers already had access to a veritable trove of high-quality content between Netflix, Amazon, broadcasters' own apps and websites, Hulu, and others. The primary attraction of a live-streaming service is that it offers access to the one piece of content everyone wants to watch live: sports. If AT&T has failed to line that up clearly before launch, it may do more to damage DirecTV Now's prospects than other technical failures would.

Financial Drain

I take the point Mr. Ruben makes that what AT&T is doing with all this spending is attracting users to a "Beta" product that will likely improve with time. DVR functionality, Roku compatibility, and hopefully, an end to the bugs and crashes will all make DirecTV Now more appealing. At that point, AT&T will stop the promotional giveaways and start charging $60 for the bundle that it is currently charging $35 for.

But this presupposes that people are willing to pay $60 for what AT&T is offering and that remains to be seen. Competition in the live-streaming space is increasingly fierce, with DISH's (NASDAQ:DISH) Sling TV and Sony's (NYSE:SNE) Vue both offering cheaper packages than the full-priced Now service will charge. Meanwhile, the customers AT&T already has won't ever pay that price. AT&T has guaranteed its $35 price will continue even after the promotion ends.

Without an actual subscriber count, it's impossible to know how much that will cost AT&T. But we do have an estimate that the operating margin for Now at this price point is 7% in the red, which pencils out to AT&T losing $30 per year, per subscription at this price. Also, add in all the Fire Sticks and Apple TVs. Apple is not in the habit of offering discounts for its hardware to retailers, so AT&T probably ate most or all of that $45 gap between the price and the customer prepayment. And then it ate the three months free service that came with it, another $105, which brings the total to $150. I also do not believe Amazon offered a discount because it already sells its hardware at break-even or loss. So that's another $40 gone between the device and the free service.

Tallying Up The Hits

We do not have a breakdown of how many subscribers opted for Fire versus Apple. Assuming an even split, each subscriber will, on average, cost AT&T $95 in acquisition costs this quarter, and all it will have bought for it is the right to lose another $30 per year selling them service. And that is only the operating costs. Selling, general and administrative, and content delivery costs will inflate the losses.

AT&T is also offering to subsidize the cost of HBO by $10 per month, which comes to another $120 per year in losses for everyone who takes that offer. It will also subsidize Cinemax $5 per month, $60 per year. If the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger goes through, these losses will transform into simply lower profits on those channels, which will be owned by AT&T at that point and sold for less than they are worth. But it's money out of AT&T's pocket either way to the tune of as much as $180 per year, per customer.

Stock Impact

Estimating the total loss is hard since we do not have actual subscriber numbers yet. Sling TV took over a year to reach 1 million subscribers and Sony Vue still isn't there yet, we think. But the accelerating subscriber losses at ESPN (averaging 600,000 per month) and other channels suggest that people are leaving the cable bundle more quickly than they used to, and anyone who is even thinking about quitting Pay-TV knows these discounts won't last. Also, Amazon puts sales of Fire Sticks in the millions over the holidays, and as I said, it's a no-brainer to get the Fire Stick/Now combo from AT&T if you're shopping for one. Plus, Sling TV customers, who are already comfortable with streaming TV, may have been induced to switch.

I would estimate that for the month of December, at least a million subscribers are taking the free stuff AT&T is handing out right now. This may seem somewhat aggressive since Sling took over a year to hit that same mark but I believe the evidence of accelerating decay in the Pay-TV space and the zero-cost nature of the offer for Fire and Apple TV customers justifies it.

I have split the premium channels four ways evenly between those who take both channels, those who take one, and those who take neither, which puts average loss per month at $7.50 to go along with a $2.50 per month loss on the $35 pricing. That puts the hit to AT&T at $105 per subscriber in Q4 2016, with a $30 per quarter loss ongoing. At 1 million subscribers, this comes to $105 million hit this quarter with $120 million hit per year thereafter.

AT&T is, of course, a company with a $14.5 billion annual profit, so these hits are relatively small. And if it produces the kind of positive reputation that will bring full-paying subscribers in the future, it may well yet be money well spent. But all AT&T has so far is the loss, not the profit.

Conclusion

I am not calling Now a flop. We won't know until we see how it holds up without all the free goodies attached. But the bullish argument seems to me, with all respect, very premature. The data supporting it, while technically correct, is undoubtedly skewed. And if those subscribers stick around, all it will accomplish is a drain on AT&T's cash flow. While AT&T can afford a nine-figure hit to its 11-figure profit margin, I would not call DirecTV Now a positive catalyst just yet. The real key to Now is the $60 subscribers, and we don't know anything about them yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.