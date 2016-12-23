NNN Tops Champion Dogs' Post-Election Gains

10 top Champion dividend dogs ranked by yield projected 344.73% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from the same investment in all 10.

Analysts predicted a 1.37% upside and a 3.25% net gain average for 30 Champions. The top 10 gains ranged from 4.8% to 15.2%.

NNN led the Champs to price upsides averaging 9% and paced net gains averaging 10%. Four downside Champs averaged -11.9% paced by MCY per analyst targets.

Top yield December Champion dogs, UVV; HP; MO; CVX; ED; ORI; UHT; MCY; NNN; T, posted yields averaging 3.9%. They charged bullishly through December as did the Dow dogs.

Dividend Champion (25+ annual raises) 10 top net gainers (from 10-1) were: MCD; WMT; KMB; JNJ; FRT; KO; NFG; VFC; PEP; NNN. Yes, a REIT led as of 12/21/16.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high-dividend low-priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

December Champion Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Champions index members listed as of 11/30/16 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of December 21 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below showed the top 10 by yield represented six of 11 business sectors in the Morningstar scheme. Listed were one communication services, two in real estate, two financial services, one utility, one energy firm, and two consumer defensive. Those 10 stocks posted yields averaging 3.9%.

Actionable conclusions by yield, target price upsides, and net gains were drawn below as top Champion dog selections for December were examined, step by step.

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top Dividend Champion Dogs Projected 3.43% to 4.63% Yields as of December 21

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

Fifty For the Money

This article was written to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Compared 40 Champion Stocks by Yield

David Fish's Champions list (from here) as of November 30 contained stocks distinguished as having paid increasing dividends for 25 years or longer. Champion stocks listed below were ranked by yields calculated as of December 21 prices to reveal the top 10. Data was sourced from YCharts.com.

As mentioned previously, six of 11 Morningstar sectors were represented in the top 10 Champions dog list selected by yield below:

Top dog ATT (NYSE:T) [1] was the lone communication services firm listed. Two real estate firms placed second and fourth, National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) [2], and Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) [4].

Two financial firms followed in third and fifth places, Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) [3], and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) [5]. A single utility placed sixth, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) [6].

Two energy firms placed seventh and ninth: Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) [7], and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) [9].

Finally, two consumer defensive companies in eighth and tenth completed the December Champion top 10 by yield, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) [8] and Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) [10].

Champion Dividend vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Periodic strength of 10 top Champions by yield was graphed below as of market closing prices on 12/21/2016 and compared to those of the Dow. Annual dividend history cast from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the 10 highest yielding stocks and the total single share price history of those 10 stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Champs Charged As (3) Dow Dogs Charged, Too

Champions dividend (from $10k invested as $1k in each dog) crashed as aggregate single share price for the 10 soared after November to make the retreat. Champions top 10 dog dividend plummeted 16.7% while price sailed skyward 22.4%. The Champions charged from 10% to 61% into the overbought zone.

Dow dogs also charged into December, as they expanded their overbought condition. Aggregate single share price for the 10 blew up 15% between October 7 and December 21, while annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top 10 dropped 4.63% according to indexArb.

As mentioned, the Dow dogs overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the 10 exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested) raced to a new record gap.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Grew Grossly Overbought

As of January 8, 2016, the overbought gap was $224 or 56%. In February, the gap grew to $246 or 59%. A March charge put the gap up to $293 or 73%. April set a 2016 record expanding to $400 or 104%, May's price retreat brought the gap down to $350 or 91% and June put the gap at $342 or 90%. A July surge put the gap at $414 or 114%. August pushed it to $418 but still 114% then September grew the gap to another record for the year, $471 or 128%. The October retreat brought the chasm down to $378 or 101%. November barely changed at $374 or 98%. December widened the girth to $505 or 139%.

The Dow dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low-risk and low-opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend grew to $28.06 for December.

Compared to the Dow, the Champion 10 have sporadically retreated in a pattern where aggregate dividend value of $1k investments in each remained above the aggregate single share price. However, the Champions have now seriously joined the Dow in the overbought zone. So, in little contrast to the Dow, Champion Dog top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend was $26.15 as of December 21, just 7% less than the Dow.

Should Dow and now Champion prices somehow move to a level 40-45% lower, they could again become attractive dividend buys! As it stands, the Dow has become an index of growth stocks as their dividends stay overpriced. Now the Champions have joined that Bowser club.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Asserted 10 Champions Would Hit 8.9% Average Upside By December, 2017 While (6) Four Stumbling Champs Showed -13.3% Average Downside.

The O'Higgins dividend/price metrics system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates has expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, if desired.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall Street Wizards Predicted (7) 1.37% Average Upside & (8) 3.25% Average Net Gain By Top 30 Dividend Champions By December, 2017

Top 30 dogs from David Fish's Dividend Champions index were graphed below as of December 21, 2016, and compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2017.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 30 stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the 30 highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst data reported by Yahoo Finance projected a 0.8% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 2.3% in the coming year.

Notice that the chart showed price above dividend. So, analysts predict the overbought Champions index continuing overbought, Dow-like. The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts have shown the best track record for accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower-than-market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater-than-market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (9): Analysts Augured 10 Dividend Champion Dogs To Show 4.8% to 15.2% Gains By December 2017

Just one of the 10 top dividend yielding Champion dogs were among the 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. So, this month, the dog strategy as graded by Wall Street wizards was 10% accurate.

10 probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2017:

National Retail Properties was projected to net $152.41 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 13 analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was projected to net $126.23 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 17 analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was projected to net $117.20 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 23 analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was projected to net $113.03 based on a median target price estimate from 18 analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was projected to net $108.85 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) was projected to net $98.88 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 14 analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was projected to net $93.52 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 19 analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) was projected to net $90.55 based on a median target price estimate from 12 analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) was projected to net $55.24 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 26 analysts less broker fees. The beta number showed volatility 96% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) was projected to net $48.03 based a median target price estimate from 25 analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was predicted to be 10.13% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (10): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Estimated Four Champion Dogs Would Show Net Losses Averaging 11.9% By 2017

Probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) was projected to lose $87.89 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from six analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was projected to lose $93.16 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., was projected to lose $142.01 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from 30 analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Mercury General Corp. was projected to lose $152.92 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price plus broker fees, including annual dividends, was predicted to be 11.9% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): Do You Choose NNN Or MCY Per Analyst Or Price Momentum Estimates?

Three month price performance of Mercury General Corp., the Champion portfolio "loser" red-lined by analysts, showed a 9.28% positive three-month price upside in contrast to the -16.39% downward price performance by analyst tagged upside leader, NNN.

Historic market price momentum again ambushed analyst best guesses.

Dog Metrics Found More Bargains

As noted above, 10 Champion dividend dogs showing the biggest dividend yields as of December 21 covered six business sectors in the Morningstar scheme of 11. As of market close, Champion dividend dogs ranged in yield thus:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Assert (12) Five Lowest Priced of Top 10 High Yield Champions Produce 1.38% VS. (13) 0.31% Net Gains from All 10 As Of December 21, 2017

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Champion kennel by yield promised 344.73% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of all 10. The third lowest-priced Champion dog, National Retail Properties, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.24%.

Lowest-priced five Champion dogs as of December 21 were: Old Republic International; AT&T Inc.; National Retail Properties; Mercury General Corp.; Universal Corporation, whose prices ranged from $18.93 to $62.95.

Higher-priced five Champion dogs as of December 21 were: Universal Health Realty Trust; Altria Group Inc.; Consolidated Edison; Helmerich & Payne Inc.; Chevron Corp., whose prices ranged from $63.63 to $117.91.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. It also works well for testing bargain Champion dogs, as you see.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

A caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of 10 analyst target estimates for Champions index stocks per dripinvesting.org from this article in SA January 26, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The top 10 annual analyst accuracy score from early-January 2016 showed two price losses and eight price gains. One annual dividend payouts unchanged and six increased. All 10 dividend yields dropped. All told, that's an 80% upside for 10 January 2016 top yield Champion dogs.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain and loss estimates above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

