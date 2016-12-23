Lands' End's Problem Are Deeper Than The CEO

Since being spun off from troubled Sears Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SHLD), Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) has generally struggled, and a new CEO isn't going to change that quickly. When Jerome Griffith takes the helm of Land's End in March next year, investors will have a lot to look forward to. Before getting too caught up in the future potential, however, it pays to take a good look at the here and now.

Out with the old, in with the new

Lands' End parted ways with Federica Marchionni in late September without a replacement lined up. Marchionni had pushed the retailer hard toward fashion, which didn't resonate with existing customers or new ones. The proof of this is in the numbers, since year-over-year quarterly sales numbers have been weak for more than four quarters.

So you can see why the board decided that a change of direction was necessary. Under temporary leadership, it started to shift away from some of the old CEO's more aggressive changes. And, a couple of months removed from Marchionni's departure, Lands' End has finally announced its new CEO pick, Jerome Griffith.

Griffith will officially take the helm in March of next year. Unlike the previous CEO, he plans to move to the company's headquarters. He also has a more "outdoorsman" quality about his life. And he's got a solid business history behind him. There's plenty of reason to be excited by this change at the top. But investors shouldn't get too excited, because the challenge ahead is still material.

A rough time

Lands' End's troubles really started to heat up when it was acquired by Sears Holdings. It went from a dynamic standalone brand to what appeared to be an afterthought within the troubled Sears business. Investors had high hopes after it was spun out of Sears Holdings, at one point pushing the shares 60% higher than its spin off price. But as the company's business has waned, so, too, has its share price. The stock is now roughly 50% lower than when it began trading in 2014.

First and foremost, the new CEO is inheriting a business that needs to address its product mix. That's a big issue that has to be taken care of as soon as possible. With any luck Griffith's views here will be more in line with what customers are looking for. Although this is clearly a make or break issue for a retailer, there's still more that needs fixing.

For example, long-term debt makes up nearly 60% of the company's capital structure. That's not an outlandish figure, but it is high… particularly when you consider the declining top line numbers. And while the company's current ratio looks robust at around 2.3 times, that includes inventory. Inventory for a retailer would be sold for pennies on the dollar in a fire sale situation. If you pull inventory out, the current ratio falls to around 0.75. That's a far less impressive number.

The company's cash balance, meanwhile, has fallen around 40% so far this year. To be fair, there's some seasonality in that number, since Land's End was gearing up for the holiday season. But don't forget that it is entering the all-important selling season this year with a product mix it knows is weak.

Prudence dictates taking a dim view of this quarter's sales prospects. The holiday quarter normally accounts for about a third of the company's revenues. If this quarter's sales turn out to be a disaster, the new CEO will be taking over with nowhere to go but up. But he'll be inheriting a lot of baggage to deal with and an even weaker company when he finally steps in the door.

Then there's all the red ink. Land's End has lost money for four quarters, and the current quarter has a real chance of ending in the red, too. That's clearly a piece of the other issues noted above, but it's important to remember that Griffith is taking over a money losing organization. The bleeding has to stop if Lands' End hopes to turn itself around.

A list of problems

Too much debt, losing money, poor product mix… There's no simple fix to these problems. Even if the new CEO gets the product mix right, he still has to dig Lands' End out of the financial hole it's in. And he has to do all that at the same time that the retail landscape is being quickly altered by giant and aggressive competitors like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

If you like turnaround stories, the new CEO at Lands' End deserves your attention. But until there's some actual turnaround, most investors are best off sitting on the sidelines. There are just too many problems to think a CEO change will quickly alter Lands' End's fortunes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.