Boeing: I Grossly Underestimated The Potential Of This Company

My last analysis of Boeing (NYSE:BA) was misguided.

I had argued that due to a shift in the industry towards narrow-body aircraft, along with a downturn in the cargo and defense sectors, that the stock is probably best avoided.

Well, fool me, since the stock has since risen from $107 in February to a price of $157 at the time of writing.

On an earnings basis, we see that while the company's P/E ratio and earnings per share dipped in the first half of the year, earnings have rebounded quite nicely since the beginning of July.

Moreover, we have seen that while free cash flow per share continues to rise robustly, price to free cash flow is trading at three-year lows, suggesting that the firm is significantly undervalued on a free cash flow basis.

Therefore, while Boeing is not as cheap as at the beginning of this year, there is still a case to be made for going long at this price.

Moreover, while there has been somewhat of a shift by airline companies towards narrow-body jets, this is not a significant threat to Boeing long-term as far as overall competition goes. For instance, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has recently lost out on a deal with Iran Air to sell A380s in what would have been the biggest A380 deal for the company since 2013. Moreover, the Airbus A380 sales have also been declining in recent years, and one could argue that the company is overexposed to demand from Emirates airline, to which nearly half of all A380 sales have been made.

While Boeing itself faces short-term pressure as production of the Boeing 777 has to be dropped due to lack of orders, the 777X model has secured 321 orders from customers including Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY), Emirates, and Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), which has helped alleviate competition from the Airbus A350.

Moreover, Boeing's prospects for the narrow-body market remain good. With delays earlier this year saw delays for delivery of the A320neo provide a boost to sales prospects for the 737 Max, with Qatar Airways thought to be considering significant orders for the model.

On the defense side, while there were initially concerns that defense spending could drop significantly under a Trump presidency, it has been reported that Boeing will be given the go-ahead to replace the current Air Force One with a 747-8 model after the Boeing CEO pledged to keep production costs under $4 billion. Moreover, while there could be significantly more competition with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in this space going forward, Boeing has secured sales for its F-15 and F/A-18 models to Qatar and Kuwait most recently, and overall sales are estimated to reach over $30 billion.

To conclude, I am optimistic on Boeing's prospects going forward, and was wrong in my initial assessment of this company.