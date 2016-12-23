InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/22/16: SPKE, GTE, CPAH, GLV

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE);
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
- First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD), and;
- Counterpath (NASDAQ:CPAH).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Moduslink Global Solutions (NASDAQ:MLNK);
- Lonestar Resources Us (NASDAQ:LONE);
- Famous Daves (NASDAQ:DAVE), and;
- Tegna (NYSE:GCI).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Grandparents Com (OTCQB:GPCM);
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
- Vonage (NYSE:VG);
- Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
- Pacific Special Acquisition (PAACU);
- Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;
- Seacor Inc New (NYSE:CKH).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Alden Global Capital
|BO
|Freds
|FRED
|B
|$109,848,680
|2
|Leucadia National
|BO
|Lonestar Resources Us
|LONE
|JB*
|$20,000,000
|3
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund
|GLV
|B
|$3,287,594
|4
|Steel Partners
|BO
|Moduslink Global Solutions
|MLNK
|B
|$2,405,425
|5
|Vb Funding
|BO
|Grandparents Com
|GPCM
|JB*
|$2,250,000
|6
|Maxwell W Keith
|DIR,BO
|Spark Energy
|SPKE
|B
|$696,389
|7
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|First Trust High Income Long Short Fund
|FSD
|B
|$490,686
|8
|Matthews Terence H
|CB,DIR,BO
|Counterpath
|CPAH
|JB*
|$405,900
|9
|Royal Ronald
|DIR
|Gran Tierra Energy
|GTE
|B
|$335,800
|10
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$326,102
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Zuckerberg Mark
|CB,CEO,BO
|FB
|AS
|$94,999,752
|2
|Page Lawrence
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,829,642
|3
|Luddy Frederic B
|DIR
|Servicenow
|NOW
|AS
|$15,131,308
|4
|Polar Asset Mgt Partners
|BO
|Pacific Special Acquisition
|PAACU
|S,JS*
|$3,819,798
|5
|Citron Jeffrey A
|DIR,BO
|Vonage
|VG
|AS
|$3,481,750
|6
|Martore Gracia C
|CEO,DIR
|Tegna
|GCI
|S
|$3,122,894
|7
|Pleasant Lake Part
|DIR
|Famous Daves
|DAVE
|S
|$2,531,906
|8
|Drako Dean M
|BO
|Barracuda Netw
|CUDA
|S
|$2,447,900
|9
|Lowe Kenneth W
|CB,CEO,DIR
|Scripps Networks
|SNI
|S
|$1,987,402
|10
|Lorentzen Oivind
|VCB,DIR
|Seacor Inc New
|CKH
|S
|$1,736,129
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
