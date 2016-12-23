InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/22/16: SPKE, GTE, CPAH, GLV

|
Includes: CKH, CPAH, CUDA, DAVE, DKL, FB, FRED, FSD, GCI, GLV, GOOG, GPCM, GTE, LONE, MLNK, NOW, SNI, SPKE, VG
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/22/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
  • Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE);
  • Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);
  • First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD), and;
  • Counterpath (NASDAQ:CPAH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Moduslink Global Solutions (NASDAQ:MLNK);
  • Lonestar Resources Us (NASDAQ:LONE);
  • Famous Daves (NASDAQ:DAVE), and;
  • Tegna (NYSE:GCI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Grandparents Com (OTCQB:GPCM);
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
  • Vonage (NYSE:VG);
  • Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
  • Pacific Special Acquisition (PAACU);
  • Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;
  • Seacor Inc New (NYSE:CKH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Freds (NASDAQ:FRED), and;
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Alden Global Capital BO Freds FRED B $109,848,680
2 Leucadia National BO Lonestar Resources Us LONE JB* $20,000,000
3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund GLV B $3,287,594
4 Steel Partners BO Moduslink Global Solutions MLNK B $2,405,425
5 Vb Funding BO Grandparents Com GPCM JB* $2,250,000
6 Maxwell W Keith DIR,BO Spark Energy SPKE B $696,389
7 Saba Capital Mgt BO First Trust High Income Long Short Fund FSD B $490,686
8 Matthews Terence H CB,DIR,BO Counterpath CPAH JB* $405,900
9 Royal Ronald DIR Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $335,800
10 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $326,102
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $94,999,752
2 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,829,642
3 Luddy Frederic B DIR Servicenow NOW AS $15,131,308
4 Polar Asset Mgt Partners BO Pacific Special Acquisition PAACU S,JS* $3,819,798
5 Citron Jeffrey A DIR,BO Vonage VG AS $3,481,750
6 Martore Gracia C CEO,DIR Tegna GCI S $3,122,894
7 Pleasant Lake Part DIR Famous Daves DAVE S $2,531,906
8 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $2,447,900
9 Lowe Kenneth W CB,CEO,DIR Scripps Networks SNI S $1,987,402
10 Lorentzen Oivind VCB,DIR Seacor Inc New CKH S $1,736,129
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.