InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/22/16: SPKE, GTE, CPAH, GLV

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/22/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE);

Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSEMKT:GLV);

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD), and;

Counterpath (NASDAQ:CPAH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Moduslink Global Solutions (NASDAQ:MLNK);

Lonestar Resources Us (NASDAQ:LONE);

Famous Daves (NASDAQ:DAVE), and;

Tegna (NYSE:GCI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Grandparents Com (OTCQB:GPCM);

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);

Vonage (NYSE:VG);

Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);

Pacific Special Acquisition (PAACU);

Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA), and;

Seacor Inc New (NYSE:CKH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Freds (NASDAQ:FRED), and;

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $94,999,752 2 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,829,642 3 Luddy Frederic B DIR Servicenow NOW AS $15,131,308 4 Polar Asset Mgt Partners BO Pacific Special Acquisition PAACU S,JS* $3,819,798 5 Citron Jeffrey A DIR,BO Vonage VG AS $3,481,750 6 Martore Gracia C CEO,DIR Tegna GCI S $3,122,894 7 Pleasant Lake Part DIR Famous Daves DAVE S $2,531,906 8 Drako Dean M BO Barracuda Netw CUDA S $2,447,900 9 Lowe Kenneth W CB,CEO,DIR Scripps Networks SNI S $1,987,402 10 Lorentzen Oivind VCB,DIR Seacor Inc New CKH S $1,736,129 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

