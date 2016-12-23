Real Estate Weekly: Record High Home Prices And Consumer Confidence, REIT Rally Pauses

Q3 GDP was better than expected. Real income and spending grew roughly 3% YoY. Consumer confidence is at 12-year highs, a positive read for Christmas retail spending.

Treasury yields finally moderated this week. The 10Y yield fell 6 basis points. Mortgage rates remained stable, but remain elevated. Housing affordability may become an issue in 2017.

New and existing home sales were better than expected. Inventory levels are near multi-decade lows, a result of the sluggish recovery in housing construction.

Home prices rose 6.2% YoY. Home prices are now 34% above 2011 lows and 6% above the 2007 peak. After adjusting for inflation, though, prices are 20% below peak levels.

The REIT rally took a pause this week, weighed down by weak performance in the mall sector. Data centers, though, have gained 10% this month.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR) finished the week lower 2%, dragged down by weak performance in the mall sector. Meanwhile, S&P 500 gained 0.2% and extended its YTD outperformance over the REIT sector to nearly 9%. Construction ETFs were mixed this week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) rose 0.5% while the homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) fell 0.6% despite strong new home sales data.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week lower by 1% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) fell by 3%. Equity REITs are now up 5% YTD including dividends after dipping into negative territory on a price-basis before the election.

REIT valuations through most of the past three years have been driven almost entirely by movements in US interest rates, but this pattern has diverged slightly since the Trump election. REITs have held up surprisingly well in the face of sharply higher interest rates. Until this past week, rising inflation expectations explained the majority of the movement in nominal yields, as real yields had only moderately increased. This past week, though, saw a reversal. Real yields increased as inflation expectations fell on cooler than expected PCE and consumer inflation expectations. As real estate has inflation-hedging properties, investors should be more focused on real yields than on nominal yields.

The REIT/Rate correlation that dominated movements in REIT shares over the past year faded in recent weeks, but has returned with a vengeance these past two weeks. Rolling 20-day correlations between REITs and the 10-Year Treasury are at the highest levels of all-time, a dramatic reversal in recent weeks. We believe much of the "rates up, REITs down" correlation is fueled by an incorrect media-driven narrative that gets amplified when interest rates and the Fed are in focus. That said, as we continually highlight, many individual REITs are indeed very bond-like, but the real estate sector as a whole has historically exhibited only limited interest rate sensitivity in past cycles.

Last week, the Fed signaled that it projects three rate hikes in 2017, slightly higher than the two they saw during their last meeting. The odds of a March rate hike increased from 21% to 25% this week.

Sector Performance

Data center REITs continued a strong month led by Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Coresite (NYSE:COR) and Dupont Fabros (NYSE:DFT). The data center sector is now up 10% this month. We noted the upside potential last month in REIT Rankings: Data Center.

The Yield REIT sectors finally outperformed this week. The net lease sector was led Verreit, (NYSE:VER), National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR). Healthcare also outperformed led by Omega (NYSE:OHI), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), and HCP (NYSE:HCP).

The mall sector was by far the worst performer this week, led to the downside by hints that this holiday season may be weaker than expected. General Growth (NYSE:GGP) declined by 6% while Simon (NYSE:SPG) declined by 3%. Outlet mall Tanger (NYSE:SKT) was the best performing mall.

Economic Data

This was a busy week for real estate economic data. New and existing home sales topped expectations, home prices continued to rise, mortgage rates stabilized, and housing affordability neared multi-decade lows. Key macroeconomic themes this week include an upward revision to Q3 GDP, cooler than expected PCE inflation, and rising consumer confidence.

Every week, we like to dive deeper into some of the more interesting trends we see occurring in the real estate markets.

Home Prices Rise

The FHFA released their home price data showing a 6.2% YoY rise in home prices, in line with expectations. It's important to point out that home prices are reported on a nominal basis, before subtracting inflation, so a mid-single digit rise is not entirely out of line with nominal GDP growth and income. This is one of several home price reports, but all have been consistent showing a mid single-digit YoY gain, a trend that has continued in a tight range since 2014.

Home prices are now 6% above their peak and 34% above their trough before adjusting for inflation. After adjusting for inflation, prices are still roughly 20% below peak levels.

Rising home prices have been driven largely by low inventory levels. Inventory of homes is near multi-decade lows at just 4.0 months of supply. Low inventory levels are a result of the listless recovery in new home construction.

Impressive New and Existing Home Sales

New Home Sales in November rose 5.2% MoM to an 592k annualized rate, beating expectations of a 2.1% rise. Existing home sales data was also impressive, recording a 0.7% MoM gain to an annualized rate of 5.61 million units, beating estimates of a 1% decline.

New home sales have trended up at a sluggish rate since the recession. High construction costs, stifling local zoning regulations, and slow income growth have made it difficult for homebuilders to profitability construct new homes, especially for first-time buyers.

While new home sales are now right around their post-WW2 average, it's important to keep in mind that the US population has nearly doubled in this time. We adjust the new home sales data for the population growth below. Clearly, the recovery in new home sales has a long way to go, but higher construction costs could further slow the recovery.

Mortgage Rates Stabilize, Housing Affordability Impacted

30-Year Mortgage rates, which tend to track movements in medium and long term Treasury bonds, finally stabilized this week after several weeks of relentless gains. All else equal, higher mortgage rates put downward pressure on house prices and home sales, as it pushes marginal buyers out of the market.

The combination of higher home prices and higher mortgage rates is expected to make housing less affordable in 2017. We expect home price gains to slow as a result. Eventually, we expect home prices settle into an average growth rate of 2.5-4% per year, in line with nominal GDP growth, given expectations for roughly 2% real growth and 2% inflation over the coming decade.

GDP Revisions Topped Estimates

The revisions to Q3 GDP topped estimates, recording a 3.5% annualized rate of growth, up from the 3.2% reported in the last revision. Higher local government spending and higher nonresidential fixed investment was behind the upward revisions. Corporate profits rose 6.7% after several quarters of weakness.

Real income and spending growth continue to be solid, but not spectacular. These measures have averaged about 3% growth since 2014. Inflation measures were slightly cooler than expected as PCE inflation is still several tenths below the 2% target.

12 Year High On Consumer Confidence

Consumer Sentiment reached 98.2 in December's first reading, the highest level since before the recession. This is an 11-point increase since October of this year, one of the highest two month gains in confidence in history, spurred by the stunning Republican electoral landslide in the November elections. High consumer confidence typically correlates with strong retail spending.

Bottom Line

The real estate economic data released this week was very solid, but we have not yet seen the full effects of higher mortgage rates. We expect home price gains to moderate slightly in 2017. Going forward, if supply and demand are at equilibrium on a national level, it is reasonable to expect average home prices to grow at a pace between the inflation rate (roughly 2%) and the nominal GDP growth rate (5%).

There is still significant policy uncertainty heading into the new administration. A significant overhaul of the tax code could potentially alter the economics of home ownership, but at this time, we expect any changes in this regard to be minimal. A healthy US housing market, the largest asset class in the world, is critical for economic stability and growth.

This week, we continued our REIT Rankings. We have updated our research with the Healthcare, Net Lease, Data Centers, Apartments, Industrial, Mall, Self-Storage, and Student Housing sectors.

