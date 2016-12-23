Apple: Lack Of Mac Focus Takes Its Toll

The new MacBook Pros have yet to reach supply/demand balance on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) site, with a wait of 1-2 weeks. Customers are mostly delighted with the thinner, more powerful notebooks. Yet, Consumer Reports has withheld recommending them after tests disclosed issues with battery life. This is the first time ever that Consumer Reports has not recommended a MacBook, an embarrassment of major proportions.

Source: Apple

Battery Life Snafu

Almost from day one, reports began to surface that the new MacBook Pros suffered from battery life issues. Apple's discussion forum currently has 33 pages of comments and questions regarding the issue first brought up by the owner of a new 15" Pro.

The issue prompted Apple to delete the "time remaining" estimate from its most recent macOS Sierra 10.12.2 update, but this was really a band aid. Ars Technica pointed to several issues in the Pros that could impact battery life, including initial set up tasks the OS performs when the computer is first initialized for the owner.

Another significant impact to battery life is the separate GPU that is included in 15" models, according to Ars. MacOS Sierra apparently offers users no way to restrict operation to the internal graphics of the CPU, which would save energy. Instead, the OS dynamically switches between internal and external GPUs as needed.

Ars may not have gotten to the heart of the problem. In Consumer Reports' (CR) battery life testing, Safari is used to repetitively download Web pages from an internal server in the testing lab. The test setup uses a standard WiFi network in the lab. CR found that battery life varied for the 13" TouchBar model from 16-3.75 hours. For the 15" model, battery life varied from 18.5-8 hours.

Interestingly, CR tried the same tests using the Chrome browser and got good consistent battery life in all the tests it performed, two test runs on each of the three test units. CR didn't want to jump to conclusions, but this certainly indicates that the problem is not in battery charging or battery performance and is probably fixable in software, either in Safari or macOS.

Attention Deficit

What interests me about the battery life issue is the fact that it should never have occurred. It speaks to an issue raised by Mark Gurman in Bloomberg concerning a supposed lack of attention that the Mac team is receiving these days, compared to other more important Apple products:

Interviews with people familiar with Apple's inner workings reveal that the Mac is getting far less attention than it once did. They say the Mac team has lost clout with the famed industrial design group led by Jony Ive and the company's software team. They also describe a lack of clear direction from senior management, departures of key people working on Mac hardware and technical challenges that have delayed the roll-out of new computers.

I've often complained about the lack of a clear vision for the Mac. Apple has claimed that iPad is the future of personal computing, while decrying "convergence" of desktop and mobile operating systems. Okay. So where does the Mac fit into this new personal computing paradigm?

The answer seems to be simply that there's a body of software that Mac users need to be able to run on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) processors, so Apple will keep macOS around. It's an ad hoc approach that stands in marked contrast to the vision offered by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) of a single, unifying operating system (Windows 10) that can be used for desktop, notebook, and mobile form factors. While Microsoft's Windows 10 is far from perfect, it is at least a clear vision of where the company is going.

Apple's "keep em' separated" approach for iOS and macOS is only serving to hobble both operating systems. Does Apple really think professional users could make due with an iPad Pro? Does Apple think that professional users will ever completely dispense with mouse and keyboard? Or that professional users should be deprived of the ability to interact with a touch screen when it's desirable? Why does Apple insist that the choice must be either/or?

Product Focus

The danger highlighted by the Bloomberg report is that in maintaining the separateness of iOS and macOS, the Mac product line becomes orphaned within the larger Apple organization. Even if we accept the separation dogma that currently possesses Apple, the Mac still deserves more focus than it seems to be getting. Tim Cook has assured us that "we have great desktops in our roadmap," but why are they still in the roadmap? The Mac Pro is three years old.

The Bloomberg report conveys to me not so much a lack of attention as a lack of coherent attention:

In recent years, Apple managers have also become more likely to float two or more competing ideas, meaning designers and engineers must work on more than one concept at a time. In the past, managers pushed a more singular vision. Engineers are now "asked to develop multiple options in hopes that one of them will be shippable," a person familiar with the matter said.

Who's in charge of the Mac product line? It doesn't seem like anyone is in charge. This isn't unique to the Mac. Apple's product lines have no management representation at the executive level of Tim Cook's direct reports.

Apple is organized around functional disciplines such as software engineering or hardware engineering. If there's a single individual in charge of the Mac product line or the iPhone product line, that person is not visible at the executive vice president (EVP) level.

Apple's basic management structure hasn't changed much since the Jobs era. When Jobs was CEO and de facto Chief Product Architect, the structure worked fine. Jobs provided the product focus, the unifying product vision and the final approval of products prior to shipment.

With Jobs gone, the existing organizational structure has become somewhat dysfunctional with respect to products. The unifying vision seems to be missing. But more importantly, there doesn't seem to be anyone to take ownership of the products, to see to it that Apple ships products that "just work."

Future product design also seems to be by a committee made up of the EVPs surrounding Cook. But committees rarely make breakthroughs, and committees can be sloppy, by virtue of dilution of responsibility.

Investor Takeaway

Apple likes to extol its ability to combine hardware and software into "magical" products. In industry, that's called systems engineering, and in my background in aerospace, systems engineering was considered a discipline in itself. Typically, an entire functional organization would be devoted just to systems engineering. This organization had the lead role in architecting new products as well as balancing the competing needs of hardware and software organizations and coordinating their activities.

Despite its assumed prowess in systems integration, Apple lacks a separate systems engineering organization. This is part and parcel to The Void Within Apple that I have previously identified. In that article I focused mainly on the role of Product Architect that Jobs fulfilled. But it's clear now that the Product Architect needs to be at the top of a systems engineering organization.

That organization would take ownership of the products and the processes used to design and produce them. It would stand at the interface of hardware and software and ensure that the two disciplines work together to create great products that "just work." The MacBook Pro battery issue suggests that this key interface broke down.

Apple's management organization is commendably flat, another holdover of the Jobs era. When Apple was a much smaller company, Jobs probably felt he could dispense with a separate systems engineering organization. Instead, systems engineering became a collective responsibility.

Apple has just gotten too big for that to continue to work. Apple has simply outgrown the management structure Jobs put in place. Apple needs to adapt to its own enormous success. Apple will never be perfect, but it should at least be capable of avoiding the obvious pratfalls such as the battery issue. Economic and organizational necessity will eventually force the structural changes that Apple needs, to Apple's advantage. For that and other reasons, I remain long Apple and recommend it as a buy for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.