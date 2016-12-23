Fitbit: Still Lurking

Some 50 days after telling investors to keep an eye on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) after the massive sell off, the stock is still trending down. The negativity around the sector and within the analyst community continues to grow.

At $7.26, Fitbit trades far below the all-time highs and the levels prior to the last holidays when insiders mysterious dumped shares at the lows. As the fitness tracking industry continues to consolidate and remains depressed, is the management team worth a bet?

Wearables Market

One key point for understanding the results at Fitbit is that the market for wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches aren't growing at the expected rates. eMarketer forecasts that wearables growth will only hit 25% this year, down from the originally forecasted 60% growth rate.

The forecast was so far off target that only 39.5 million US adults will use a wearable device while the estimate was for 63.7 million users at least once per month.

A big part of the disconnect is the smartwatches category. The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch failed to generate the expected demand, but the whole wearables sector demand has stalled as well.

Analysts at Dougherty & Co. worked up this graph based on Google searches showing the downward trend with Fitbit. The search trend clearly shows the level of interest is stalling.

At the same time, some of the original wearable players like Misfit and now Pebble sold out this last year. Strong competition still exists from China and other big players, but the push into the sector isn't the same entering 2017.

Negative Sentiment

In combination with the sector issues, analysts have piled onto the stock with mostly downgrades. The only upgrade being a move to a Sector Weight.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With these downgrades, Fitbit is seeing massive pressure on the stock. The RSI shown on the above chart is trending down to 19 showing extreme negativity on the stock.

The interesting disconnect is that the these same analysts still predict revenues reaching $2.4 billion next year. With Fitbit only worth $1.6 billion, one should lurk around this stock.

The question is whether one believes in the management team that dominates the fitness tracker space. The purchase of the software assets from Pebble places the company in a position for the smartwatch market and potentially any new innovative product.

In an interview with The Verge, CEO Park provided a perfect example of what the stock is worth a look at the beaten down valuations.

I draw an analogy with our own history. The closest device you could draw a comparison to (when we started) was a pedometer. And we came up with a radical new concept around activity trackers and really transformed that market, and grew it into something of a size that people couldn't imagine.

The bet is that the management takes the assets of Fitbit, Coin and Pebble to build a wearable device that rewards shareholders in the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market only invests in what can be visibly seen. What Fitbit offers at the current valuation is a beaten down leader in the wearables category based on the current products, assets, and network of users.

Anybody buying the stock now gets the upside potential that the management team can build the next must have wearables product. After all, does anybody really believe that wearables still aren't the future?