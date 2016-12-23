General Electric: $36 Price Target

The combination of performance and dividend could provide 16% (and more if oil and gas recover) total returns in 2017.

In mid-December, General Electric (NYSE:GE) held its "Annual Outlook" Investor Meeting. During the meeting, industrial conglomerate, calling itself a "Digital Industrial company" outlined on optimistic future "most optimistic we have been about U.S. economy in many years").

Click to enlarge

The highlight of the presentation, and the focus of this article is GE's 2018 EPS forecast of $2/share. The company's forecast is based on growing 2016 earnings through a combination of stock buybacks ($0.16/share), capital allocation ($0.15/share) and operational improvements ($0.18/share) over the next two years. Additionally, there is material upside if oil and gas does recover; more likely with 1) a Trump presidency and 2) the recent OPEC/non-OPEC production cut agreement.

Source: GE

Generally speaking, when firms provide forecasts, management tends to under-estimate by 5%-10% compared to internal forecasts providing 1) the upside "surprise" upside upon execution and 2) cushion if execution is impaired.

Appropriate Multiples

I do not expect GE to trade at market multiples (trailing P/E multiples currently average over 22x), however, I do consider 18x to be a fair forward multiple for a growing industrial in this strong market/economy; 16x is my downside valuation target.

Price Target

My 2017 target for GE is +/- $36/share, with a downside of $32/share. The targets are simply derived by taking management's $2/share x 18 (or 16 for the downside). On a return basis, the target price provides a 16% return (13.1% from price appreciation with 3.0% from dividends) while the downside case provides a 3% return (essentially all from dividends).

The price target is shared by Barclays ($36/share) and RBC ($37/share); Goldman Sachs is less bullish ($31/share).

Trump Risks

I had previously written about Trump-specific risks to GE, (" Trump May Negatively Impact 'American Icon' General Electric"), including a strong US dollar and higher interest rates. In forecasting $2/share in 2018, GE management has assimilated these new realities (as well as potential benefits such as a lower US corporate tax rate).

Personal Investment Thesis

In recent months, I thought GE's stock had moved too far too fast, given the 2016 and 2017 profitability targets of$1.49/share and $1.66/share (current forecasts), respectively. I sold my holdings. However, in Q4, I re-entered GE (at under $29), excited that valuations had moderated, the company had actually delivered, excluding energy headwinds, on many of its initiatives and the 2018 forecast was robust and intact.

As the below chart (sloppily ) notes, the bulk of GE's price appreciation in recent months occurred following the announcement that Nelson Peltz's Trian had made a large ($2.5 billion) investment in GE. After the announcement euphoria faded, GE has largely traded sideways. As noted above, at +/- $32/share, GE now provides investors with the prospect of double digit returns upon execution with a tolerable downside.

Click to enlarge

Peer Group

As shown below, GE has also outperformed its peers (Honeywell (NYSE:HON), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)) over the last two years, with about 10% of the outperformance occurring immediately after the Trian investment.

Click to enlarge

As shown below, GE's peers also provide attractive potential returns over the next year. My caveat on these firms revolves on earnings estimates which (with the exception of GE) have not been validated by management and are subject to material downward revision. However, I am particularly optimistic about the prospects for SIEGY over the next 12 months.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

As noted above, I am optimistic about the potential for GE to provide a double digit return over the next 12 months. I have confidence in management's 2018 earnings forecast and the market providing a rewarding multiple. The risk to my forecast of a $36/share stock price is 1) management execution and 2) multiple compression (or the failure of GE to achieve an 18x forward multiple). Dividends, providing a 3% yield provide further upside and protection in the event of execution (or macro market) issues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, SIEGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.