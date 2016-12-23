Now Is The Right Time To Buy Housing Stocks

Coupled with the fact that the sector has a low P/E, the sector shows promising growth and sentiment tailwinds.

Today however housing sentiment today is the highest it has been in years.

The market has been running in full swing for a while now. And the be honest, while I think the market still has legs, nevertheless it might be wise to play a little defense.

One of the sectors that has not really done much all these years are housing stocks. The last time I wrote about housing stocks was back in August 2013 (please consider: Sell Builders - Too Many Housing Headwinds Ahead).

Since then, the performance of the sector has been a mixed bag. The best performing stock has been DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) which returned about 56%, and the worst performer was Hovnanian (NYSE:HOV) that has fallen by 45% since then.

Click to enlarge

Performance of all the others was mediocre I would say, with Lennar (NYSE:LEN) up by 35%, Pulte (NYSE:PHM) up by 21%, Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) has been a dog with a 4% return, and Beazer (NYSE:BZH) down by about 17%. So overall, I was glad I wrote that article.

The question is, why should you be a buyer in the space at the current time.

One reason is the HMI Index. In December the index was the highest it's been since 2003 - 2004. For those who remember, the big housing rush started at around that period.

Click to enlarge

In fact if we look at the index for the past 12 months, more or less sentiment is the highest it's been for housing in many years for the entire year.

As a reminder, "the HMI (Housing Market Index) is based on a monthly survey of NAHB members designed to take the pulse of the single-family housing market. The survey asks respondents to rate market conditions for the sale of new homes at the present time and in the next six months as well as the traffic of prospective buyers of new homes."

The second reason is rates. Yes overall higher rates are bad for housing because mortgage rates go up, which deters buyers. However, there are 2 reason why I think this is not going to happen soon.

The first reason is because I do not believe rates are going much higher (I will have a separate article on this). In a nutshell, the Fed cannot raise interest rates by much, no matter how much inflation rises, because that will have repercussions around the world, especially emerging markets. So even if the Fed raises rates by another 1% next year, overall that will not make much of a dent in buyer sentiment.

The second is contrarian reason. Higher rates might actually entice people to buy a house sooner rather than later. How so? Well If rates will be rising over the next 2 years, then you probably want to buy a house today, and lock in the lowest possible rate today, rather than buying in two years from now and paying a much higher rate.

Don't take my word for it, housing starts say it all.

Click to enlarge

As you can see from the chart above, housing starts are the highest they have been in years. While I do not think they we will reach the highs of 2006 anytime soon, nevertheless I think that housing starts have a lot of room to grow from here.

Finally, housing stocks today are a bargain compared to the broader market.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo.com

Listed above are some of the largest market cap stocks of the sector. As you can see, the P/E of most of them is almost half of the U.S. broader market. The current P/E of the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about 25, the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) 24, and about 22 for the Dow Industrial (NYSEARCA:DIA).

If you want to play the sector via an ETF, iShares U.S. Home Construction (NYSEARCA:ITB) and the SPDR Homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) are probably the way to go.

On a final note, the sector as a whole is not only attractive from a valuation prospective, but also offers many tailwinds, that will probably withstand a major market correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.