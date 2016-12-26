Marketplace Roundtable: Looking Back At 2016

A review of past calls and investing philosophies may point a way towards how to handle the next 12 months. Or at least provide some edifying reading.

While themes of unpredictability dominate, our panel saw opportunities to take advantage or ways to understand that unpredictability going forward.

2016 was an eventful year, and the Marketplace Roundtable looks back at what happened and the lessons learned.

2016 has been a lot of things - surprising, profitable for bulls, full of quick reverses, and hotly contested in many areas of the world and politics. As of Sunday, it will also be over. And as an unexamined year is not worth living, we decided to kick off our year-end Roundtable blowout with a look back at what happened and what can be learned as we move into another year. We'll then follow up with our panel's view of what's ahead in 2017, and a bonus Roundtable of their favorite picks for the coming months. We've got a big panel, so let's jump in:

Seeking Alpha: What was the big theme from 2016 in your view, and how did affect your investing approach?

Chris DeMuth Jr.: M&A, especially among banks, was a big theme for 2016. It impacted our investing in particular due to our largest and oldest investment, Ocean Shore, which was acquired by Ocean First (NASDAQ:OCFC). StW was further impacted by the acquisition of Middleburg (NASDAQ:MBRG) by Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX). While neither have been bought, both Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) could be attractive takeover candidates; both have begun to price that in somewhat. The biggest bank takeover opportunity is probably BNCCORP (OTCQX:BNCC) which would benefit from a review of strategic alternatives.

Rida Morwa: The big theme we were preparing in 2016 was preparing for rising interest rates. We based our call to start preparing for rising interest rates as the U.S. economy continued to show signs of steady improvement. Our strategy was to reposition our portfolio to maximize dividends and total returns in anticipation of higher interest rates. Part of this strategy included selling securities that are negatively affected by higher interest rates, such as long-term bonds and Preferred Shares.

Also, part of our strategy was to reposition our portfolio by increasing our allocation to asset classes which will benefit from interest rate hikes. Fortunately, there are several types of high-yield investments to hedge one's portfolio against interest rate hikes, and even profit from them, which include among others, stocks and securities with a floating-rate portfolio which see their income grow as interest rates rise.

Elazar Advisors, LLC: Central banks buying everything in sight gave huge support to both good and bad news.

Donald van Deventer: The beginning of marketing disruptions from the collapse of oil prices was underway at the end of 2015, so the key theme was "macro factor risk is here." In relative calm periods of economic activity, the impact of macro factors is hard to discern, but it was front and center in 2015-2016.

Value Digger: The big theme from 2016 was the gold (and silver) boom and the gold (and silver) bust. I didn't invest in the gold sector in early 2016 because I projected that the gold rally that began in Q1 2016 was not driven by fundamentals and therefore, it would not be sustainable. The rally in the gold sector was primarily driven by speculation and positive momentum. And there are numerous momentum traders out there who have been minting money according to the Wall Street adage that the trend is your friend.

Esekla: These things don't fit neatly into calendar years, but 2016 had two major themes for me. It was a relatively stagnant year in terms of technological development, and understanding technology better than Wall St. ever can has always been my main advantage. Fortunately, research on the technology that lead to a 450% return on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) also helped me to educate myself on oil markets and fracking. That put me ahead of the curve on the other big theme, which was the lack of the V-shaped recovery in oil that many had predicted. Consequently my return on unrestricted capital only fell from over 60% in 2015 to about 55% in 2016, YtD.

ONeil Trader: Given my heavy focus on biotech/pharma stocks, drug pricing would definitely be the most important theme in 2016. I used the weakness to become significantly overweight on innovative biotech companies and pharma companies with proven execution capabilities and I went to zero exposure on generic drug companies and those that I perceive as having no competitive edge.

Ruerd Heeg: Developed markets are too expensive to invest in, at least for me. The big question was whether I should still diversify geographically or just go for the cheapest stocks regardless of their location. I chose for the latter.

Wall Street Titan: UNPREDICTABILITY was the big theme of 2016. The 10 year U.S. Treasury Note started the year yielding 2.27%, with most talking heads seeing only gradually increasing rates throughout the year. In fact, the exact opposite happened. In just six months the 10-year hit an all time low of 1.37%, a whopping 90 basis points below the start of the year. If that wasn't unexpected enough, what happened later in the year went further. No one predicted that Donald Trump could beat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House and the overwhelming consensus was that, if the unthinkable happened, it would be a disaster for the U.S. equity markets. As we all know the polling pundits had it dead wrong as they did earlier in the year with the Brexit vote. Instead of tanking, U.S. equity markets rallied quickly and strongly into year end in what became known as the Trump rally. Meanwhile, since election day the 10-Year Treasury Note rallied 77 basis points in less than a month and a half, reaching 2.60%. That's almost a double off the bottom! I wouldn't say that the unpredictability and volatility affected my investing approach but it did require me to purchase a box of Dramamine.

Fred Piard: Biotech and pharma stocks have been very volatile. Healthcare is the only sector in loss year-to-date. My Marketplace portfolio (GHI) is 50% in healthcare. It is above break-even for 2016 when I write this, but has suffered a lot and is lagging the benchmark. My personal 25-stock core portfolio is 20% in healthcare. It has also suffered from the biotech and pharma meltdown, but beats SPY by 3-4% thanks to other modules (especially my 5-stock technology sub-model: about +40% YTD).

Michael Boyd: In my opinion, the biggest theme was the shift in risk appetite within the equity asset class. As an investor, my investing style has always led me towards deeply discounted, out of favor companies; particularly mid caps. While a lot of press focus has focused on the rally in small caps, a lot of investors seem to have missed out how well mid caps have done this year, even before Trump's surprise victory. Using the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (NYSEARCA:IVOV) as a proxy, YTD this asset class is up 27%, well ahead of both small and large caps.

Richard Lejeune: It's been said that economists have predicted 5 of the last 3 recessions. We had a big market scare in March that created some great high yield opportunities.

Fredrik Arnold: The energy sector blowup and melt-down was the biggest event prior to the election. Lost money on energy dividend cuts and price declines. Made money in the post-election rally.

J Mintzmyer: In our area of expertise, the shipping sector, 2016 was a year of transition and overall market pessimism. Those who either stayed on the sidelines or hedged via pair trades or other mechanisms did the best.

Andrew Hecht: Trading rather than investing was the preferable approach to markets.

Alpha Gen Capital: The rise of yield-pigs; those who sought out anything for the yield regardless of the amount of risk they were accepting. In the last few months, the yield-pigs have been slaughtered.

The Value Pendulum: A big theme for Asia in 2016 was privatizations and takeovers, particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore. For Asian-listed companies, privatization is one of the most common resource conversion events that arbitrage between public and private market valuations. According to research done by Forager Funds, more than a quarter of stocks listed in Hong Kong, Singapore and Korea with market capitalizations exceeding US$250 million are trading at a discount of 20% or more to their Net Tangible Assets, compared to a mere 6% of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. The takeaway for me was that identifying deep value stocks with privatization potential can significantly improve investment returns. As an illustration, Hong Kong-listed Luen Thai (311 HK), a low P/B, low P/NCAV Asian deep value investment candidate I identified for subscribers in July 2016, was my biggest winner as a 3-bagger in half a year after Shangtex, a state-owned enterprise tendered a general offer for Luen Thai's shares and special cash dividends were declared relating to the offer and disposal of non-core assets. Luen Thai's controlling shareholder The Tan family owns more than 70% of the company's shares, which, coupled with cheap valuations, made Luen Thai a very likely takeover target at the time I initiated the idea.

Itinerant: As an investor with a focus on the resource sector the rise and fall of the gold price was a dominant theme in 2016 dictating a lot my decisions. The mid-year high represented a remarkable bull trap and I am glad I called it correctly for our Itinerant Musings community. On a more global basis I think the peace treaty in Colombia provided a lot of food for thought, and hope for other conflict zones. I bought Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to benefit from the development following Ian Bezek's suggestion.

Ranjit Thomas, CFA: I think one needs to divide the year into 2 parts: pre-election and post (BT and AT, if you'd like!). Before the election, the theme was that the US was on a slow growth path, with low interest rates, high taxes and a lot of regulations. These factors together conferred stability on stock prices, especially of larger firms. The investing approach that worked was to buy the dips (e.g. early in the year, post-Brexit) and reduce exposure when the market came back. In the After Trump era, we are dealing with higher interest rates, potentially lower taxes and reduced regulations. The investing approach here is to essentially hold on to what you have because why recognize a gain now, when taxes are going to go down next year? At the same time, price-insensitive buyers like ETFs have bid up prices of favored sectors like financials, so using options to lock in some gains is a good idea.

Eric Parnell, CFA: The rise of populism against the backdrop of continued central bank stimulus. Staying long stocks made good sense, but risk to the downside are rising.

Bhavneesh Sharma: One of the biggest themes of the year was the surge in financial names like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) in the last two months of the year after Trump's Presidential election victory. These names, which have been suppressed after the regulations imposed by Obama administration, have again seen buying interest after the possibility of decreased regulation.

William Koldus, CFA, CAIA: 2016 was a historic reversal year, where out-of-favor securities from 2011-2015, including reflationary and inflationary assets, took the baton of market leadership, and experienced material out-performance, as the current nearly eight-year bull market entered its final innings.

Seeking Alpha: What was the biggest lesson you take away from the year?

Chris DeMuth Jr.: Whatever the expected value from a given investment, in a panic the correlations can be quite high for weeks on end. This was especially glaring with pharmaceuticals in the first quarter. This offers both pain and opportunity.

Alexander Poulos: Do not let your emotions get the best of year. 2016 was a year of extremes as the market plunged in January only to recover and post new all-time highs here in December.

Rida Morwa: An important point we have noticed is that many conservative investors got used to the notion that Preferred Shares are safe haven investments, which was true during the past 8 years. It seems that many are very reluctant to give them up, despite the risks involved. The vast majority of Preferred Shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the Preferred Share has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly. A 1% rise in interest rate can theoretically result in at least 10% decrease in the price of a preferred stock. The impact or continuing rate increases by the U.S. Fed can be detrimental to Preferred Stock investors. If we take into account that the U.S. Fed plans to hike interest rates by 0.25% three times in each 2017, 2018 and 2019; this would result in an additional 2.25% in new rate increases. Even if the Fed will only implement 75% of them, that is a lot of rate hikes going forward.

Elazar Advisors, LLC: Nothing new but a confirmation to always respect markets.

Downtown Investment Advisory: The wide swings in market action and sentiment in one calendar year is a reminder that investment themes can change very rapidly. These changes are further proof that the experts have no predictive capabilities. In January and February oil was headed under $30 and it seemed major downturn in the markets was underway. Suddenly the markets recovered and stabilized. Then a Trump victory was certain to send markets plunging but the opposite happened. At the same time interest rates jumped, with the 10 year Treasury moving from the 1.8% to 2.5% range.

Donald R. van Deventer: That macro economic factors drive portfolio risk and value, and that investors without transparency in this regard need to build or buy that capability quickly.

Value Digger: Sector rallies that are not supported by fundamentals fade quickly. This is why, fundamental analysis has always been driving my investment decisions over the last 30 years and I never let my emotions drive my investment decisions.

Esekla: 2016 just reinforced the evidence that U.S. markets are sick and getting sicker. The recent broadening of tick sizes and the markets' short-sightedness are both symptoms of that. To be clear, a sick market doesn't necessarily go down, it just becomes inefficient at pricing risk and value. The result is great opportunities, but also lots of danger. Nonetheless, it's no coincidence that my Short Side service was introduced in 2016.

ONeil Trader: It's not a new lesson for me, but it is an important one. Markets are sometimes very irrational in the short-run. Take advantage of the market misconceptions and/or of broad liquidity selloffs to buy sector leaders with strong fundamentals.

Ruerd Heeg: Even the worst stocks can perform great and the even the cheapest stocks can become cheaper. But don't sell too soon. Last year I did that with a couple of stocks, among others Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Sky People Fruit Juice (NASDAQ:SPU). I almost did that with Africo Resources. This was a non-producing mining company with a large cash pile, but without plans to reopen their mine in Congo. It was acquired by its majority shareholders. I almost sold it after the share price went up with 50%.

Wall Street Titan: Be nimble.

Fred Piard: I was happy to have a portfolio structurally diversified in several sectors. I have started investing in an ETF strategy with a scalable exposure based on my systemic risk indicator MTS10. It has softened my stock portfolio volatility.

Michael Boyd: Patience, and being resolute on each investment. 2016 was a fairly volatile year, and it always can be easy to either get too greedy as your positions get ahead of your price targets, or to capitulate when sentiment works against you. In my opinion, if investors can manage to keep that perfect balance between being stubbornly resilient and keeping an open mind to flaws and pertinent new information, generating alpha is not the herculean task it is made out to be.

Richard Lejeune: Expect the unexpected. The volatility from unexpected events created some great trading and investing opportunities.

Fredrik Arnold: Confirmed that the earliest financial advice I got was the best: "Know what you are going to buy before you buy it."

J Mintzmyer: The market can be extremely slow to respond to fundamental changes, especially when dealing with small cap stocks. It's important to always assume longer timetables when dealing with upcoming catalysts and projected reactions.

Andrew Hecht: Polls and pundits are flawed.

Alpha Gen Capital: Not to focus on one thing be it a single sector, metric, data point, etc. and always remember the amount of risk you are taking.

The Value Pendulum: The only thing predictable is unpredictability as evidenced by Brexit and Trump's election win. This reinforces my belief of focusing on 'evergreen' investment themes like deep value and wide moat, rather than building one's investment thesis based on predictions of the future, piggybacking on the hottest trends. John Huber recently wrote an excellent article about the three types of investing edge: Informational Advantage, Analytical Advantage and Time-horizon Advantage. A majority of investors think they have Analytical Advantage, but I believe my edge lies with Time-horizon Advantage and Informational Advantage. I have a much longer investment horizon than institutional investors and retail traders; and I hunt for value in Asia outside the U.S. with fewer constraints on liquidity and market capitalization. This gives me the opportunity to pick up deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying asset value at a discount e.g. net-nets, discount to sum-of-the-parts valuation) and wide moat compounders (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies) when they are suffering from either neglect (Informational Advantage - under-the-radar hidden gems) or fear (Time-horizon Advantage - companies facing solvable short-term problems).

Itinerant: Don't listen to the gold permabulls. Again.

Ranjit Thomas: Expect the unexpected. Whatever the result, stock prices will eventually go higher because there is simply too much money around and low interest rates make stocks look attractive.

Eric Parnell: That the second longest bull market in history will fight to the death and can overcome just about anything thrown at it, at least for now. . .

Bhavneesh Sharma: The biggest lesson can be learned from the surprise market reaction after Brexit and Trump's victory. The lesson is not to believe too much the market pundits and do own due diligence.

William Koldus: The biggest lesson learned is that investors, speculators, and traders need to ignore the news to achieve better returns. Specifically, the fears over "Brexit", Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), and the U.S. Presidential election all proved to be unfounded worries, which ultimately served the purpose of building a wall of worry for the markets to climb.

Seeking Alpha: Which of your articles from this year do you feel stands up best at the end of the year, and why?

Chris DeMuth Jr.: Activists Going To Eat This For Breakfast was a piece that a colleague wrote for StW in October regarding Bob Evans (NASDAQ:BOBE), a major investment of ours.

The situation is rapidly evolving, but the article perfectly got at the crux of the valuation and catalyst. It cost about $40 per share (now is in the mid-$50s), was worth somewhere in the high $50s as a standalone company and somewhere in the high $60s with a sale of their Bob Evans Foods division.

Alexander Poulos: The call to purchase Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) below $30. In addition to the 4% dividend, if tax reform is passed PFE should be able to access overseas cash. The market does not factor this in at the current quote.

Rida Morwa: We believe that useful article for investors is on how to reposition one’s high-yield portfolio to maximize profits during periods of rising interest rates. The report details 5 asset classes that are set to benefit from rising interest rates. There are other asset classes of course, but this report gives an idea for what high-yield investors should be looking for:

5 Ways To Profit From Rising Interest Rates - With High Dividends

Elazar Advisors: At 9:32 am on November 9th we wrote, "Trump Rally". The theme ended up being the story of the year.

Downtown Investment Advisory: In January 2016 I wrote that high yield bonds were coming off a 5% decline in 2015, all related to weakness in oil prices, but that the decline presented a buying opportunity. Hence the title of the article: "High Yield Bonds -- Opportunities Abound for Patient Investors". As of this writing, high yield bonds are up about 12% this year, and the outlook remains strong.

Donald van Deventer: Not my articles, but I think the series of articles by Dallas Salazar on energy related companies represent the best combination of detailed fundamental analysis and modern 21st century big data default probabilities that I have seen in a long time.

Value Digger: My article from 2016 that stands up best at the end of the year is my fundamental approach to the U.S. natural gas market, as shown here. This spot-on analysis forecasted all the key reasons that determined supply and demand fundamentals in the natural gas market in 2016 and that have driven a 70% increase in natural gas price over the last months.

Esekla: Counting the parts of my Energy Recovery interview as one, I only published about 2 articles per month, and half of those are Pro. Half of those again are AMOLED industry-specific because that's where SA Editors recognize my expertise. That's a shame because my record on dividend growth, M&A, oil, and broader technology trends is actually much better. In keeping with that, I'd have to say that my lone 2016 article on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands up best. That's because it continues a perfect track record of predicting the long-term trends by calling off the market hedge just before a big April jump in AAPL. From there the stock was volatile along with the dicier market cited by the article, yet it finishes the year higher than when the article was published without ever coming close to violating the all-time high prediction from my original AAPL article and mantained in the follow-up.

ONeil Trader: If I had to choose, it would be the March 15 article on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH). The market seemed obsessed with the company's exposure to Texas, whereas I believed the company would continue to deliver strong growth in the Lone Star state and said the weakness was a strong buying opportunity. And it was. LGI rallied more than 80% over the next six months and is still up around 35% since the article was written.

Ruerd Heeg: I am fan of investing on a statistical basis. I like companies with a strong balance sheet and a low P/B, a high NCAV/Market Cap or a low EV/EBIT. See for example this net-net article.

I do not like trying to find the best or the best couple of stocks and betting heavily on them. For me it is better to have a diversified portfolio of excellent stocks on a statistical basis. If one or a few of these bets do not work out there are many others more than compensating them.

Wall Street Titan: I'm going to go back a few days into last year for this question. In last December 2015 I submitted an article on Athersys as my entrant into Seeking Alpha's Best Long Idea contest for 2016. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is a stem cell company with a lead indication in stroke. The shares where trading at $1.03 when I submitted the article and I laid out what i expected for the company in 2016 and why ATHX shares would be a top performer. Many of the themes I laid out in the article, including a new lucrative partnership in Japan, came to fruition. The shares are trading over 50% higher now and traded as high as $2.90 earlier in the year.

Fred Piard: How To Beat The Market Thanks To Systemic Risk. It explains why usual market timing is not safe and how I use my systemic risk indicator MTS10.

Michael Boyd: I think it would be too easy to point to my initial SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) research, which was my choice for most compelling 2016 investment. That company has seen total returns of 175% this year, and even more since that release in December.

In reality, I actually like my coverage of EnPro (NYSE:NPO) more. The research received very little interest from SA readers (although most Industrial Insights subscribers ended up starting positions). It has everything that I look for in an investment: irrational market fear, a hidden asset on the company's financials that will be unlocked next year to add value, and a conservative (yet skilled) management team. Everything outlined in that research is playing out as expected.

Richard Lejeune: My January NGLS-PA article stands out because a deeply discounted preferred stock trading at $17 went on to trade well above par. That's an unusually big move in the preferred stock world. I also did an extremely speculative article on RXNRP (A deferred cumulative preferred issued by REXX Energy). RXNRP was $7.50 when the article was published and went on to trade as high as $25. Many subscribers were able to buy RXNRP at $5 to $6 ahead of the article. Subscribers often get better points, which is a big advantage.

Fredrik Arnold: My dividend dog of the year award event on Shindig was a break-through for me. I discovered that self-service can be fulfilling, reading and fun. As bad as it was, it worked.

J Mintzmyer: Our top idea for 2016 was Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP). Inclusive of dividends, this has been close to a 3-bagger and they are still decently positioned. We bought heavily when everyone else was selling and this was a rare opportunity where I called the exact bottom (mid-$7s) within a few hours.

Andrew Hecht: This article and this article. These pieces reflect the consolidation in the agricultural sector and the stocks have done well. Also, this piece was a prediction of Mr. Putin's influence in the global oil market

Alpha Gen Capital: We wrote a series of articles titled "Beware of Yields Too Good To Be True" which highlighted several 'popular' investments that were being bid up in price simply due to their yield. Most of the highlighted securities have been crushed in the back half of the year. One such article was on Realty Income (NYSE:O) which was seeing a positive article published on it almost daily. We wrote a bearish piece very close to the all-time high at $71. Today the shares trade around $56 and has eliminated nearly 5 years of yield if you bought when we said to sell.

The Value Pendulum: I would pick "How Benjamin Graham Will Possibly Invest In A World Without Net-Nets" as my most important article for 2016. With fewer U.S.-listed net-nets now compared to the time when Benjamin Graham pioneered the concept, I recommended expanding the deep value investment universe to include net cash stocks, low P/B stocks and Asian net-nets. A close second would be "Seeking Free Cash Flow Machines In A World Of Non-GAAP Measures". The list of U.S. and Asian stocks which generated positive free cash flow exceeding their asset base for the past 10 years is a key wide-moat screen which I employ, as companies have a high level of discretion in deriving both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, and it is wise for investors to focus on what really matters - cash and cash flow.

Itinerant: I am still really happy about my call on Lucara Diamonds (OTCPK:LUCRF). I wrote it late last year, and the story played out well throughout 2016 for outsized share price gains, and a fat special dividend.

Ranjit Thomas: I think my article recommending shorting ASCMA is still valid, even though the stock is down 30% since it was published. Even a better economy and less regulation is of no help if you have an unsustainable debt burden.

Eric Parnell: Apocalypse Never from August 5, 2016. The same fundamental principles continue to hold true - stay long, stay diversified and don't lose sight of the risks in today's market.

Bhavneesh Sharma: I wrote two excellent detailed reviews covering CAR-T therapy (Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO)) and another one covering gene editing (Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)). These took one week each to write and received lot of appreciation.

William Koldus: I am very proud of many of the articles I authored in 2016, as it was one of the best years in my twenty plus years of investing, writing, and prognosticating about the markets, rivaling 2009 as the ultimate contrarian year. Thus, I have been very grateful to be able to write about the markets and chronicle my experiences in them for Seeking Alpha's public audience, and for the members of my premium research service, "The Contrarian". Building on this narrative, one of my favorite articles was, "The King Of All Reversal Trades Has Arrived", which was published on March 4th, 2016. This article captured the inflection point in out-of-favor inflationary assets, which would go on to lead the market in 2016.

***

Thanks to our panel for part 1 of our 3-part year-end Marketplace Roundtable. If you're interested in any of their work, you can follow their accounts or check out their services at the links below:

Follow the SA Marketplace account above or below to get the next two parts and our weekly Roundtable, which will resume after the New Year. Part 2 of the Year-end Roundtable will be posted Wednesday.